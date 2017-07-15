In the round-up: Romain Grosjean doesn’t want Shield or Halo on F1 cars.
GPDA ‘backs off’ from Shield cockpit protection debate (Crash)
"We don't need anything. I am against every Halo or Shield or whatever, it is not F1."
F1 chief Chase Carey ‘annoyed and frustrated’ at Silverstone’s owners (The Guardian)
"I understand that (Hamilton) felt the right thing for him, given the race, was to try and catch his breath and I respect that."
Ricciardo says Red Bull can fight Ferrari at Silverstone (Motorsport)
"I don't think the wind was favouring us today but we still managed to do Copse flat out, so that was fun. I think we can definitely still find some speed there."
Hamilton's dreams of ending his career at Ferrari (Daily Mail)
"The triple world champion, who will be a free agent once his Mercedes contract expires at the end of next season, has confided his dream to friends in the last couple of months."
Nico Hulkenberg Q&A: Silverstone corner speeds ‘a bit insane’ (F1)
" I enjoy Silverstone – it is all about the flow. You get a good rhythm here. I love high-speed corners – I am not a 'hairpin’ kind of guy'"
Vettel outbursts due to his 'killer instinct' (Autosport)
"He has zero filter between what he thinks and what he says sometimes or what he does and that's the great side of him."
Er… I'm sure there's somewhere I'm supposed to be today. Too much work to do in Woking first. Team kit on now. Silverstone here I come! pic.twitter.com/ZrFQYPwgGS
— Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) July 14, 2017
How hard is it to identify each driver by theeir helmets and numbers, and will the shield make much difference?
From my experience last weekend in Austria, having been quite close to the track, it really doesn’t work super currently for people at the track: most designs are too cluttered and therefore become a blur of something.
In concreto (and sorry for a bit of a rant) Hamilton’s yellow is great, identifiable (hence can recognise Bottas from not being him), Vettel’s white works (and thus Raikkonen is the other), Kvyat/Sainz/Ricciardo/Verstappen – too much Red Bull to distinguish at speed; Massa: that neon-yellow swoosh on top works ; Hulkenberg/Palmer: meh, Force India – both shades of pink. Ericsson/Wehrlein – light/yellow vs. darker, okay-ish. So for identifying drivers, that’s not great is it? But I agree good to see head, though shield doesn’t impair that too much, I think.
By the way, other ways to identify drivers, by those numbers, again from Austria experience? Yeah, 33 vs 3 at speed is sometimes doable; 77/44 works because of the colour, Ferrari five/seven is a bit small but good contrast; Sauber okay-ish on sidepod; Force India, Williams, Haas, Renault – useless. McLaren unreadable too, too cleverly small (very McLaren?).
@Bosyber
mfreire
15th July 2017, 0:09
If that shield covered the whole driver’s head, like a canopy envelops the cockpit of a fighter jet, then it would be perfect.
mfreire
15th July 2017, 0:09
It would also have to be removable as well.
Strontium (@strontium)
15th July 2017, 0:47
I agree with Grosjean’s views that nothing is necessary, but obviously my point of view is as a fan. I can’t help but think that this shield is another desperate ill-thought attempt at coming up with a solution, exactly like the halo was. Rushing these things on to the 2018 cars would be the worst thing. They need to spend time redesigning the front / middle structure and shape of the cars if they are to have any chance of making a design that actually integrates with the car properly. All the ideas so far have been things stuck onto the current cars, they’re obviously not going to work well