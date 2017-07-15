Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Silverstone, 2017

Hamilton faces Ferrari threat to win four-in-a-row at home

2017 British Grand Prix pre-race analysisPosted on Author Keith Collantine

Having been cleared of any wrongdoing in qualifying, Lewis Hamilton will start the British Grand Prix from pole position, giving him a great chance to score a record-equalling fourth consecutive home win.

But with his team mate relegated to the lower reaches of the top ten due to a penalty, Hamilton will have to see off the threat from the two Ferraris immediately behind him on the grid single-handedly.

One piece of good news for Hamilton is that he’s separated from title rival Sebastian Vettel by the other Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen. The latter desperately needs a result of his own, having scored less than half Vettel’s points total so far.

However Ferrari’s long-run pace on Friday looked ominous for Mercedes. As we saw in Austria, they could be well-placed to pile pressure on their silver rivals towards the end of a stint.

Having two cars on Hamilton’s tail will allow them to cover off more than one strategic option, particularly as they seem unlikely to face a threat from Max Verstappen behind. Hamilton’s pit wall are likely to face the predicament of whether to accept the possibility of losing the race to Raikkonen as the price for keeping his title rival Vettel behind.

Hamilton’s team mate Valtteri Bottas will need another of his suspiciously good starts to get into the fight for a podium finish. He has chosen the alternative tyre strategy, which Hamilton went for in Austria, though it didn’t help him to a great extent.

Meanwhile Daniel Ricciardo will be on a mission to reach the points from the back. He has plenty of fresh sets of super-softs available, but that’s unlikely to prove a great advantage as they aren’t very durable.

This race promises to be run at a scorching pace. The weather forecast for tomorrow indicates it should stay dry. The energy-sapping, high-G corners will take their toll on the drivers over the 52-lap distance.

Qualifying times in full

Driver Car Q1

Q2 (vs Q1)

Q3 (vs Q2)
1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’39.069 1’27.893 (-11.176) 1’26.600 (-1.293)
2 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’40.455 1’28.992 (-11.463) 1’27.147 (-1.845)
3 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’39.962 1’28.978 (-10.984) 1’27.356 (-1.622)
4 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’39.698 1’28.732 (-10.966) 1’27.376 (-1.356)
5 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’38.912 1’29.431 (-9.481) 1’28.130 (-1.301)
6 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’39.201 1’29.340 (-9.861) 1’28.856 (-0.484)
7 Sergio Perez Force India 1’42.009 1’29.824 (-12.185) 1’28.902 (-0.922)
8 Esteban Ocon Force India 1’39.738 1’29.701 (-10.037) 1’29.074 (-0.627)
9 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1’40.011 1’30.105 (-9.906) 1’29.418 (-0.687)
10 Romain Grosjean Haas 1’42.042 1’29.966 (-12.076) 1’29.549 (-0.417)
11 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’41.404 1’30.193 (-11.211)
12 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1’41.726 1’30.355 (-11.371)
13 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1’37.598 1’30.600 (-6.998)
14 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso 1’41.114 1’31.368 (-9.746)
15 Felipe Massa Williams 1’41.874 1’31.482 (-10.392)
16 Lance Stroll Williams 1’42.573
17 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1’42.577
18 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 1’42.593
19 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1’42.633
20 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1’42.966

Sector times

Driver Sector 1 Sector 2 Sector 3
Lewis Hamilton 27.814 (1) 35.018 (1) 23.768 (1)
Kimi Raikkonen 28.019 (3) 35.222 (2) 23.906 (3)
Sebastian Vettel 27.989 (2) 35.416 (4) 23.847 (2)
Valtteri Bottas 28.024 (4) 35.359 (3) 23.947 (4)
Max Verstappen 28.164 (5) 35.839 (5) 24.060 (5)
Nico Hulkenberg 28.421 (7) 36.142 (9) 24.176 (6)
Sergio Perez 28.317 (6) 36.056 (7) 24.448 (7)
Esteban Ocon 28.470 (8) 36.077 (8) 24.456 (8)
Stoffel Vandoorne 28.631 (11) 36.289 (10) 24.493 (9)
Romain Grosjean 28.610 (9) 35.975 (6) 24.493 (9)
Jolyon Palmer 28.627 (10) 36.877 (13) 24.689 (12)
Daniil Kvyat 28.722 (12) 36.765 (11) 24.652 (11)
Fernando Alonso 28.999 (15) 36.870 (12) 24.731 (13)
Carlos Sainz Jnr 28.799 (13) 37.520 (14) 24.931 (15)
Felipe Massa 28.968 (14) 37.700 (15) 24.808 (14)
Lance Stroll 32.598 (20) 42.341 (17) 27.471 (18)
Kevin Magnussen 32.096 (17) 42.839 (20) 27.415 (16)
Pascal Wehrlein 32.362 (18) 42.801 (19) 27.430 (17)
Marcus Ericsson 31.998 (16) 42.787 (18) 27.679 (19)
Daniel Ricciardo 32.510 (19) 41.735 (16) 28.721 (20)

Speed trap

Pos Driver Car Engine Speed (kph/mph) Gap
1 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 325.2 (202.1)
2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 322.9 (200.6) -2.3
3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 322.0 (200.1) -3.2
4 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 321.7 (199.9) -3.5
5 Max Verstappen Red Bull TAG Heuer 320.9 (199.4) -4.3
6 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 320.0 (198.8) -5.2
7 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari Ferrari 319.7 (198.7) -5.5
8 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 319.5 (198.5) -5.7
9 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Renault 318.1 (197.7) -7.1
10 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 316.4 (196.6) -8.8
11 Nico Hulkenberg Renault Renault 315.9 (196.3) -9.3
12 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso Renault 315.4 (196.0) -9.8
13 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 313.9 (195.0) -11.3
14 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 312.5 (194.2) -12.7
15 Jolyon Palmer Renault Renault 311.4 (193.5) -13.8
16 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 309.8 (192.5) -15.4
17 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 307.2 (190.9) -18.0
18 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull TAG Heuer 305.7 (190.0) -19.5
19 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 303.1 (188.3) -22.1
20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 300.7 (186.8) -24.5

Drivers’ remaining tyres

Driver Team Medium Soft Super-soft
New Used New Used New Used
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1 0 2 0 0 3
Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1 0 0 2 1 2
Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 0 1 1 0 5 0
Max Verstappen Red Bull 0 1 1 0 1 3
Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 0 1 2 0 0 3
Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 0 1 2 0 0 3
Sergio Perez Force India 1 0 2 0 0 3
Esteban Ocon Force India 1 0 2 0 0 3
Felipe Massa Williams 0 1 1 0 2 3
Lance Stroll Williams 0 1 1 0 4 1
Fernando Alonso McLaren 0 1 1 0 2 3
Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 0 1 1 0 1 3
Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 0 1 1 0 4 1
Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso 0 1 1 0 3 2
Romain Grosjean Haas 0 1 1 0 1 3
Kevin Magnussen Haas 0 1 1 0 5 0
Nico Hulkenberg Renault 0 1 2 0 0 3
Jolyon Palmer Renault 0 1 2 0 2 2
Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1 0 2 0 3 1
Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 1 0 2 0 3 1

Over to you

Will it be another home win for Hamilton or can Ferrari stop him at Silverstone? And where will Bottas and Ricciardo finish from their compromised starting positions.

Share your views on the British Grand Prix in the comments.

2 comments on “Hamilton faces Ferrari threat to win four-in-a-row at home”

  1. erikje
    15th July 2017, 22:12

    Interesting, accuweather fives a 45% chance for rain.
    https://www.accuweather.com/uk/gb/silverstone/nn12-8/daily-weather-forecast/330028?day=2

    Just grasping at straws here ;)

    Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    Loup Garou (@loup-garou)
    15th July 2017, 22:12

    With a full fuel load under racing conditions, Ferrari are closer to the Mercs. It would be interesting to see what Hamilton plans to do tomorrow; if he concentrates on heading off Raikkonen at the start, there is the risk of leaving Vettel too much space to rush through the gap. Or, as is more likely, Hamilton keeps Vettel at bay, Raikkonen may try to jump ahead and block Hamilton’s progress. With those three watching each other, there is the Mad Max factor, of course.

    Reply

