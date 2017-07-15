Hamilton on pole but under investigation at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the British Grand Prix ahead of Kimi Raikkonen, but remains under investigation for impeding Romain Grosjean.
Hamilton produced a remarkable 1’26.600 to take pole ahead of the two Ferraris of Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel, but after appearing to hold up Romain Grosjean’s Haas in Q3, the result remains provisional.
Q1
With almost perfect timing, the rain began to fall just ten minutes before the start of the opening qualifying session.
Teams were split between the Intermediate wet tyres and the Super Soft dry compound, but despite any obvious standing water the drivers on dry tyres were quick to switch over for the green-marked Intermediates.
In the initial rush to set an early lap time, Carlos Sainz spun his Toro Rosso at Copse, while Kimi Raikkonen almost lost control of his Ferrari entering the Vale.
Daniel Ricciardo set the fastest initial lap time in the Red Bull, but was suddely forced to pull off the circuit at Woodcote with a suspected turbo failure, bringing out the red flags and ending Ricciardo’s session.
The track was still firmly in Intermediate territory as the session resumed, but began to dry out as drivers continued to improve their times.
With Fernando Alonso outside of the 107% time with time ticking down, McLaren opted to gamble on Super Soft dry tyres. Alonso crossed the line just a few tenths of a second before the chequered flag flew and put in a brave lap to go fastest of all.
This left Lance Stroll out of qualifying, with Kevin Magnussen, Pascal Wehrlein, Marcus Ericsson and Ricciardo also eliminated.
Drivers eliminated in Q1
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Lap time
|15
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|1’30.416
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1’42.573
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1’42.577
|18
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1’42.593
|19
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1’42.633
|20
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1’42.966
Q2
The Silverstone circuit was considerably drier as the second qualifying session began, with all drivers choosing to switch to dry compound tyres.
Valtteri Bottas was the only of the 15 remaining drivers to choose the Soft compound and used them to good effect to go second quickest behind team mate Hamilton in the early laps.
Despite complaining about being held up by Sergio Perez, Sebastian Vettel produced a 1’28.978 to go fastest of all, before Hamilton delivered an impressive 1’27.893 to set what would be the fastest time of the session.
As the chequered flag loomed, Jolyon Palmer put in a good time to go into the top ten, but Sergio Perez and Romain Grosjean both improved at the death to frustrate the Renault driver to an 11th place start.
Stoffel Vandoorne squeezed through in tenth to only his second Q3 appearance of the season, while Daniil Kvyat, Alonso, Sainz and Felipe Massa were the unfortunate five eliminated from further participation.
Drivers eliminated in Q2
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Lap time
|11
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1’30.193
|12
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1’30.355
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1’30.600
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Toro Rosso
|1’31.368
|15
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1’31.482
Q3
The fight for pole position looked like it would be a fight between Mercedes and Ferrari. Mercedes were the first to lay down a marker, with Lewis Hamilton putting in a 1’27.231 to go quickest from team mate Valtteri Bottas.
Then it was the turn of the Ferraris, with Vettel’s first effort giving him a provisional second place, just under two tenths from Hamilton, while Kimi Raikkonen posted the fourth quickest time.
Romain Grosjean was quick to voice his frustrations at Hamilton, after he felt the Mercedes held him up at the end of one of the Haas driver’s laps. The stewards confirmed that the incident was under investigation.
All drivers took to the track in the final two minutes for the final shoot out for pole. Bottas was the first man to cross the line, but locked up slightly into Village, costing him time.
Bottas improved to second, but was soon pipped by Raikkonen’s Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton then produced a 1’26.600 to take pole position, with Vettel taking third behind his team mate.
Valtteri Bottas will line up ninth on the grid after qualifying fourth. Max Verstappen and Nico Hulkenberg will start ahead of the two Force Indias of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon.
Top ten in Q3
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Lap time
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’26.600
|2
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’27.147
|3
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’27.356
|4
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’27.376
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1’28.130
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1’28.856
|7
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|1’28.902
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1’29.074
|9
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1’29.418
|10
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1’29.549
45 comments on “Hamilton on pole but under investigation at Silverstone”
Strontium (@strontium)
15th July 2017, 14:00
I’m not too sure about this new qualifying interview format, has it been like this all year?
That was an astonishing lap by Hamilton, that was incredible
Sonics (@sonicslv)
15th July 2017, 14:26
@strontium Only started in Baku I think? But it’s great to see Jenson. They look like some old friend discussing how great driving F1 car is and for me its much better than typical “how do you feel / how you did it” questions.
hunocsi (@hunocsi)
15th July 2017, 14:33
Since Spain.
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
15th July 2017, 14:01
For Hamilton, just wow. I hope the investigation doesn’t change a thing.
For myself and the race of tomorrow, perhaps he has to be sent 2 places back, so Kimi inherits pole and we might get an actual race.
Sundar Srinivas Harish
15th July 2017, 14:07
I bet they’ll just reprimand him and give a penalty point or two.
GnosticBrian (@gnosticbrian)
15th July 2017, 14:23
Can’t bring yourself to use “him’s” name?
Lewis Hamilton did NOT impede Roman Grosjean.
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
15th July 2017, 14:32
@gnosticbrian What a pathetic remark? You’re acting like ‘him’ is a curse,…
And Lewis Hamilton DID impede him.
https://streamable.com/anz6j
GnosticBrian (@gnosticbrian)
15th July 2017, 14:33
Diddums…
Hugh (@hugh11)
15th July 2017, 14:35
That video does look fairly damning, from the video I posted I didn’t think there was much in it, but that one is interesting.
Hugh (@hugh11)
15th July 2017, 14:09
Found a vid for anyone who wants to see it again
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yff0tnKaxeE
Ivan Vinitskyy (@ivan-vinitskyy)
15th July 2017, 14:19
50/50, I don’t think Gro was affected in the breaking zone but loss of down force through the last corner surely but then again Ham at that point was himself on a hot lap. Reprimand probably enough as it didn’t after Gro.
joe pineapples
15th July 2017, 14:22
Yep, Hamilton was already committed to the corner before Grosjean caught him. I don’t see where he could have gone other than speed up, which he did.
Ninjenius (@ninjenius)
15th July 2017, 14:21
Hamilton began accelerating through the chicane by the time Grosjean got close enough for it to affect his approach into the corner (he still appears hit the apex at optimal speed). Sure it would have caught Grosjean out how quick he caught the Mercedes up, but watching the footage I don’t see that the Haas lost much if any time at all during that section.
Digi
15th July 2017, 14:26
Watched from Vale. Hamilton was making space for a fast lap and Grosjean arrived on the scene. Very quickly, locking up. As soon as Hamilton saw him, he floored it, but was unfortunately just at the worst point on the apex. Can’t say it was intentional in the slightest.
Be interesting if the stewards want to influence the championship or not ;-)
JackL
15th July 2017, 14:01
What. A. Lap.
As33
15th July 2017, 14:03
Not a Hamilton fan but wow!! Best qualifier since Senna without a doubt.
Michal (@michal2009b)
15th July 2017, 14:15
As we saw in Russia, Monaco and Austria. And against Rosberg.
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
15th July 2017, 14:31
@michal2009b what does that mean anyway? everyone gets beaten from time to time. Hamilton is just superb in qualifying, there’s no denying
Michal (@michal2009b)
15th July 2017, 14:34
@fer-no65
He’s very good, but he’s not Senna. 42-34 against Rosberg is hardly Senna’s level. Vettel is not worse than Lewis on Saturdays.
Hugh (@hugh11)
15th July 2017, 14:04
Hulkenberg is seriously on it this weekend. Arguably the best driver in those sorts of changing conditions – remember Brazil 2012 when he was fighting with 2 of the other people who are/were arguably the best in a much worse car. And today, just so quick. P4 in Q1 (faster than both Ferrari’s and Bottas), P5 in Q2 (faster than Verstappen who is excellent in the wet) and P6 in Q3 (when the track was dryer). Brilliant stuff. Looking quick all weekend. Who knows, with a bit of luck (which he never gets in these situations, last year alone look at Monaco and Brazil when there was a chance but the teams strategy or random debris screwed him), he could get a podium.
Also saw a very funny tweet – “Hulkenberg much faster than Palmer but in fairness Hulk’s car has been fitted with a more talented driver.”
kbdavies (@kbdavies)
15th July 2017, 14:10
And he managed to hit one of them (race leader) and take him out of the race? Yes, i remember that.
Hugh (@hugh11)
15th July 2017, 14:15
Ignoring that, he was fighting them in a Force India. Also, I still reckon it’s partly the backmarkers fault. As he didn’t get out of Hamilton’s way properly, so Hamilton had to go down his inside, which meant that when Hulk made the tiny mistake he did, he hit Hamilton. It was unfortunate, but you can’t deny he was excellent in that race up to that point, and still came home 5th with the damaged car.
Sonics (@sonicslv)
15th July 2017, 14:32
@hugh11 Actually that’s my main problem with Hulk and why I never rate him as top driver. He can’t finish the job. Maybe he have talent to go drive quickly, but I don’t see any talent on being race winner. Before you bring up his LMP win, the pressure are different (main career vs one-off) and it’s 3 drivers job.
Alex Bkk (@alex-bkk)
15th July 2017, 14:14
I may change my avatar if Kubica gets a seat at Lotus.
Alex Bkk (@alex-bkk)
15th July 2017, 14:15
Ermmm… Renault*
F1 in Figures (@f1infigures)
15th July 2017, 14:14
@hugh11 I also remember his pole in Brazil in 2010 in changeable conditions, when he was a second faster than anyone else in a much slower car. I’m hoping for unforecasted rainfall before the start of the race.
Hugh (@hugh11)
15th July 2017, 14:16
Yes. That was superb as well. He is a literal god in these conditions.
anon
15th July 2017, 14:22
@hugh11, mind you, it does also sound as if Renault have now gone down the route of also throwing their resources behind just one driver, as has tended to be the case with them in the past, with the news that only his car had the latest update package fitted to it.
Hugh (@hugh11)
15th July 2017, 14:25
Well, you can’t really blame them, given Hulkenberg is getting all of their points.
montreal95 (@montreal95)
15th July 2017, 14:31
@anon That floor update can’t explain in a significant degree being nearly full second faster
sumedh
15th July 2017, 14:08
Given that Romain improved on his next lap and stewards are generally not so punishing these days, my guess is 2 penalty points + 5 second penalty to be served on 1st pit stop (at the worst). Best case scenario – 1 penalty point + monetary fine.
Hugh (@hugh11)
15th July 2017, 14:17
That’s not how it works though
Tiomkin
15th July 2017, 14:18
It’s a bit early to be hitting the hard stuff and making up harsh penalties. My guess, no further action.
matt
15th July 2017, 14:27
it will be no action taken as he did not block him on purpose and did not affect his time anyway.
kbdavies (@kbdavies)
15th July 2017, 14:08
I dont understand all the applause and adulation at Lewis’s lap, much less those claiming it was “astonishing”. Truth is, no one saw it. All we have is the time – which really isn’t the same. Shame on the race director.
matt
15th July 2017, 14:28
I saw it? On the live feed, well most of it anyway
montreal95 (@montreal95)
15th July 2017, 14:33
@kbdavies It’s logical to assume given the huge margin that the time was astonishing. However I agree 100% that the director messed up. It was bound to be THE LAP of the session and he somwhow missed it.
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
15th July 2017, 14:18
Until now, Bottas was the only driver on the grid to have always qualified in the top 3 this year. That has now changed. I’d say the target will be the podium for him.
Lolita
15th July 2017, 14:21
F1 Silverstone rulers will avoid at all cost to penalize F1 home fancy boy…
TomD11 (@tomd11)
15th July 2017, 14:23
Given the seeming reluctance of the stewards to ‘interfere’ with the title battle, I’d say short of HAM or VET reversing down the racing line, the stewards won’t penalise either for blocking, especially when it was as marginal as that.
MXMXD (@mxmxd)
15th July 2017, 14:24
I completely missed HAM’s alleged interference (if it was actually shown). How bad was it?
matt
15th July 2017, 14:32
not that bad at all really, Grosjean is over reacting again thats all
ECWDanSelby (@ecwdanselby)
15th July 2017, 14:36
I’d say it was actually pretty bad.
If you see how long Hamilton lingered at the corner, you’ll see Grosjean’s gripe.
Sonics (@sonicslv)
15th July 2017, 14:36
That last Q1 run from Alonso alone is making him my DOTW, unless some amazing shenanigans happened tomorrow of course. The lap itself is nothing special, but all the circumstances makes it very satisfying to watch.
Rob
15th July 2017, 14:38
https://streamable.com/anz6j
100% guilty. Charlie will work his magic ?