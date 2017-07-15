Live: F2 2017 round 11: Great Britain feature race

Join F1 Fanatic Live as we follow round 11 of the 2017 Formula Two championship from Silverstone.
F1 Fanatic Live combines updates from the teams and drivers in real-time via Twitter with comments from F1 Fanatic readers and more.
Launch F1 Fanatic Live: Formula Two
Find more Formula Two fans in the Formula Two forum
Silverstone
Formula two
- GP2 officially becomes Formula Two for 2017
- Gasly wins GP2 title in Abu Dhabi
- F1 or GP2 in 2017? Stroll should take his own advice
- GP2 field slumps to just 11 teams for 2016
- Stoffel Vandoorne is GP2’s most dominant champion yet