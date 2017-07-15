Hamilton on pole but under investigation at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the British Grand Prix ahead of Kimi Raikkonen, but remains under investigation for impeding Romain Grosjean.

Hamilton produced a remarkable 1’26.600 to take pole ahead of the two Ferraris of Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel, but after appearing to hold up Romain Grosjean’s Haas in Q3, the result remains provisional.

Q1

With almost perfect timing, the rain began to fall just ten minutes before the start of the opening qualifying session.

Teams were split between the Intermediate wet tyres and the Super Soft dry compound, but despite any obvious standing water the drivers on dry tyres were quick to switch over for the green-marked Intermediates.

In the initial rush to set an early lap time, Carlos Sainz spun his Toro Rosso at Copse, while Kimi Raikkonen almost lost control of his Ferrari entering the Vale.

Daniel Ricciardo set the fastest initial lap time in the Red Bull, but was suddely forced to pull off the circuit at Woodcote with a suspected turbo failure, bringing out the red flags and ending Ricciardo’s session.

The track was still firmly in Intermediate territory as the session resumed, but began to dry out as drivers continued to improve their times.

With Fernando Alonso outside of the 107% time with time ticking down, McLaren opted to gamble on Super Soft dry tyres. Alonso crossed the line just a few tenths of a second before the chequered flag flew and put in a brave lap to go fastest of all.

This left Lance Stroll out of qualifying, with Kevin Magnussen, Pascal Wehrlein, Marcus Ericsson and Ricciardo also eliminated.

Drivers eliminated in Q1