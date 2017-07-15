Ricciardo drops five grid places after gearbox change

2017 British Grand PrixPosted on Author Will Wood

Daniel Ricciardo has been hit by a five place grid penalty for tomorrow’s British Grand Prix after Red Bull changed his gearbox.

After discovering a problem with the gearbox in Ricciardo’s RB13 after Friday practice, Red Bull were forced to change to a new unit.

As Ricciardo’s gearbox had not completed six consecutive race weekends, the FIA stewards confirmed that the Australian would be hit with a five place grid penalty.

Ricciardo joins Valtteri Bottas in receiving a five place gearbox-related drop, while Fernando Alonso has amassed 30 total grid place penalties for tomorrow’s races following a number of power unit component changes.

Ricciardo was sixth quickest in final practice, 1.5s off the pace of Lewis Hamilton.

    • 2 comments on “Ricciardo drops five grid places after gearbox change”

    1. Profile Photo

      Mike Dee (@mike-dee)
      15th July 2017, 11:23

      Good news for Bottas, he may be able to start from 5th then.

      Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      Strontium (@strontium)
      15th July 2017, 11:33

      Time to update my predictions!

      Reply

