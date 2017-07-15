Hamilton faces Ferrari threat to win four-in-a-row at home

Having been cleared of any wrongdoing in qualifying, Lewis Hamilton will start the British Grand Prix from pole position, giving him a great chance to score a record-equalling fourth consecutive home win.

But with his team mate relegated to the lower reaches of the top ten due to a penalty, Hamilton will have to see off the threat from the two Ferraris immediately behind him on the grid single-handedly.

One piece of good news for Hamilton is that he’s separated from title rival Sebastian Vettel by the other Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen. The latter desperately needs a result of his own, having scored less than half Vettel’s points total so far.

However Ferrari’s long-run pace on Friday looked ominous for Mercedes. As we saw in Austria, they could be well-placed to pile pressure on their silver rivals towards the end of a stint.

Having two cars on Hamilton’s tail will allow them to cover off more than one strategic option, particularly as they seem unlikely to face a threat from Max Verstappen behind. Hamilton’s pit wall are likely to face the predicament of whether to accept the possibility of losing the race to Raikkonen as the price for keeping his title rival Vettel behind.

Hamilton’s team mate Valtteri Bottas will need another of his suspiciously good starts to get into the fight for a podium finish. He has chosen the alternative tyre strategy, which Hamilton went for in Austria, though it didn’t help him to a great extent.

Meanwhile Daniel Ricciardo will be on a mission to reach the points from the back. He has plenty of fresh sets of super-softs available, but that’s unlikely to prove a great advantage as they aren’t very durable.

This race promises to be run at a scorching pace. The weather forecast for tomorrow indicates it should stay dry. The energy-sapping, high-G corners will take their toll on the drivers over the 52-lap distance.

Qualifying times in full

Drivers’ remaining tyres

Driver Team Medium Soft Super-soft New Used New Used New Used Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1 0 2 0 0 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1 0 0 2 1 2 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 0 1 1 0 5 0 Max Verstappen Red Bull 0 1 1 0 1 3 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 0 1 2 0 0 3 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 0 1 2 0 0 3 Sergio Perez Force India 1 0 2 0 0 3 Esteban Ocon Force India 1 0 2 0 0 3 Felipe Massa Williams 0 1 1 0 2 3 Lance Stroll Williams 0 1 1 0 4 1 Fernando Alonso McLaren 0 1 1 0 2 3 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 0 1 1 0 1 3 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 0 1 1 0 4 1 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso 0 1 1 0 3 2 Romain Grosjean Haas 0 1 1 0 1 3 Kevin Magnussen Haas 0 1 1 0 5 0 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 0 1 2 0 0 3 Jolyon Palmer Renault 0 1 2 0 2 2 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1 0 2 0 3 1 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 1 0 2 0 3 1

Over to you

Will it be another home win for Hamilton or can Ferrari stop him at Silverstone? And where will Bottas and Ricciardo finish from their compromised starting positions.

Share your views on the British Grand Prix in the comments.

2017 British Grand Prix