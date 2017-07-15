Sebastian Vettel tries the shield, Ferrari, Silverstone, 2017

Grosjean is against Halo and Shield: “it’s not F1”

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Romain Grosjean doesn’t want Shield or Halo on F1 cars.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Comment of the day

How hard is it to identify each driver by theeir helmets and numbers, and will the shield make much difference?

From my experience last weekend in Austria, having been quite close to the track, it really doesn’t work super currently for people at the track: most designs are too cluttered and therefore become a blur of something.

In concreto (and sorry for a bit of a rant) Hamilton’s yellow is great, identifiable (hence can recognise Bottas from not being him), Vettel’s white works (and thus Raikkonen is the other), Kvyat/Sainz/Ricciardo/Verstappen – too much Red Bull to distinguish at speed; Massa: that neon-yellow swoosh on top works ; Hulkenberg/Palmer: meh, Force India – both shades of pink. Ericsson/Wehrlein – light/yellow vs. darker, okay-ish. So for identifying drivers, that’s not great is it? But I agree good to see head, though shield doesn’t impair that too much, I think.

By the way, other ways to identify drivers, by those numbers, again from Austria experience? Yeah, 33 vs 3 at speed is sometimes doable; 77/44 works because of the colour, Ferrari five/seven is a bit small but good contrast; Sauber okay-ish on sidepod; Force India, Williams, Haas, Renault – useless. McLaren unreadable too, too cleverly small (very McLaren?).
@Bosyber

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Jv and Ridzki!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

3 comments on “Grosjean is against Halo and Shield: “it’s not F1””

  1. mfreire
    15th July 2017, 0:09

    If that shield covered the whole driver’s head, like a canopy envelops the cockpit of a fighter jet, then it would be perfect.

    Reply

    1. mfreire
      15th July 2017, 0:09

      It would also have to be removable as well.

      Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    Strontium (@strontium)
    15th July 2017, 0:47

    I agree with Grosjean’s views that nothing is necessary, but obviously my point of view is as a fan. I can’t help but think that this shield is another desperate ill-thought attempt at coming up with a solution, exactly like the halo was. Rushing these things on to the 2018 cars would be the worst thing. They need to spend time redesigning the front / middle structure and shape of the cars if they are to have any chance of making a design that actually integrates with the car properly. All the ideas so far have been things stuck onto the current cars, they’re obviously not going to work well

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.