Sebastian Vettel was unimpressed with several aspects of the shield head protection which he tested today at Silverstone.
The Ferrari driver is the first person to run with the new device which is intended to improve safety.
“I tried it this morning, I got a bit dizzy,” said Vettel. “Forward vision is not very good.”
“I think it’s because of the curvature, you get quite a bit of distortion. Plus you get quite a bit of downwash down the straight pushing the helmet forward.”
Vettel revealed the team cut short their planned evaluation of the shield. “We had a run plan with it but I didn’t like it so we took it off.”
However Vettel believes the shield shouldn’t make it too difficult for drivers to get out of a car quickly after a crash.
“For sure it doesn’t help,” he said. “Getting in doesn’t matter. I think getting out it’s more about getting used to it, it’s not the main thing.”
“It’s probably more about getting used to it,” he added.
The FIA plans to conduct further tests of shield at the Italian Grand Prix in September to evaluate whether it could be introduced to Formula One in 2018. However several drivers have raised questions over whether the additional layer of protected is needed.
Last year all the teams tested the Halo design before it was dropped by the FIA in favour of the shield. The FIA has said it will introduce some new form of head protection next year.
9 comments on “Vettel cut short Shield test after he “got dizzy””
Hugh (@hugh11)
14th July 2017, 14:52
I think it looks quite good on the cars, much, much better than the halo’s, but I was never sure if it would work, partly because of things like Vettel described due to the shape of it. Perhaps a flatter screen may be a better option? So rather than curving round on the sides, it goes straight up almost like a right angled triangle compared to the chassis, and then a bar going down to each of the front corners of the cockpit, so then there’s no curvature and therefore no distorted vision?
Pinak Ghosh (@pinakghosh)
14th July 2017, 14:54
Okay…this a serious issue. Rather than making the driver safe, it made a top driver, dizzy which is not cool at all.
BasCB (@bascb)
14th July 2017, 15:00
Hm, having his head pulled forward … I think maybe the screen should have openings somewhere in the lower part so that air flows under it then to prevent that – it might also help agains the screen fogging up.
But that does not solve the serious distortion it causes for visibility. Clearly still a work in progress and not ready for introduction quite yet.
Jureo (@jureo)
14th July 2017, 15:06
There won’t be enough Air flowing under it to help that.
sato113 (@sato113)
14th July 2017, 15:02
what ever happened to these blades idea? 3 thin ridges infront of the drivers cockpit. Wouldn’t affect vision as much and could deflect a tyre.
http://en.f1i.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/F1-cockpit-fermes-closed-5.jpg
John H (@john-h)
14th July 2017, 15:24
Makes complete sense to me. Especially if the front fins were at a shallower angle to make them fit in a little better. My only guess is distance perception, seen as it partially obscure one eye and not the other, but otherwise it seems like a perfectly good option (albeit would not stop small debris, as with Massa)
Phylyp (@phylyp)
14th July 2017, 15:05
I am surprised this made it all the way to an F1 car, when it has such a pronounced distortion capable of affecting a driver. A simple static test of the device (e.g. against a checkered background) should have been enough to call out the distortion once this bit of kit was manufactured, and it should have never left the shop floor.
JC
14th July 2017, 15:30
Maybe doing F1 Live was a bit too much for Vettel, he should have taken a couple of days to relax/prepare for the race weekend …..
… :)
Tony Mansell
14th July 2017, 15:37
Hmm maybe he was testing it in Baku also?
For me its totally utter overkill for a problem that f1 does not have. Of course I don’t drive f1 cars at 220mph so its easy for me but when was the last time we had a rogue wheel come off and endanger a driver in f1? Surely the answer is to keep developing the excellent tethers, not solve a problem after its happened??