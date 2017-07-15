Lewis Hamilton fans, Mercedes, Silverstone, 2017

Hamilton: ‘World would erupt’ at loss of British GP

2017 British Grand PrixPosted on Author Will Wood

Lewis Hamilton believes that the sporting world ‘would erupt’ if the British Grand Prix was lost from the calendar and says he thinks the event will survive.

The future of the race at Silverstone has come into doubt after the BRDC activated an escape clause in their contract this week to cease hosting the event beyond 2019.

Speaking after taking his third consecutive pole position around the Silverstone circuit, Hamilton says he does not believe the British Grand Prix will be permanantly lost from the calendar.

“I don’t believe for a second that we will lose the British Grand Prix because the world would erupt, I think. The world of sport,” says Hamilton.

“I’ve said it many times, I feel like this is the home of motorsport. We’ve obviously got lots of teams here. You see the crowd that we have every grand prix There’s no reason to not have a grand prix.

I could understand if there was no one turning up and it was costing a lot, but the fans save up and spend so much money on these weekends. I think it would be a real shame to lose it.”

Beyond simply keeping the event, Hamilton believes Formula One should consider having multiple races in Britain.

“We do have a lot of great circuits in the UK. It would be great to be able to utilise this one and another one,” explains Hamilton.

“We used to have two grands prix in Spain – the second one wasn’t any good, the track – so it would be kind of cool to use another great one here, maybe. Who knows?”

2017 British Grand Prix

Browse all 2017 British Grand Prix articles

Posted on Author Will WoodCategories 2017 British Grand Prix, 2017 F1 season

Promoted content from around the web | Become an F1 Fanatic Supporter to hide this ad and others

    • 4 comments on “Hamilton: ‘World would erupt’ at loss of British GP”

    1. Profile Photo

      JohnH (@johnrkh)
      15th July 2017, 22:02

      If the British GP goes that would be bad news as it’s a good circuit. But like most everything else it can be replaced.

      Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      Loup Garou (@loup-garou)
      15th July 2017, 22:05

      I don’t know about the “world erupting” hyperbole but Silverstone is an important and iconic track and its loss would take away a track with character, even though some of it was lost after the 2010 changes. My ideal Silverstone track would be approximately one after the 1991 addition of the Becketts twist (with the G-forces in play) and the 1997-2009 Brooklands-Luffield complex and of course without the 2010 new layout.

      Reply

    3. erikje
      15th July 2017, 22:13

      Well, Lewis.. just cover the losses. it’s only penny money for you!
      Go for it.

      Reply

      1. erikje
        15th July 2017, 22:14

        pocket (strange autocorrect)

        Reply

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
    If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.