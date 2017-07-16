Hamilton wins in Britain, Vettel hit with late tyre failure

Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix to go one point behind Sebastian Vettel in the championship after the Ferrari suffered a late tyre failure.
Hamilton led from the start and was hardly troubled as he took the chequered flag in front of the British fans. It was a Mercedes one-two with Valtteri Bottas recovering from ninth to second.
Both Ferraris of Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel were hit by left-front tyre failures in the closing laps, dropping Raikkonen from second to third and Vettel from third to seventh.
The start of the race was postponed by a lap after Jolyon Palmer pulled off at Hangar Straight on the original formation lap with an apparent hydraulic failure.
Hamilton kept the lead at the start as Verstappen jumped Vettel for third. The Safety Car was called on the opening lap when the two Toro Rossos of Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz collided at Becketts.
Hamilton pulled out a short advantage over Raikkonen, while Vettel struggled to find a way past Verstappen. The two fought hard over a number of laps before Ferrari brought Vettel in and successfully undercut Verstappen back into third.
With a one stop strategy almost universally adopted, Hamilton resumed in the lead after his one and only stop ahead of Raikkonen and Vettel.
Valtteri Bottas made his way through the field after starting ninth on the grid and caught up to third placed Vettel who was suffering from blistering Soft tyres.
Bottas passed the championship leader on Lap 44 to move up to a podium position and set about chasing down a seven second gap to Raikkonen.
Just before Bottas was within range of Raikkonen, the Ferrari driver suffered a left front tyre deflation and was forced to cruise back to the pits.
The very next lap, Sebastian Vettel suffered an almost identical but more severe failure which caused him to drop from fourth to seventh.
Max Verstappen pitted late too as a precaution but took fourth, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo who started 19th. Nico Hulkenberg finished in sixth for Renault, despite late car problems, ahead of Vettel and the two Force Indias of Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez.
Felipe Massa rounded out the points for Williams in tenth.
2017 British Grand Prix reaction
Krichelle (@krichelle)
16th July 2017, 14:29
Why Kimi first??? He pitted later than Seb… Waiting to here from Pirelli and Ferrari
Oversteer (@oversteer)
16th July 2017, 14:33
I think it was more of an aggressive set up rather than Pirelli’s problem (as no one else had failures), still it’s never nice to see positions decided like that.
Baron
16th July 2017, 14:52
Verstappen also had the issue.
Oversteer (@oversteer)
16th July 2017, 15:13
I thought that he pitted as a precautionary measure after kimi’s failure.
David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
16th July 2017, 16:03
@oversteer He didn’t
Oversteer (@oversteer)
16th July 2017, 16:27
@davidnotcoulthard Well it definitely was precautionary now…. http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/2017/07/16/red-bull-maximised-result-despite-late-stop-verstappen/
David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
16th July 2017, 16:55
@oversteer Somehow I managed to read “Verstappen” as “Vettel”, my bad
mystic one (@mysticus)
16th July 2017, 14:33
Because it was Hamilton’s fault, he caused all this drama! He must have done something naughty for sure.
You go Chavez
16th July 2017, 14:57
I was thinking the same thing. I think it is his double piercing that caused it or the fact he didn’t show up in London.
matt
16th July 2017, 14:43
I hope Brundle is ok
UnitedKingdomRacing (@unitedkingdomracing)
16th July 2017, 14:46
Who is Brundle? Channel 4 was broadcasting after all.
Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
16th July 2017, 16:39
@unitedkingdomracing who’s Brundle? someone who knows a lot more about F1 than you. And your Welsh kids tv presenters…
Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
16th July 2017, 16:40
+1 it seemed very sudden, right as they were celebrating the 20 years of grid walks…
Hugh (@hugh11)
16th July 2017, 14:43
Mega job from Hulkenberg, completely outperforming the car again, has no right to be ahead of the Force India’s, let alone about 30s ahead.
Would’ve been nice to see if he could’ve stayed ahead of Ricciardo if he didn’t have the derating issues, but eh.
KimiRaikkonen1207 (@kimiraikkonen1207)
16th July 2017, 15:24
An underrated driver – in my opinion he is on level if not better than Sainz. Kubica (I know I’m getting my hopes unrealistically high) and Hulkenberg would be a monster driver line up if it happened next year
GtisBetter (@passingisoverrated)
16th July 2017, 16:39
How can you outperform a car. Did he finish ahead of it?
Jureo (@jureo)
16th July 2017, 15:06
That was an interedting tire issue on Ferraris.. But even without that, Mercedes are clearly winning the development race, every weekend they edge further from Ferrari.
Blackmamba (@blackmamba)
16th July 2017, 16:23
Why wasn’t Vettel penalised for pushing Verstappen and Bottas off track. And his constant whining on the radio all weekend is so annoying. I guess like Berger said he was eventually punished by God with the tyre failure.
Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
16th July 2017, 16:41
Im actually glad that those battles werent investigated, they were hard and exciting!
Blackmamba (@blackmamba)
16th July 2017, 16:46
When Hamilton does it he is called all sorts of derogatory terms under the sun, but if it’s Vettel it’s hard and exciting? Oh, ok I get it now……
montreal95 (@montreal95)
16th July 2017, 15:06
Not entirely accurate. Bottas was still 5 secs behind Raikkonen when the puncture happened with 3.5 laps to go. He would never have got “within range” if not for the puncture.
matt
16th July 2017, 16:16
i agree,i think kimi would have got third for sure
Blazzz
16th July 2017, 15:23
Poor Kimi. Drives a faultless weekend and still the bogey man strikes on his tyre again. With Seb’s failure I think it might have had something to do with his lock up and obviously this being Silverstone, the left tyres take a good pummelling. I am one of those who have always thought the British GP was a bit short but what happened today with the Ferraris and even Verstappen proves those lap limits are about right.
Blazzz
16th July 2017, 15:27
Actually on second thought about the Softs and GP limits- just remembered Bottas did 30 odd laps on them on heavy fuel and he managed to look after them. Maybe it was something to do with an aggressive Ferrari setup.
anon
16th July 2017, 16:10
Blazzz, there were drivers further down the field who drove even longer stints on those tyres – Ericsson, I believe, ran a 36 lap stint on softs.
Looking back to how those teams ran their race weekends, Ferrari brought far more of the supersoft tyres – three sets more than Mercedes – and seemed to spend far more of their race weekend focussing on runs on the supersofts instead of the softs, to the point where Vettel apparently managed to blow his entire allocation of nine sets before the final qualifying session. By contrast, many other teams, and Mercedes in particular, focussed on soft tyre runs, with most teams believing that would be the preferred race tyre.
Now, I believe that the working temperature range of the supersofts is also higher than that of the softs, so a set up more biased towards the supersofts would probably be too aggressive for the softs. Vettel did complain over the radio that he’d been blistering his tyres for almost his entire stint before they gave way, with Kimi also complaining that he’d wrecked his front tyres, suggesting that they might have overcooked the tyres – couple that with a few large lock ups, especially for Vettel, and that probably pushed the tyres over the edge in their case.
type056 (@type056)
16th July 2017, 15:23
After watching Mercedes dominance is starting again in recent races, i will never watch F1 any more.
Well don’t FiA and FOM. You can’t even make Honda situation better. Poor governing.
Blazzz
16th July 2017, 15:24
Don’t let the door hit you on your way out :)
Ian Mark Gondwe (@img343)
16th July 2017, 15:48
Bye
BobF1
16th July 2017, 16:13
You’ll be back for Hungary. Keep your knickers on.
Blackmamba (@blackmamba)
16th July 2017, 16:24
@type056 bye
Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
16th July 2017, 16:44
@type056 crying Ferrari child from Spain… is that you?
t1cee (@t1cee)
16th July 2017, 16:45
Your not much of a fan are you? It’s racing, someone has to win. I went through the Ferrari dominance with Schui, and Red Bull with Vettel, not once did I say I won’t watch anymore. A true fan just wouldn’t, but it’s your choice. . . Bye then.
David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
16th July 2017, 16:57
@t1cee To be fair if F1 turns IRL-CART I personally wouldn’t really see the point of following both for the bloody sake of it.
Different matter though, I guess
C
16th July 2017, 16:24
So turns out the Bottas’s strategy going on harder tyre in opening stint was the right one after all. Very eventful race at the beginning and end else it was quite boring in middle.
Blackmamba (@blackmamba)
16th July 2017, 16:25
Gwaaaan Hamilton my son!