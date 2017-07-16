F1 Fanatic Live

Live: IndyCar 2017 round 12: Indy Toronto

F1 Fanatic LivePosted on | Author Keith Collantine

Join F1 Fanatic Live as we follow round 12 of the 2017 IndyCar championship from Toronto.

F1 Fanatic Live combines updates from the teams and drivers in real-time via Twitter with comments from F1 Fanatic readers and more.

Launch F1 Fanatic Live: IndyCar

Find more IndyCar fans in the IndyCar forum

Toronto

IndyCar

Browse all IndyCar articles