2017 British Grand Prix grid

Lewis Hamilton took pole for the British Grand Prix ahead of Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel.

Row 1 Lewis Hamilton 1’26.600

Mercedes Kimi Raikkonen 1’27.147

Ferrari Row 2 Sebastian Vettel 1’27.356

Ferrari Max Verstappen 1’28.130

Red Bull Row 3 Nico Hulkenberg 1’28.856

Renault Sergio Perez 1’28.902

Force India Row 4 Esteban Ocon 1’29.074

Force India Stoffel Vandoorne 1’29.418

McLaren Row 5 Valtteri Bottas Grid Penalty

Mercedes Romain Grosjean 1’29.549

Haas Row 6 Jolyon Palmer 1’30.193

Renault Daniil Kvyat 1’30.355

Toro Rosso Row 7 Carlos Sainz 1’31.368

Toro Rosso Felipe Massa 1’31.482

Williams Row 8 Lance Stroll 1’42.573

Williams Kevin Magnussen 1’42.577

Haas Row 9 Pascal Wehrlein 1’42.593

Sauber Marcus Ericsson 1’42.633

Sauber Row 10 Daniel Ricciardo Grid Penalty

Red Bull Fernando Alonso Grid Penalty

McLaren