Hamilton fastest in tight final practice

Lewis Hamilton was quickest in final practice for the British Grand Prix, less than a tenth faster than both Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas.
Hamilton’s 1’28.063 was the fastest time of the weekend so far, only 0.032s faster than Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari with Valtteri Bottas just 0.074s behind.
A late rain shower prevented the field from making a final qualifying simulation run in the closing minutes.
It was another windy session as drivers prepared for qualifying at Silverstone. Super Soft tyres were the order of the day, with Hamilton using them to good effect to lower the fastest lap of the session.
Sebastian Vettel showed that Ferrari are a threat by posting a time less than half a tenth slower than Hamilton’s.
Rain began to sprinkle the Silverstone circuit with around 15 minutes remaining of the session, clearing the track of cars.
Drivers opted to venture out on the Intermediate tyres in the closing minutes to test out the greasy conditions. It was almost a disastrous decision for Daniel Ricciardo who spun his Red Bull exiting Club corner and almost collected the barriers.
At the chequered flag, Hamilton topped the time sheets ahead of Vettel and Bottas with Kimi Raikkonen in fourth and Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg an impressive fifth fastest.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Lap time
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’28.063
|2
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’28.095
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’28.137
|4
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’28.732
|5
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1’29.480
|6
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1’29.612
|7
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1’29.819
|8
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1’29.904
|9
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1’29.959
|10
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1’30.088
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1’30.138
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1’30.172
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1’30.270
|14
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1’30.302
|15
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|1’30.416
|16
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1’30.504
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|Toro Rosso
|1’30.515
|18
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1’30.621
|19
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1’30.630
|20
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1’31.358
Mike Dee (@mike-dee)
15th July 2017, 11:10
Wasn’t able to watch. Were the times of everyone real qualifying runs? Red Bull seem quite slow.
Pedro
15th July 2017, 11:37
No. From what I’ve watched, regarding red bull, Only Ricciardo had a qualifying sim. Max came out when it was already raining, so his qualifying sim was aborted. Still they don’t seem to have found their setup yet.