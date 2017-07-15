Hamilton: ‘World would erupt’ at loss of British GP

Lewis Hamilton believes that the sporting world ‘would erupt’ if the British Grand Prix was lost from the calendar and says he thinks the event will survive.

The future of the race at Silverstone has come into doubt after the BRDC activated an escape clause in their contract this week to cease hosting the event beyond 2019.

Speaking after taking his third consecutive pole position around the Silverstone circuit, Hamilton says he does not believe the British Grand Prix will be permanantly lost from the calendar.

“I don’t believe for a second that we will lose the British Grand Prix because the world would erupt, I think. The world of sport,” says Hamilton.

“I’ve said it many times, I feel like this is the home of motorsport. We’ve obviously got lots of teams here. You see the crowd that we have every grand prix There’s no reason to not have a grand prix.

I could understand if there was no one turning up and it was costing a lot, but the fans save up and spend so much money on these weekends. I think it would be a real shame to lose it.”

Beyond simply keeping the event, Hamilton believes Formula One should consider having multiple races in Britain.

“We do have a lot of great circuits in the UK. It would be great to be able to utilise this one and another one,” explains Hamilton.

“We used to have two grands prix in Spain – the second one wasn’t any good, the track – so it would be kind of cool to use another great one here, maybe. Who knows?”

2017 British Grand Prix