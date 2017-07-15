Lewis Hamilton will start tomorrow’s British Grand Prix from pole after stewards confirmed that no action would be taken following the incident with Romain Grosjean.
The Mercedes driver was investigated for impeding the Haas after Romain Grosjean complained that Hamilton had held him up in the Vale at the end of his flying lap.
The stewards began to investigate the incident before qualifying had concluded, but confirmed that Hamilton had not illegally impeded the Haas driver and will start tomorrow’s race from pole position.
Hamilton will be joined on the front row by Kimi Raikkonen, with championship leader Sebastian Vettel directly behind the Mercedes in third.
2017 British Grand Prix
58 comments on “Hamilton pole confirmed by stewards”
BobF1
15th July 2017, 14:49
Sweet. Right result.
svianna (@svianna)
15th July 2017, 15:57
If anything, Grosjean should thank Lewis for showing him the proper line around the S. 😃
bobec
15th July 2017, 16:39
Sarcasm?
EC (@dutch-1)
15th July 2017, 16:25
Because?
Every other driver would have got some penalty. It’s politics without doubt.
bobec
15th July 2017, 16:40
Because it was Hamilton and not anyone else
SaraJ (@sjzelli)
15th July 2017, 17:24
Not a “right result”. But don’t come here yapping about Sebs favouritism with the stewards. Joke
Santiago
15th July 2017, 14:51
I wonder if they saw this video
https://streamable.com/anz6j
MXMXD (@mxmxd)
15th July 2017, 14:54
We kinda have to presume that stewards has access to every video imaginable. I mean, it’s not the Alabama Pickup Trucks Racing League.
Alex McFarlane
15th July 2017, 15:24
Alabama Pickup Trucks Racing League, now there’s something I’d like to see….
Tom
15th July 2017, 14:57
It looks worse on that video but, if you cover Hamilton and just focus on Grosjean he doesn’t have to change direction or slow the car any more than usual. So while it’s close and distracting it’s not a block.
Ninjenius (@ninjenius)
15th July 2017, 15:09
+1 My thoughts exactly.
Slavisa (@sylversurferr)
15th July 2017, 15:17
Considering that Grosjean improve by a lot next lap ,I would say Hamilton blocks him.
Tom
15th July 2017, 15:20
But everyone improved on their next lap. That’s completely irrelevant.
Nolog
15th July 2017, 15:40
If it was the other way around, Grosjean probably would of been disqualified. Biased stewards are a joke imo.
Rick (@addvariety)
15th July 2017, 16:00
I’m not a Hamiltonf fan, but that video clearly shows that Hamilton either slightly misjudged or timed it perfectly in order to put the hammer down right before Grosjean would have been impeded. Either way, he was quick enough to pull away in front of Grosjean, although I can understand that Grosjean might’ve found it weird since it looked like Hamilton was giving him space.
Hugh (@hugh11)
15th July 2017, 14:54
Hmm. This video https://streamable.com/anz6j shows that Hamilton should certainly have seen Grosjean coming, and he did leave it late to speed up a bit. Also, the FIA’s statement says that Hamilton impeded Grosjean, but didn’t block him. So that begs the question – where does one start and the other end? No one intentionally blocks someones lap (Well, apart from Rosberg at Monaco), so it’s intriguing to wonder what the line is.
Hugh (@hugh11)
15th July 2017, 14:58
Surely someone on the pit wall will/should have informed him that Grosjean was close behind on a fast lap?
Tom
15th July 2017, 15:06
At full speed, it looks worse than the onboard but frame by frame I can understand why no penalty was given. If you ignore Hamilton ( cover him with a finger ) and play it again you can see that Grosjean doesn’t have to change his line or speed. The closest Grosjean gets is mid corner when Hamilton starts to pull away much quicker. There’s a second where they look close but it’s the natural closing effect of a slow corner. If Hamilton wasn’t there Grosjean couldn’t enter any faster and by the time Grosjean gets back on the power, Hamilton is already gone. It looks close and would have been distracting for Grosjean but that wasn’t a “block”.
EC (@dutch-1)
15th July 2017, 16:32
“There’s a second where they look close?” That’s exactly the second that Grosjean expects Hamilton to stay out of the way on the right side. And then Hamilton pulls in front of him and speeds away but then Grosjean has lost his momentum and his lap. It not only looked close, it was close and any other driver would have got a penalty. But not Ham and especially not at this home circuit.
bobec
15th July 2017, 16:44
Rosberg didn’t block on purpose, same thing happened to him the year after and he could only lose from it. I think you meant Shcumacher in 2006.
sumedh
15th July 2017, 14:54
I had expected at least a reprimand or a monetary fine. I guess FIA is making up for the Vettel gaffe.
Slavisa (@sylversurferr)
15th July 2017, 15:19
+1
Tom
15th July 2017, 15:21
-1 they just looked at the evidence and saw Hamilton did nothing wrong. But of course its Hamilton so we’ll now have a 3-week discussion about it…
Michael (@freelittlebirds)
15th July 2017, 15:46
+1 to Tom’s comment :-)
Joao (@johnmilk)
15th July 2017, 16:22
Further proof that the stewards are awarding the right penalties, since they have access to more info than we usually do right?
HUHHII (@huhhii)
15th July 2017, 14:56
Ridicilous. The clearest case of impeding I’ve ever seen. Should’ve been penalised.
BobF1
15th July 2017, 15:06
Learn to spell. “Ridicilous” indeed.
Ninjenius (@ninjenius)
15th July 2017, 15:11
@huhhii At which point during entry, apex or exit was Romain’s lap time compromised?
HUHHII (@huhhii)
15th July 2017, 15:11
@ninjenius All of the above, but especially entry
Ninjenius (@ninjenius)
15th July 2017, 15:18
@huhhii
The video evidence shows that Romain is still able hits the brakes and turns into the apex at normal speed, and as for exit, Lewis was already gone by that point. I’d like to know what your reasoning behind the “all of the above” is.
Ninjenius (@ninjenius)
15th July 2017, 15:23
@ninjenius
Cars can be affected by dirty air running as much as 2-3 seconds a lap behind another. By that reasoning the majority of cars have been impeded by dirty air. Come on…
Ninjenius (@ninjenius)
15th July 2017, 15:24
@huhhii (oops!)
Cars can be affected by dirty air running as much as 2-3 seconds a lap behind another. By that reasoning the majority of cars have been impeded by dirty air. Come on…
Tom
15th July 2017, 15:18
Where though @huhhii ? You say the entry but he hits the apex perfectly. Any more speed in and he’s running wide.
HUHHII (@huhhii)
15th July 2017, 15:21
@ninjenius & Tom I think others attacked that corner with greater entry speed (when there were no moving chicane ahead like in this case). Surely GRO lost time there. And at the turn apex and turn exit dirty air surely limited Grosjean’s traction. Ever heard of dirty air having an impact to the handling of an F1 car?
Tom
15th July 2017, 15:25
Yes @huhhii, but dirty air doesn’t equal an illegal block. I also disagree that others attacked the corner more. Grosjean doesn’t slam on the brakes or change his line to avoid Hamilton. There was only 1 frame in the video where it looks close but that was mid corner after Grosjean has picked his line and entry speed.
MaddMe (@maddme)
15th July 2017, 16:04
It wasn’t really blocking, yes he was very slow entering the corner, but, massively quick leaving it. Just RG having a Vettel moment in my viewpoint with Hamilton doing his fast lap prep (and possibly underestimating the closing distance behind him very slightly).
Even using the ‘damning evidence video clip’ it doesn’t really show much of a block as far as I can see. That’s from my unbiased non Hamilton fan viewpoint.
Keamo
15th July 2017, 15:02
Right decision! Can’t wait for tomorrow.
nase
15th July 2017, 15:10
Home stewarding showing it’s ugly face. Not the first time I’ve seen that happen at Silverstone, the last major incident being the Hamilton-Massa collision on the final metres in 2011.
But today’s case was so crystal clear, even I could see Grosjean being held up from way beyond the Channel. Farcical.
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
15th July 2017, 15:23
It’s because he’s a championship contender and the stewards have admitted they treat them differently
anon
15th July 2017, 16:06
nase, the stewards today were Dr Gerd Ennser, a German national who is a permanent steward for the German DTM series, Nish Shetty, who was born and lives in Singapore and directs the Singapore GP, and the US born Danny Sullivan.
With that in mind, unless all three of those men who are foreign nationals have, overnight, suddenly become British, I fail to see how they could be accused of “rooting for their home nation” with that decision.
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
15th July 2017, 15:10
That would be interfering with the championship and we can’t have that!
EC (@dutch-1)
15th July 2017, 16:36
It think that’s spot on.
The case was clear but the stewards didn’t have the guts.
matt
15th July 2017, 15:18
clearly wasnt blocking,lewis was on his warm up lap turning into a slow corner,so he couldnt get out of the way,without driving onto the grass.
then after that his exit speed was fine.
it might have been a distraction to gro,but it wasnt blocking.
anyway the footage and data seen by the stewards proves this.
Michael (@freelittlebirds)
15th July 2017, 15:44
that’s how I saw it too – Lewis would have had to abort his lap to get out of Grosjean’s way – even then Grosjean would have called foul given his own circumstances. If Lewis didn’t get full speed out of the corner on the main straight, his lap was done.
Just really bad timing for both drivers – the outcome was probably the best given the circumstances…
MaddMe (@maddme)
15th July 2017, 16:06
Exactly how I saw things too…
George (@george)
15th July 2017, 16:12
Rubbish. Hamilton could have easily taken the corner earlier, there was no need to wait for Grosjean to get right up behind him.
Neil (@neilosjames)
15th July 2017, 15:20
Thought it was 50/50 whether he’d take a penalty, looking at how impeding is dealt with – it looked borderline between ‘usual’ and ‘slightly naughty’.
No doubt he cost Grosjean a bit of time, but if everyone who cost a rival time in qualifying got a penalty, there’d be a dozen of them given every race.
Reddest Baron
15th July 2017, 15:35
Dear Oh Dear – there are some desperate people clutching at straws here. Firstly, why would Hamilton impede Grosjean, who is considerably slower in quali and not a threat to the Mercedes? Secondly, as many have pointed out, Hamilton was slowing for the final kink and then speeded up immediately after. Yes the closing speed makes it look like Grosjean caught up quickly but Grosjean still made the corner perfectly and was NOT impeded or slowed by Hamilton’s presence. A non-event.
Jay
15th July 2017, 15:48
Exactly, this is the closest Grosjean has been to Hamilton. Lewis did nothing.
Pierre (@highoctane)
15th July 2017, 15:42
I would hate to be a Steward…the investigation concludes “that Hamilton had not illegally impeded the Haas driver” which may suggest that the did infringed the rule, but did not do so with fore thought or malice and on perhaps a more lenient note concluded that the impeded driver had not lost a position or it was unlikely that he may have gained a place. Although these decision frustrate fans I think it is an absolute daunting task for stewards to keep fans happy. If this was another another driver, then his clan would be up in arms. And yes, Perhaps if the effected driver was Kimi, Vettel, Bottas or Max I think we would have seen a penalty of sorts.
And I am not saying that because Roman is currently a lesser driver (for whatever reason) the rules are allowed to be skewed
lancesuk (@lancesuk)
15th July 2017, 15:44
Guys… British GP, British driver… What were you expecting? Had it been any other driver, the conclusion could’ve been different, but it’s Hamilton at Silverstone. Had it been Grosjean impeding Lewis’ flying lap, it’d been a race ban, eheh. That’s the way F1 is. Nothing to see here. I laughed when I saw on screen that they’d actually “investigate” it.
Drg
15th July 2017, 16:00
Of course…
What were we thinking? I mean in today’s f1 you can drive up alongside the safety car and smack into it and get nothing other than a stop and go!
I mean LH impeding anyone in qualifying should surely of added points to his championship tally? I mean it’s the least they should do.
Terrible shame he DID NOTHING WRONG – unlike a few others recently not least the main challenger.
No doubt in your mind the guy that just historically owns this circuit is the bad guy…
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
15th July 2017, 15:46
Aldo Costa is a genius, great that Mercedes have always recognised his work. Watching Hamiltons lap is like watching a magic carpet, the car rides the slow speed corners just as well as the super high speed, where the Ferrari and the RBR just bounce on their super inflated wide tyres, in contrast the Merc looks soft and smooth, its these compromise, contrasting layouts where their suspension system truly shines, tracks like Barcelona Silverstone and most Tilke tracks.
me
15th July 2017, 16:00
Yeah but you can’t just go barreling in on blind faith. As far as Gros knew, Hamilton could have had a problem. It would have been pretty stupid to just assume Hamilton was not gonna move and just floor it though there.
Joao (@johnmilk)
15th July 2017, 16:02
Does that mean that he legally impeded Grosjean?
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
15th July 2017, 16:36
That is a pretty good point! That wording suggests that Hamilton certainly did impede Grosjean.
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
15th July 2017, 16:34
Fair enough that he didn’t get a grid drop, but surely he should have got a reprimand at leased. Verstappen got a reprimand in Canada last year for impeding Bottas and it was only practice. Q3 is a little more important and what Hamilton did was totally avoidable!
Keamo
15th July 2017, 16:49
Hamilton’s pole was never in question, Keith.