Wolff: Grosjean should be happy he is driving in F1

In the round-up: Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has hit out at Romain Grosjean, following the Haas driver suggestions that Lewis Hamilton did not receive a penalty for holding him up in qualifying because he is involved in the championship battle.
Toto Wolff: 'Moaning' Romain Grosjean lucky to be in Formula 1 (Autosport)
"If Romain Grosjean comes out and starts asking for penalties for other drivers, you should rather look at his track record. He should be happy he is driving in F1."
Petronas extends Mercedes title sponsorship (Reuters)
"Malaysian state oil and gas firm Petronas has signed a multi-year extension to its title sponsorship of Formula One champions Mercedes despite Malaysia dropping off the race calendar after this season, the team said on Saturday."
Valtteri Bottas targeting British GP podium after grid penalty (Sky)
"I've set a target minimum to finish on the podium. That is the approach for tomorrow. I always feel positive about every opportunity ahead and I know that we have a very strong car here."
Nico Hulkenberg: No point getting too excited about fifth (ESPN)
"I'm happy. It was quite good but we've had a couple of really good qualifying results and then a more disappointing Sunday. So no point to brag on about it or get too excited."
Alonso banking on 'chaotic' conditions on Sunday (Formula1.com)
"We proved today that we're quite competitive in mixed conditions, so a wet/dry chaotic race could work in our favour. Hopefully it'll stay like this tomorrow, weather-wise."
Honda running MGU-H reliability update at Silverstone (Motorsport.com)
"There is a mechanical failure with the bearing. So we introduced a new bearing and we have a countermeasure to try and avoid the bearing wearing."
Force India aiming to deliver 'the perfect race' (F1i)
"We have a strong car and if the weather conditions are similar there could be the opportunity to finish even higher up. We will keep our heads down and try to deliver the perfect race."
Silverstone must win over new Formula 1 owners if it is going to survive (Telegraph - Paid)
"Nowhere in Formula One polarises opinion so starkly as these 3.6 twisting, windblown miles of asphalt in the Northamptonshire countryside"
Always feels the best at home. Thank you. 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 #Silverstone @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/FKTaYYQJaO
— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 15, 2017
Not what we had planned! Go again tomorrow…
— Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) July 15, 2017
Saturday nights at Silverstone: visits to the fan zone (amazing crowd!) & meeting some very British soldiers.💂🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/jElD5O2aee
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 15, 2017
Drivers on stages, DJs in our garages, fans and guests celebrating with us… Just a 'normal' Saturday night at the #BritishGP! pic.twitter.com/BbUTcbhBXn
— Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) July 15, 2017
Is that… an emoji? 💦 #F1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/9lXfDBRc1i
— WTF1 (@wtf1official) July 15, 2017
With plenty of focus at the front of the grid following yesterday's qualifying session, @hugh11 has been most impressed by the man who will line up fifth…
Hulkenberg is seriously on it this weekend. Arguably the best driver in those sorts of changing conditions – remember Brazil 2012 when he was fighting with 2 of the other people who are/were arguably the best in a much worse car. And today, just so quick. P4 in Q1 (faster than both Ferrari’s and Bottas), P5 in Q2 (faster than Verstappen who is excellent in the wet) and P6 in Q3 (when the track was dryer). Brilliant stuff. Looking quick all weekend. Who knows, with a bit of luck (which he never gets in these situations, last year alone look at Monaco and Brazil when there was a chance but the teams strategy or random debris screwed him), he could get a podium.
@hugh11
chmateus (@chmateus)
16th July 2017, 0:11
“Petronas extends Mercedes title sponsorship (Reuters)”
Remember Eddie Jordan telling Toto Wolff that Petronas was leaving Mercedes????
Can anyone put Eddie & Toto together to talk about this topic tomorrow?
Tom
16th July 2017, 0:24
They had a quick interview on C4 where Eddie said he was wrong and it’s great news for the sport. Personally I can’t stand him. He’s a walking contradiction who only makes meaningless predictions. He makes out he’s some kind of King but he only repeats rumours that others have said. I wish they’d just drop this clown now.
Strontium (@strontium)
16th July 2017, 0:38
Meaningless predictions perhaps, but surprisingly many of them have been correct. He predicted Hamilton’s move to Mercedes, he predicted McLaren’s deal with Honda (if I’m not mistaken), he predicted the entire lineup on the grid a few years ago (2014 I think), he predicted that Ricciardo would go to Red Bull instead of Raikkonen, before they had announced the deal, and that Horner was annoyed about it, which turned out to be all correct at the time, and I think he also predicted Sauber’s deal with Honda, amongst other predictions.
He doesn’t just repeat rumours, he gets a good understanding from the position of a former team boss, and uses his own understanding to put things into perspective. He gets it wrong many times too, of course, but he’s a very successful and knowledgeable man who talks about what he knows about, unlike many others we listen to who don’t have a clue. I’d certainly listen to him over those such as the sky presenters any day
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
16th July 2017, 0:12
I don’t think what Grosjean said was completely off. I mean, they banned him for a race back in 2012, mainly because he took out championship contenders. That was the justification back then, not just “provoked an aviodable incident”, no, because “it eliminated championship contenders” from that race. And then you have Vettel’s incident at Baku: nothing there, just apologise and move on. Had it been Grosjean or Stroll, I wonder how FIA would’ve reacted. Same yesterday during qualy: I doubt they’d have taken the same decision had Grosjean been ahead of Lewis.
Also, they react to drivers moaning. Last week Perez blocked Bottas during the race. He said it himself, he thought he was racing for that position. But Bottas didn’t complain or at least they didn’t broadcast his radio message if there was one. Kimi on the other hand shouted after being blocked by Stoffel Vandoorne, and they penalized him.
I do think that the stewards have a biased view when it comes to championship contenders or drivers racing for “the big teams”. They are harsher with those in the midfield and back. It should be “driver A impeded driver B”, but it isn’t…
And anyway, Grosjean’s driving from 2012 banished completely after that season. So I think he’s in F1 on merit, Toto… and even if he didn’t, it’s not a good argument either.
OOliver
16th July 2017, 0:29
Grosjean was banned because his cup was full. It wasn’t just because of a single incident.
Grosjean complains a great deal, even in his team, he makes mountains out of little things.
He got it right though when he called Sainz a mental guy in Canada, because it was exactly the same move he Grosjean made that got him banned.
juan fanger (@juan-fanger)
16th July 2017, 1:15
Double standards and hypocrisy. We should be used to it by now in F1.
Strontium (@strontium)
16th July 2017, 0:52
@fer-no65
I pretty much agree with you. I’ll admit I haven’t actually read the article, but purely from this snippet of what Toto is saying, he’s wrong. Grosjean’s track record isn’t bad in the last few years. He’s had some bumps and incursions of course, but I don’t think any more than the next driver. But if anything, if you are penalised for something you surely expect the others to be too. If not it is nothing short of double standards. Say I have a car crash where I hit somebody, I have to pay for the damage. A year later if somebody hits me, I’d expect them to pay. They don’t get let off because I’ve done the same thing in the past.
And when it comes to drivers with a patchy record from years ago asking for penalties, let’s start with Hamilton and Baku. It shouldn’t be one rule for Toto’s “championship contender” drivers and another rule for everybody else. I don’t dislike Toto at all, but he’s got it very wrong here indeed.
Tom
16th July 2017, 0:14
Romain, burning any bridges at Mercedes he may have had!
Tom
16th July 2017, 0:21
It’s interesting that Toto didn’t show that kind of emotion when Vettel hit Hamilton…
Philip (@philipgb)
16th July 2017, 0:30
He wouldn’t burn that bridge.
Ricky Johnson (@bamboo)
16th July 2017, 0:31
Thats because Wolff hasn’t signed a contract with Grosjean ;-)
Yes (@come-on-kubica)
16th July 2017, 0:44
That’s quite the unprofessional response from Toto especially as he inherited the great team from the managment of Ross Brawn.
Zad (@zad2)
16th July 2017, 1:08
who cares about the opinion of a team principal of an underground team? tototo is entitled to his opinion. and i’ m entiteld to compare it to the stuff that gets out of a red bull… or any bull.
Zad (@zad2)
16th July 2017, 1:10
underdog team. (suprise suprise, not even i am perfect)