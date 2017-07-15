Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2017

2017 British Grand Prix grid

Lewis Hamilton took pole for the British Grand Prix ahead of Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel.

Row 1 Lewis Hamilton 1’26.600
Mercedes
Kimi Raikkonen 1’27.147
Ferrari
Row 2 Sebastian Vettel 1’27.356
Ferrari
Max Verstappen 1’28.130
Red Bull
Row 3 Nico Hulkenberg 1’28.856
Renault
Sergio Perez 1’28.902
Force India
Row 4 Esteban Ocon 1’29.074
Force India
Stoffel Vandoorne 1’29.418
McLaren
Row 5 Valtteri Bottas Grid Penalty
Mercedes
Romain Grosjean 1’29.549
Haas
Row 6 Jolyon Palmer 1’30.193
Renault
Daniil Kvyat 1’30.355
Toro Rosso
Row 7 Carlos Sainz 1’31.368
Toro Rosso
Felipe Massa 1’31.482
Williams
Row 8 Lance Stroll 1’42.573
Williams
Kevin Magnussen 1’42.577
Haas
Row 9 Pascal Wehrlein 1’42.593
Sauber
Marcus Ericsson 1’42.633
Sauber
Row 10 Daniel Ricciardo Grid Penalty
Red Bull
Fernando Alonso Grid Penalty
McLaren

    JohnH (@johnrkh)
    15th July 2017, 14:12

    Ricciardo has his work cut out for him. He likes this track see how he goes good luck :)

