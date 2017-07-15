2017 British Grand Prix grid

Lewis Hamilton took pole for the British Grand Prix ahead of Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel.
|Row 1
|Lewis Hamilton 1’26.600
Mercedes
|Kimi Raikkonen 1’27.147
Ferrari
|Row 2
|Sebastian Vettel 1’27.356
Ferrari
|Max Verstappen 1’28.130
Red Bull
|Row 3
|Nico Hulkenberg 1’28.856
Renault
|Sergio Perez 1’28.902
Force India
|Row 4
|Esteban Ocon 1’29.074
Force India
|Stoffel Vandoorne 1’29.418
McLaren
|Row 5
|Valtteri Bottas Grid Penalty
Mercedes
|Romain Grosjean 1’29.549
Haas
|Row 6
|Jolyon Palmer 1’30.193
Renault
|Daniil Kvyat 1’30.355
Toro Rosso
|Row 7
|Carlos Sainz 1’31.368
Toro Rosso
|Felipe Massa 1’31.482
Williams
|Row 8
|Lance Stroll 1’42.573
Williams
|Kevin Magnussen 1’42.577
Haas
|Row 9
|Pascal Wehrlein 1’42.593
Sauber
|Marcus Ericsson 1’42.633
Sauber
|Row 10
|Daniel Ricciardo Grid Penalty
Red Bull
|Fernando Alonso Grid Penalty
McLaren
