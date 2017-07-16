2017 British Grand Prix interactive lap charts

Daniel Ricciardo gained the most places during the British Grand Prix. But he made life hard for himself by going off on lap five.

A qualifying breakdown left Ricciardo on the back row of the grid at Silverstone but he fought his way up to 13th place by lap four. A mistake at the exit of Luffield then undid the work he’d done, leaving him at the tail of the field again.

It took him seven laps to regain those lost placed but he continued his progress, taking the likes of Fernando Alonso, Romain Grosjean and the Williams drivers. In the closing stages of the race he picked off Nico Hulkenberg as well, and gained a position when Sebastian Vettel picked up a puncture.

But while the error by itself did not cost him the 13 seconds which separated him from team mate Max Verstappen at the end of the race, the subsequent extra time lost fighting his way through the pack may have done. Even so he took the chequered flag 14 places higher than he’d started.

