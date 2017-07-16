Daniil Kvyat has been hit with two penalty points on his superlicense by the stewards after his opening lap collision with team mate Carlos Sainz.
The two Toro Rosso drivers clashed in Becketts on the first lap after running side-by-side through Maggots, forcing Sainz into an early retirement and leaving Kvyat’s car damaged.
Kvyat was able to continue after the clash, but the stewards handed the Russian a drive through penalty for rejoining the circuit in an unsafe manner.
The stewards also handed Kvyat two penalty points on his superlicense for ‘rejoining the track in an unsafe manner and causing a collision with car 55’.
Kvyat now has nine points in total over the last 12 months. Any driver who receives 12 points in a single 12 month period will be banned from participating in one grand prix.
19 comments on “Kvyat handed two penalty points for lap one Sainz clash”
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
16th July 2017, 14:39
Why? I know his race penalty was inconsequential. I have a feeling that if it was another driver doing that on a race opening lap there would be no penalty at all.
Ruben
16th July 2017, 14:49
Inconsistent stewarding in F1?
What makes you think that?
Ludwig
16th July 2017, 14:59
You have a feeling? it’s for sure! A Merc driver and Verst can do whatever they want, FIA will never do anything against them….As for me, enough is enough, they do the game, they can watch it, I’ve got better things to do
Ian Mark Gondwe (@img343)
16th July 2017, 15:03
Cheers!
montreal95 (@montreal95)
16th July 2017, 15:00
@peartree He was at fault and he paid the price. What’s the mystery?
GtisBetter (@passingisoverrated)
16th July 2017, 15:11
Rejoining the track? That penalty is just ridiculous. Though i have no idea how Kvyat could blame sainz.
DaveF1 (@davef1)
16th July 2017, 15:09
Don’t get the issue. Drivers are always getting penalty points for taking someone out, regardless if it’s the first lap or not (see Sainz at Canada or Vettel at Malaysia).
Pinak Ghosh (@pinakghosh)
16th July 2017, 15:10
Torro Rosso may have to think about changes in their lineup for 2018.
hzh (@hzh00)
16th July 2017, 15:10
And if someone is given a race ban, is the team allowed to replace the banned driver for that race?
Mikhail (@zukman)
16th July 2017, 15:14
Yes Jerome Dambrosio did that in 2012 replacing Grosjean after Spa bowling.
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
16th July 2017, 15:17
To me, he did rejoin the track in a slightly dangerous way, but he pulled along side Sainz and Sainz effectively left him no space which forced him onto the grass. At the Speed Kvyat was going, he either had to back off totally, or try to join the track as soon as possible, which is what he did. It was a risky overtake that he attempted, but It really did look like Sainz made him go onto the grass. But the way he joined onto the track wasn’t quite worth 2 penalty points. I agree with Coulthard and would say it was just a high speed racing incident. It is surprising that Kvyat has now collected 6 penalty points over Canada, Austria and here in Britain. His incidents looked nowhere near as bad as the couple Sainz had. Especially what he did in Canada. I know the stewards will see more than us but I think this was the wrong decision again. Although I guess Sainz’s penalties were more harsh as he had to retire in both of his crashes as well as collecting 2 penalty points and 3 place grid drops. But it does seem that they are a little overly harsh on Kvyat and inconsistent some of the time.
janderclanderr (@janderclanderr)
16th July 2017, 16:46
Sainz left plenty of space: https://youtu.be/bIvGrAZVN9g?t=2m8s
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
16th July 2017, 16:57
Fair enough. That replay shows things quite differently. I still think that a time penalty would have been enough though. It was no worse than what Perez did on Kvyat in Monaco. Perez just got a penalty but no points. I personally think that will have been enough for this incident with Sainz and Kvyat.
Jules (@xiasitlo)
16th July 2017, 15:19
This guy needs and will be the first to get a ban this season but I say he needs a further demotion to reserve driver. He has no career at RB after his swap. Sainz is also not a positive influence on the team but listen up.
Kvyat knows he had Sainz on the outside and decides to not only overtake him into Maggots but go back at all costs on the race track after getting onto the grass with the risk of running into his teammate with cold tyres KNOWING he is there! HE could easily just braked or cut into Becketts.
Helmut Marko must really be thinking they made the right choice bringing Max to RB now in hindsight. So they won’t get into RB both. This weekend proved it again. Every weekend one of them screws up so badly.
Neil (@neilosjames)
16th July 2017, 15:48
I like Kvyat but I think he might be getting a P45 to go with his penalty points if he doesn’t sort things out. Shame really… would be interesting to see how he might have developed had he not been promoted to Red Bull before he was ready. Been on a non-stop mission to prove himself since then and being bumped back down to Toro Rosso pretty much destroyed him.
OOliver
16th July 2017, 15:57
When you watch the incident from the two cars, you arrive at 2 different conclusions.
More racing incident.
Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)
16th July 2017, 16:07
Penalty points aside, Kyvat has been pretty poor this season. Ever since he got dumped from the senior team, he’s had his wind gassed out of him. He’s lost the plot.
Come Dr Marko…give Gasly as go..it can’t be much worse..could it?
George (@george)
16th July 2017, 16:08
Seems harsh to me, he hit a bump on the grass and lost control. The only real option he had was to give up and straight-line the corner, but I probably would have tried to hold it too in his position.
Edd
16th July 2017, 16:53
One season and a half with abysmal driving. The last decent race he had was China last year!
Red Bull must be really desperate to keep him. Where is Buemi?