Hamilton faces Ferrari threat to win four-in-a-row at home

Having been cleared of any wrongdoing in qualifying, Lewis Hamilton will start the British Grand Prix from pole position, giving him a great chance to score a record-equalling fourth consecutive home win.
But with his team mate relegated to the lower reaches of the top ten due to a penalty, Hamilton will have to see off the threat from the two Ferraris immediately behind him on the grid single-handedly.
One piece of good news for Hamilton is that he’s separated from title rival Sebastian Vettel by the other Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen. The latter desperately needs a result of his own, having scored less than half Vettel’s points total so far.
However Ferrari’s long-run pace on Friday looked ominous for Mercedes. As we saw in Austria, they could be well-placed to pile pressure on their silver rivals towards the end of a stint.
Having two cars on Hamilton’s tail will allow them to cover off more than one strategic option, particularly as they seem unlikely to face a threat from Max Verstappen behind. Hamilton’s pit wall are likely to face the predicament of whether to accept the possibility of losing the race to Raikkonen as the price for keeping his title rival Vettel behind.
Hamilton’s team mate Valtteri Bottas will need another of his suspiciously good starts to get into the fight for a podium finish. He has chosen the alternative tyre strategy, which Hamilton went for in Austria, though it didn’t help him to a great extent.
Meanwhile Daniel Ricciardo will be on a mission to reach the points from the back. He has plenty of fresh sets of super-softs available, but that’s unlikely to prove a great advantage as they aren’t very durable.
This race promises to be run at a scorching pace. The weather forecast for tomorrow indicates it should stay dry. The energy-sapping, high-G corners will take their toll on the drivers over the 52-lap distance.
Qualifying times in full
|Driver
|Car
|Q1
|Q2 (vs Q1)
|Q3 (vs Q2)
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’39.069
|1’27.893 (-11.176)
|1’26.600 (-1.293)
|2
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’40.455
|1’28.992 (-11.463)
|1’27.147 (-1.845)
|3
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’39.962
|1’28.978 (-10.984)
|1’27.356 (-1.622)
|4
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’39.698
|1’28.732 (-10.966)
|1’27.376 (-1.356)
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1’38.912
|1’29.431 (-9.481)
|1’28.130 (-1.301)
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1’39.201
|1’29.340 (-9.861)
|1’28.856 (-0.484)
|7
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|1’42.009
|1’29.824 (-12.185)
|1’28.902 (-0.922)
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1’39.738
|1’29.701 (-10.037)
|1’29.074 (-0.627)
|9
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1’40.011
|1’30.105 (-9.906)
|1’29.418 (-0.687)
|10
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1’42.042
|1’29.966 (-12.076)
|1’29.549 (-0.417)
|11
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1’41.404
|1’30.193 (-11.211)
|12
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1’41.726
|1’30.355 (-11.371)
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1’37.598
|1’30.600 (-6.998)
|14
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso
|1’41.114
|1’31.368 (-9.746)
|15
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1’41.874
|1’31.482 (-10.392)
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1’42.573
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1’42.577
|18
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1’42.593
|19
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1’42.633
|20
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1’42.966
Sector times
|Driver
|Sector 1
|Sector 2
|Sector 3
|Lewis Hamilton
|27.814 (1)
|35.018 (1)
|23.768 (1)
|Kimi Raikkonen
|28.019 (3)
|35.222 (2)
|23.906 (3)
|Sebastian Vettel
|27.989 (2)
|35.416 (4)
|23.847 (2)
|Valtteri Bottas
|28.024 (4)
|35.359 (3)
|23.947 (4)
|Max Verstappen
|28.164 (5)
|35.839 (5)
|24.060 (5)
|Nico Hulkenberg
|28.421 (7)
|36.142 (9)
|24.176 (6)
|Sergio Perez
|28.317 (6)
|36.056 (7)
|24.448 (7)
|Esteban Ocon
|28.470 (8)
|36.077 (8)
|24.456 (8)
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|28.631 (11)
|36.289 (10)
|24.493 (9)
|Romain Grosjean
|28.610 (9)
|35.975 (6)
|24.493 (9)
|Jolyon Palmer
|28.627 (10)
|36.877 (13)
|24.689 (12)
|Daniil Kvyat
|28.722 (12)
|36.765 (11)
|24.652 (11)
|Fernando Alonso
|28.999 (15)
|36.870 (12)
|24.731 (13)
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|28.799 (13)
|37.520 (14)
|24.931 (15)
|Felipe Massa
|28.968 (14)
|37.700 (15)
|24.808 (14)
|Lance Stroll
|32.598 (20)
|42.341 (17)
|27.471 (18)
|Kevin Magnussen
|32.096 (17)
|42.839 (20)
|27.415 (16)
|Pascal Wehrlein
|32.362 (18)
|42.801 (19)
|27.430 (17)
|Marcus Ericsson
|31.998 (16)
|42.787 (18)
|27.679 (19)
|Daniel Ricciardo
|32.510 (19)
|41.735 (16)
|28.721 (20)
Speed trap
|Pos
|Driver
|Car
|Engine
|Speed (kph/mph)
|Gap
|1
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|Mercedes
|325.2 (202.1)
|2
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|322.9 (200.6)
|-2.3
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|322.0 (200.1)
|-3.2
|4
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|Mercedes
|321.7 (199.9)
|-3.5
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|TAG Heuer
|320.9 (199.4)
|-4.3
|6
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|320.0 (198.8)
|-5.2
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|319.7 (198.7)
|-5.5
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|Mercedes
|319.5 (198.5)
|-5.7
|9
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|Renault
|318.1 (197.7)
|-7.1
|10
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Ferrari
|316.4 (196.6)
|-8.8
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|Renault
|315.9 (196.3)
|-9.3
|12
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso
|Renault
|315.4 (196.0)
|-9.8
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|Mercedes
|313.9 (195.0)
|-11.3
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|312.5 (194.2)
|-12.7
|15
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|Renault
|311.4 (193.5)
|-13.8
|16
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|Honda
|309.8 (192.5)
|-15.4
|17
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|Honda
|307.2 (190.9)
|-18.0
|18
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|TAG Heuer
|305.7 (190.0)
|-19.5
|19
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|303.1 (188.3)
|-22.1
|20
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|300.7 (186.8)
|-24.5
Drivers’ remaining tyres
|Driver
|Team
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|New
|Used
|New
|Used
|New
|Used
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|0
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|0
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1
Over to you
Will it be another home win for Hamilton or can Ferrari stop him at Silverstone? And where will Bottas and Ricciardo finish from their compromised starting positions.
Share your views on the British Grand Prix in the comments.
2 comments on “Hamilton faces Ferrari threat to win four-in-a-row at home”
erikje
15th July 2017, 22:12
Interesting, accuweather fives a 45% chance for rain.
https://www.accuweather.com/uk/gb/silverstone/nn12-8/daily-weather-forecast/330028?day=2
Just grasping at straws here ;)
Loup Garou (@loup-garou)
15th July 2017, 22:12
With a full fuel load under racing conditions, Ferrari are closer to the Mercs. It would be interesting to see what Hamilton plans to do tomorrow; if he concentrates on heading off Raikkonen at the start, there is the risk of leaving Vettel too much space to rush through the gap. Or, as is more likely, Hamilton keeps Vettel at bay, Raikkonen may try to jump ahead and block Hamilton’s progress. With those three watching each other, there is the Mad Max factor, of course.