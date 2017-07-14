Modest score for underwhelming Austrian GP

Well, the last two laps of the Austrian GP were great. The other 69 laps or whatever? Not so much. #F1 — ⓢⓒⓞⓣⓣ (@scottaw) July 9, 2017

Formula one was so average today argh. #AustrianGP — 200 Bear. (@TwoBear_) July 9, 2017

Big #F1 fan but the @CNBC coverage is unbearable… ads are crazy. @libertyglobal US market deserves better…no timeouts in F1… — Nicola Morini (@nicmorbia) July 9, 2017

#AustrianGP dull as dishwater & procession, with commentators trying to make it sound interesting, @SkySportsF1, should've watched #ENGvSA — Colin Sanderson (@colinofstoney) July 9, 2017

Tyres are lasting almost full distance n Less drama during the race. @F1 should bring in more excitement during the racedays? #Pireli #F1 — KIRAN (@meetkiran18) July 9, 2017

It was an absolute thrilling race #AustrianGP — AABIR BURUD (@aabir909) July 9, 2017

Not the most interesting race of the season but will take the result @ScuderiaFerrari #AustrianGP — NeilR (@neilr1975) July 9, 2017

Huge well done to @ValtteriBottas for winning tonight's #AustrianGP. The race was a snoozefest until the last 5 laps. That was tense! #F1 — Trystan Spooner (@TrystanSpooner) July 9, 2017

That was the #AustrianGP and my first live race. Very sad to leave this place tomorrow. Hope to come back in Belgian 2018. #AustrianGP #F1 — F1PerSempre (@ED_Thatch) July 9, 2017

Happy about the result but this race was anti-climactic #AustrianGP — Jurriën (@OneDerpian) July 9, 2017

I say it every year they go there: the track in Austria is the worst on the @F1 calendar. Just a dreadfully boring race there, as always. — Danny Belkin (@dannybelkin) July 9, 2017