Daniel Ricciardo has been hit by a five place grid penalty for tomorrow’s British Grand Prix after Red Bull changed his gearbox.
After discovering a problem with the gearbox in Ricciardo’s RB13 after Friday practice, Red Bull were forced to change to a new unit.
As Ricciardo’s gearbox had not completed six consecutive race weekends, the FIA stewards confirmed that the Australian would be hit with a five place grid penalty.
Ricciardo joins Valtteri Bottas in receiving a five place gearbox-related drop, while Fernando Alonso has amassed 30 total grid place penalties for tomorrow’s races following a number of power unit component changes.
Ricciardo was sixth quickest in final practice, 1.5s off the pace of Lewis Hamilton.
2017 British Grand Prix
- Ricciardo drops five grid places after gearbox change
- Hamilton fastest in tight final practice
- Live: 2017 British Grand Prix third practice
- Silverstone speed hike stuns drivers
- Bottas will take five-place grid penalty at British Grand Prix
2 comments on “Ricciardo drops five grid places after gearbox change”
Mike Dee (@mike-dee)
15th July 2017, 11:23
Good news for Bottas, he may be able to start from 5th then.
Strontium (@strontium)
15th July 2017, 11:33
Time to update my predictions!