|Position
|No.
|Driver
|Car
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|2
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|3
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|4
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|5
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|6
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|7
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India-Mercedes
|9
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India-Mercedes
|10
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams-Mercedes
|11
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren-Honda
|12
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas-Ferrari
|13
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas-Ferrari
|14
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber-Ferrari
|15
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams-Mercedes
|17
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber-Ferrari
|18
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren-Honda
|19
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|20
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
Not classified: Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz Jnr, Jolyon Palmer
2017 British Grand Prix
- 2017 British Grand Prix interactive lap times and fastest laps
- “There was no sign of that happening”: British GP team radio highlights
- Red Bull maximised result despite late stop – Verstappen
- Vote for your 2017 British Grand Prix Driver of the Weekend
- Raikkonen: Bad fortune seems to keep following us
30 comments on “2017 British Grand Prix race result”
Marian Gri (@corrado-dub)
16th July 2017, 14:20
Another lucky win…!! Ferrari and VET are obviously so much better, they just need to fix the tyres problem and HAM can even retire, he won’t see another PP or win in F1!
Mach1 (@mach1)
16th July 2017, 14:21
……………………?
Otoyo Sibuor
16th July 2017, 14:21
hahahahaha!
Ian Mark Gondwe (@img343)
16th July 2017, 14:22
Seventh Place
Mashiat (@mashiat)
16th July 2017, 14:22
@corrado-dub What.
hzh (@hzh00)
16th July 2017, 14:32
Yes I was also amazed by that extremely lucky win given how he started on pole and was consistently faster than other cars during the race.
He should have finished last given his poor performance all weekend.
Marian Gri (@corrado-dub)
16th July 2017, 14:38
Yeah, when Pirelli supplied car no.44 with special tyres (in a good way) and car no.5 with another kind of special tyres (in a bad way)…
Boudi
16th July 2017, 14:47
@corrado-dub WTH hahahahahaha. Dude go get some sleep after you delete your comments, if you have the access to.
anon
16th July 2017, 14:51
@corrado-dub, I expect that a lot of people are going to say that you need a bit of extra tinfoil for your hat – you do realise that the tyres are intentionally allocated by random selection in order to ensure that there is no way that the tyre supplier can influence which team gets what tyres (a process that Pirelli insisted on)? Not to mention that you are, in your shrieking incoherence, not even able to explain what incentive Pirelli would have to act in that way.
hzh (@hzh00)
16th July 2017, 14:59
I think Lewis sneaked at night and switched Ferrari’s tyres for bad ones with Pirelli’s help. That’s probably why he missed the events earlier this week.
Blaize Falconberger (@timeslides)
16th July 2017, 14:32
Hahahaha… oosh…
Mashiat (@mashiat)
16th July 2017, 14:20
Was pretty boring for the first 49 lap, but then what the hell happened?!
RogerAyles
16th July 2017, 14:24
was a fun race until the pit stops which then just strung everyone out like they tend to do.
race would have been better if non-stops were possible like the 1993 race i watched last night.
Otoyo Sibuor
16th July 2017, 14:26
Beautiful, beautiful race. Bad luck goes around, the headrest setback has been balanced out, we are back to a proper championship.
Pole position, led every lap, fastest lap, won the race – Lewis Hamilton is my driver of the weekend, far and above everyone else, just amazing.
Marian Gri (@corrado-dub)
16th July 2017, 14:29
His car was… ”far and above everyone else” too!
hzh (@hzh00)
16th July 2017, 14:36
That’s called constructors effort. Mercedes deserve what they produced and they should be proud.
KimiRaikkonen1207 (@kimiraikkonen1207)
16th July 2017, 15:20
It’s Ferrari’s own fault that they’re so far behind in development
Ivan B (@njoydesign)
16th July 2017, 14:26
What da hell did I watch on the last 3 laps??? This was absolutely crazy.
Anyway, horrendous weekend for Ferrari (damn I am so sad), but that was just a fat fat underscore to the lack of pace this weekend to match the Mercs and also the mistakes by the team yesterday and today. Plus Vettel has not been on good form either. It just all came together and exploded (pun intended) at the end.
Please, Ferrari, pull yourself together. I really don’t want to wait 11 more years.
Marian Gri (@corrado-dub)
16th July 2017, 14:34
Maybe they should have a talk with Pirelli, something’s fishy here. Mercedes running so well with these tyres… and Ferrari not… doesn’t seem right at all!!
hzh (@hzh00)
16th July 2017, 14:38
*Whining Ferrari fan detected*
Mach1 (@mach1)
16th July 2017, 14:38
………………………….?
Hugh (@hugh11)
16th July 2017, 14:44
Russia… Monaco… Tyres worked much better for Ferrari. Depends on the track.
I’m pretty sure you’re trolling, but you never know with some F1 fans…
Marian Gri (@corrado-dub)
16th July 2017, 14:54
Yeah, yeah… and that was when HAM (and fans) started to troll that something’s wrong with the tyres, because they weren’t working for him as he wanted, while working for VET. Things changed completely now, time for the others to start trolling (me included).
Mach1 (@mach1)
16th July 2017, 14:57
…………………………….?
tgu (@thegrapeunwashed)
16th July 2017, 14:27
Fantastic race – fantastic result! Vettel got bitch-slapped by Verstappen! Ha! Ha! :-D
Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
16th July 2017, 15:06
Well, Verstappen´s race would have been over right there if not for the run-off at the exit of Stowe…
It was Vettel´s line all the way and the only way Verstappen was able to defend into the next corner was by illigally extending the track. Then, he pushed Vettel off the track but unlike Verstappen, Vettel was sensible and backed out of it.
Very shady stuff from the Dutchman and then he deserved a penalty for moving under braking a lap later imo. Also, finishing just 1 spot infront of RIC who started at the back is telling.
F1Carbs
16th July 2017, 15:54
They both eased each other off the track (VER and VET), the cars in front of VER were a lot faster than him today there really wasn’t more he could. RIC came from the back and was easily a lot faster than the cars he over took. VER was still ahead and a pit stop in front of RIC. I’d wager that if the roles were reversed we would’ve seen a similar thing with VER coming from the back.
Both RBR drivers did well today, glad MAX had a working car, pity about the slow pitstop.
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
16th July 2017, 14:37
I wonder if the punctures were caused by all of that running wide.
Hugh (@hugh11)
16th July 2017, 14:42
Mega job from Hulkenberg, completely outperforming the car again, has no right to be ahead of the Force India’s, let alone about 30s ahead.
Would’ve been nice to see if he could’ve stayed ahead of Ricciardo if he didn’t have the derating issues, but eh.
erikje
16th July 2017, 15:23
Enjoyed the VET/VER battle in the begin. That’s what F1 should look like!