What did you think of today’s race? Share your verdict on the British Grand Prix.
Since 2008, F1 Fanatic has held polls on every F1 race to find out which fans thought of each round of the season.
Join in the latest poll and give your verdict on the race: 10 being the highest and 1 the lowest. Please vote based on how entertaining and exciting you thought the race was, not on how your preferred driver or team performed.
What were the best and worst moments of the race? What was the main thing you’ll remember about it? Rate the race out of ten and leave a comment below:
Rate the 2017 British Grand Prix out of ten
- 1 (7%)
- 2 (1%)
- 3 (2%)
- 4 (6%)
- 5 (8%)
- 6 (14%)
- 7 (26%)
- 8 (23%)
- 9 (9%)
- 10 (4%)
Total Voters: 241
1 = ‘Terrible’, 10 = ‘Perfect’
An F1 Fanatic account is required to vote. You can register an account here or read more about registering here. When this poll is closed the result will be displayed instead of the voting form.
View more Rate the Race results:
- Rate the Race: The F1 Fanatic Top 100
- Rate the Race: The F1 Fanatic Bottom 10
- Rate the Race: Circuit ratings
See the results for past seasons here:
- Rate the Race results 2016
- Rate the Race results 2015
- Rate the Race results 2014
- Rate the Race results 2013
- Rate the Race results 2012
- Rate the Race results 2011
- Rate the Race results 2010
- Rate the Race results 2009
- Rate the Race results 2008
2017 British Grand Prix
- 2017 British Grand Prix interactive lap times and fastest laps
- “There was no sign of that happening”: British GP team radio highlights
- Red Bull maximised result despite late stop – Verstappen
- Vote for your 2017 British Grand Prix Driver of the Weekend
- Raikkonen: Bad fortune seems to keep following us
92 comments on “Rate the race: 2017 British Grand Prix”
SpaFrancorchamps (@spafrancorchamps)
16th July 2017, 14:24
Nice battle between Verstappen and Vettel. Predictable race from Bottas and Ricciardo, nothing exciting there. No fight for the win. End result heavily influenced by a bad tire manufacturer. Not what I enjoy to see. All in all, boring race, 4/10.
GtisBetter (@passingisoverrated)
16th July 2017, 14:32
yes. Clearly it’s pirelli’s fault. They were the ones who told Vettel to stay out and blow his tyre
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
16th July 2017, 14:47
I think it was good, 7. There was more movement than in Austria, but there was absolutely no fight for the lead and in the end it is drama that sets this race apart. DRS I don’t know why worked much better than in most tracks but that’s not a good thing, the stewards played their part again, this season it has been very artificial, some people get penalties on first lap incidents others don’t, some people can overtake off the track and some don’t. Quite a lively race for Silverstone, best race of the Hybrid era at the revamped track.
We knew Pirelli wasn’t that comfortable with their tyres, they kept upping the pressures of late, nevertheless they’ve done their usual mediocre job, it’s not like they’ve been that bad, but honestly this is nothing comparing to past years, tough luck. Victim shaming, respectable.
SpaFrancorchamps (@spafrancorchamps)
16th July 2017, 15:33
I think it was not much different from Austria to be honest. Just a little bit more action, like the fight of Verstappen and Vettel. But other than that, all other fights were heavily unequal. I don’t care about Bottas overtaking Haas mid-straight.. and I can’t be bothered of Ricciardo driving by cars as if they are standing still. I want to see real fights, and other than Ver/Vet, I haven’t seen any.
Then seeing a race result end due to car failure, tire failure, whatever, I absolutely do not enjoy. It leaves a bad taste, especially when it happens in the final laps. Like Le Mans last year. I enjoyed the beginning of this season so much, with real fights between Mercedes and Ferrari. Fights for the win. That’s what I want to see. But yet again, Ferrari shows they are not competitive when it comes to in-season car development.
I am hoping not to see more of these races for the rest of the season.. it will be as dull a season as the previous two.
Loen (@loen)
16th July 2017, 14:38
Yes….well, you clearly live on another planet, my friend….
Simon (@weeniebeenie)
16th July 2017, 14:58
Only two tyres failed and they were both on the same car. Yet somehow you’ve already decided it was nothing to do with their setup or car in general, it was a general Pirelli issue.
SpaFrancorchamps (@spafrancorchamps)
16th July 2017, 15:25
Pirelli tires should not blow up. That’s it. The fact that RBR pitted Max just out of caution shows enough, they don’t trust these tires either.
But I’m sure we’ll get a Pirelli statement, saying “it was not our fault”.
Marian Gri (@corrado-dub)
16th July 2017, 15:00
There was someone expecting a fight for the win… when HAM qualified 0.5 sec faster than 2nd car on the grid?? Must have been football fans lost on a motorsport race.
SpaFrancorchamps (@spafrancorchamps)
16th July 2017, 15:23
Who is talking about expectations? If there is no fight for the win, I will not go above 6/10. If rest of the race is boring too, that grade will go down further. You can disagree, but no need to attack me personally on that.
Velocityboy (@velocityboy)
16th July 2017, 15:03
I gave the race a low rating but I think in this case I’m rating the coverage more than the race itself. In the first part of the race far too much was shown on replay and not as it happened which for me takes some of the shine off the action. The tire failures at the end added a nice shock to the finish but I was left feeling like I had “missed” too much of the action even though it was shown on replay.
George (@george)
16th July 2017, 15:59
@velocityboy
Most of the replays were shown during the safety car though, unless you’re talking about after that?
bogaaaa (@nosehair)
16th July 2017, 15:30
Predictable fron Ric? What race you warching????? he was dod
SpaFrancorchamps (@spafrancorchamps)
16th July 2017, 15:36
What? Were you expecting him to have troubles getting into the top 6 then? I had no doubts he would. RBR is third best car and has quite a margin to the midfield teams.. he drove passed them easily.
Blackmamba (@blackmamba)
16th July 2017, 16:28
Lol Ferrari fans crying foul hahaha. Merc have released the Kraken…….
Dave
16th July 2017, 14:24
10/10 – good overtakes, clean racing, riveting finish
Mark Saunders (@mcs1)
16th July 2017, 14:31
+1
Owen Smart (@smartez)
16th July 2017, 14:24
Verstappen ruined this race. Again.
The Last Pope (@the-last-pope)
16th July 2017, 14:32
What? Max was the cause of the best moments of this gp. If it weren’t for him it would be a 5 for me instead of 7.
Markp
16th July 2017, 14:33
Its not his fault. We cannot get rid of all the rest and have Ferrari v Merc. I am a Ferrari fan but Verstappen was racing. Good battle but denied us a battle at the front but so what. 10 more taces to go and all square nearly. 10 race championship.
BasCB (@bascb)
16th July 2017, 14:45
I really wonder whether we saw the same footage there @smartez.
I saw only 2 things he did not do great – first when in reaction to Vettel putting HIM on the grass he did not leave Seb any room either. And then when he questioned his team for the second pitstop, Horner quickly pointed out to him that as he was saying that, Vettel’s tyre went bang. Still, questioning the team there was more or less natural, nothing that ruins a race.
Instead, his great start and fighting with both Ferrari’s made the first phase of the race great before we got Bottas and Ricciardo battling towards the front. He clearly was a positive for this race.
Pinak Ghosh (@pinakghosh)
16th July 2017, 14:50
@smartez What are you saying man!!
Max had a great start and Sebastian could only pass with an undercut.
Blaize Falconberger (@timeslides)
16th July 2017, 15:07
Another VET supporting moaner… Grandpa Seb simply couldn’t pass Max on-track… face facts!
Blackmamba (@blackmamba)
16th July 2017, 16:33
Yeah Vettel has been poor all weekend starting by being beaten by Kimi in qualifying. It really is shocking how Vettel made Even Kimi look halfway decent this weekend. 1/10 for Seb. 8/10 for the race including an extra point for the fans.
Johnny H.
16th July 2017, 15:06
Talking like a millenial who doesn’t know what racing is.
Martijn (@mayrton)
16th July 2017, 16:49
Verstappen clearly on a higher level than Vettel. He needs to get a better car and team.
Strontium (@strontium)
16th July 2017, 14:25
I DOnt know what to make of it. I nearly fell asleep for the most part but the last few laps were pretty good, although absolutely not how a Grand Prix should end,
Tom
16th July 2017, 14:31
Every race should end like this ! Just fantastic.
Bobby (@f1bobby)
16th July 2017, 14:48
I’m with you there Tom. Gripping to the last.
Sundar Srinivas Harish
16th July 2017, 14:39
I dozed off in the middle right there. But that end was a rude and/or pleasant surprise, depending on who you support, and buttery popcorn for a neutral. The championship is certainly spicing up, and I hope Kimi maintains this form and gets closer to contention.
Marian Gri (@corrado-dub)
16th July 2017, 15:03
About the Kimi part: ahahahaaaaaaaa!
juan fanger (@juan-fanger)
16th July 2017, 14:25
Thought it was fairly meh, much like Austria. But I’m sure it’ll rate better.
Jere (@jerejj)
16th July 2017, 14:26
A decent race overall. Unlucky end for Ferrari.
Tom
16th July 2017, 14:34
Not unlucky just a poor strategy. For both cars to suffer shows they just couldn’t do the required laps.
Marian Gri (@corrado-dub)
16th July 2017, 15:16
Do not think so. A 1-stop strategy is faster with the 2017 tyres than a 2-stop strategy. That’s why they didn’t change VET strategy to 2 pit-stops, he wouldn’t have been fast enough to recover a 20 seconds deficit. I’m pretty sure nobody expected to see the Softs explode after 25 laps, it’s not 2013 anymore.
RogerAyles
16th July 2017, 14:27
the 1st 15-20 laps were a 9.
however the pit stops ruined this race due to not only the undercut ruined good ontrack battles (Vettel/Verstappen for instance) but they also strung everyone out. had this been a non-stop race like the 1992 & 1993 races i was watching last night it would have been much, much better.
Yes (@come-on-kubica)
16th July 2017, 14:28
Dull race, this Silverstone is such an average track. Kind of glad if it’s going.
Chips O'Toole
16th July 2017, 14:34
I think I’ve come to the same conclusion in regards to F1 at this track. It’s produces poor racing and the track itself is nothing to look at. However, WEC and Blancpain put on good shows there.
Blaize Falconberger (@timeslides)
16th July 2017, 15:10
Yeah, often thought thy myself… it easily ranks 9 or 10 on my top ten pieces of tarmac to gaze lovingly at… Now, have you seen the A50 north of Burton, now that’s a piece of road!
Chips O'Toole
16th July 2017, 15:18
Good job missing the point!
Blackmamba (@blackmamba)
16th July 2017, 16:37
Lol Ferrari fans now complaining about the track after Vettel’s struggles with his dip in form. Keep the excuses coming, they are like music to my ears…..
Scalextric (@scalextric)
16th July 2017, 14:28
Tire strategy fascinates me. But you have to pay attention to enjoy it so I expect a range of scores on this race. Rain and more of a contest for P1 would probably increase the overall score but I enjoyed the battles down the field and the drama at the start and end.
BasCB (@bascb)
16th July 2017, 14:47
good point @scalextric, this really was a very solid race that only missed a few things to make it great.
Jules (@xiasitlo)
16th July 2017, 15:05
Agree with this completely, gave it a 6.
Curious about those punctures because Ferrari are known to push tyres quite well…
But apart from that. The race had some fine scraps but not all were high impact. I didn’t expect that apart from the obvious Max vs Seb scrap.
RogerAyles
16th July 2017, 16:08
@scalextric i’ve always found tyre strategy to be really dull & i’ve always hated seeing races decided in the pits via tyre/fuel strategy.
i want to see racing done on the track, i want to see overtaking done on the track so seeing them have to pit for mandatory stops and all that has always been a big turn off for me since 1994.
this race was looking good early on & it was purely down to pit stops that ruined this race as it killed the great on track fighting we were seeing beforehand and stung the field out which led to less racing from then on. same thing happens in indycar, good racing which green flag pit cycles always ruin.
Adam (@rocketpanda)
16th July 2017, 14:29
Dull. Championship’s pretty much done now too.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
16th July 2017, 14:53
@rocketpanda Feels like Vettel really needed that gap, now it’s gone, the Mercedes has improved in all front along the season and Ferrari pretty much stayed still.
I’m sure Ferrari will be better at Hungary but I can’t see how will they win races, slow on the straights and pretty much the same on the fast corners, seemingly good on slow corners but poor on strategy and up against Mercedes who’s a phenomenal foe. I’m sure Bottas will bark a little bit but he’s has already contributed to Hamilton and Mercedes are so quick they are already shielding themselves from dnf’s by incurring grid penalties for precaution.
Adam (@rocketpanda)
16th July 2017, 15:04
I’ve always believed from the start the Mercedes was a better car than the Ferrari so this isn’t so much surprising, just disappointing. But like you, I don’t really see how Ferrari can win races now. In a way I don’t think this was a case of Ferrari losing a development race but more Mercedes not getting the best out of their car from the start. With the Ferrari clearly losing ground and inevitably going to suffer grid penalties in the future… I think it’s done now. Rather expecting a really dull 2nd half of the year and Hamilton to have wrapped up the title with a race to spare. Yawn.
Marian Gri (@corrado-dub)
16th July 2017, 16:13
+1. Great comment about what’s really going on!
Chips O'Toole
16th July 2017, 15:05
Unless Ferrari can improve their PU they don’t stand a chance. Way to many tracks left in the schedule with huge straights and DRS zones.
CarlG (@highyena)
16th July 2017, 14:34
Boring at the front.
Vettel / Verstappen was fun.
Rest was a snooze.
Great Drive from Ricciardo however.
glynh (@glynh)
16th July 2017, 14:34
8 for me. Great overtakes throughout the field, different strategies and an unpredictable finish. It was only let down by the dull periods.
Also had to feel sorry for Raikonnen, especially on the podium.
Nick (@skrabble)
16th July 2017, 14:37
How did Mag’s super softs last longer than the softs of the Ferrari?
JohnNik (@johnnik)
16th July 2017, 14:46
He was going slower
Illusive (@illusive)
16th July 2017, 14:37
6. Decent race, exciting end.
roodda (@roodda)
16th July 2017, 14:39
The start was interesting, Kvyat must be done now, surely. Races with no battle for the lead can never really get more than a 8 in my books. I gave it a 6, thought about giving it a 7, but it was as if the race itself was like Palmer’s car and couldn’t quite get going. Sure, there were some fine side-by-sides and the double Ferrari puncture was a bit dramatic, but one car streaking off into the distance doesn’t get me that excited.
gregwtravels (@gregwtravels)
16th July 2017, 14:55
Bumped it up from a 6 to a 7 mostly because of all the last lap drama around tyres. I know people claim it’s manufactured drama, but setting strategy is a key part of a team’s job, and obviously the strategy on tyres wasn’t set correctly.
António
16th July 2017, 14:40
The most british team won the british GP!
Pete (@petey84)
16th July 2017, 15:07
McLaren didn’t win…
Andy
16th July 2017, 16:29
Williams didn’t win…
joe jopling (@jop452)
16th July 2017, 14:43
Would have been a 8…but added a point on for Lewis going all the way round, inc off the track at the end to wave to everyone after the flag……that’s how to promote the sport..
Not a bad race with quite a bit going on throughout…..tyres seem a bit too hard wearing with just one stop.. despite the excitement at the end…and Renault need a kick….1 new floor for Hulkenburg only….Palmer got the hydraulic leak instead
Andrew Purkis
16th July 2017, 14:44
good start boring middle good end
Alex (@arobbo)
16th July 2017, 14:45
Pretty much a bit like Austria, Ferrari are going to have words with Pirelli and you got to feel for Kimi who deserved P2 today.
Hungary is going to be interesting.
Overall a 6/10, Hulk for DOTW.
Kofi James (@neko06)
16th July 2017, 14:52
Hahahahahaha wow, all you loser bashing Hamilton for missing F1 Live, please tell me which other driver after winning a race spends 20mins after the race signing autographs, crowd surfing, shaking hands and generally sharing the moment interacting with the crowd? Please tell me? Time to admit to yourselves why you really don’t like him
Kofi James (@neko06)
16th July 2017, 14:54
The guy even went live on Instagram from the podium, talk about sharing the moment with the fans, Liberty is gonna be asking him for advice on fan engagement
Chips O'Toole
16th July 2017, 15:11
He’s preaching to the choir and managing his brand. Liberty is trying to grow the sport. The F1 Live events are trying to draw in new fans so it is relevant that the drivers show up.
Baron
16th July 2017, 14:59
He does seem to have time for fans who spent hundreds of pounds.
Blaize Falconberger (@timeslides)
16th July 2017, 15:14
@Baron He thanked the fans at home from the podium, and went live on social media… what do you want… for HAM to come round to your caravan and cook you beans on toast?
Tom
16th July 2017, 15:16
The true fans you mean ? Not just those who happen to be in London with only a days notice…
Chip Hilton
16th July 2017, 16:49
Maybe winning easily put him in a good mood?
Sviatoslav (@sviat)
16th July 2017, 14:54
Vettel is a typical Double-Standards guy. When he pushes another driver off the track – that’s okay, because the German diva is allowed to push everyone. But when someone pushes the German diva off the track, the diva starts gesticulating.
All in all, the race was more or less okay. Different strategies, great fighting on the start of the race and at the finish. I’m happy that Hulk was able to produce decent performance. Alonso, on the other hand, disappointed completely. He was much slower than Vandoorne, which was unexpected.
Bottas was simply great. The Finn was able to do what Hamilton wasn’t capable of doing: finish on podium when starting outside the top-5.
Blackmamba (@blackmamba)
16th July 2017, 16:42
I was glad Vettel finished 7th in the end after he tried to cheat by barging Verstappen and Bottas off the track. Karma……
Jureo (@jureo)
16th July 2017, 14:55
Was watching at work, with quite a few glimpses missing… Such as the start.
Also RTL planted some commercials on me.
From what I did see was flawless laps by Lewis, Vettel trying and finally making ot past Verstappen and then tire failures…
Pinak Ghosh (@pinakghosh)
16th July 2017, 15:01
7/10
For me, more than the race itself, it is individual performances that were the highlights of British GP this year.
Bottas and Ricciardo made this a great race. I am really impressed with Bottas. He has the best car right now and he is getting better and better every race. Ricciardo, man he is always there…always!!
A shame Kimi could not keep his second place and Vettel seemed unsettled and unlucky.
Nico (now there is only one) had a steady race even with the issues.
And Alonso….Sigh!!
Sonics (@sonicslv)
16th July 2017, 15:13
7/10. Pretty expected run for the top teams. Did Ferrari push too much? Should Verstappen gamble on not pitting to get that podium? This race left so many question that can only be truly answered by hindsight sadly.
James Brickles (@brickles)
16th July 2017, 15:16
8/10 for me.
I enjoyed it, some typically tasty action between Vettel and Verstappen, and Bottas kept it interesting with his alternate strategy. Dramatic ending with both Ferrari’s suffering tyre failures, looks like a set-up related thing to me. Good race in my view.
Oli (@dh1996)
16th July 2017, 15:22
Race was okay, the end was exciting. Solid 6, I’d say.
jack (@jackobite)
16th July 2017, 15:32
good race, nice to see Kimi back on some decent form tho his podium attitude could use some work, these drivers are really only interested in the top step.
Great work by the Hulk, I wish Palmer had finished just to show him up for the loser he is.
who got driver of the race? Bottas was good as was Ham but id give it to Riccardo just coz I like him.
ILuvSoundtracks (@iluvsoundtracks)
16th July 2017, 15:33
6. Canada-esque race again.
Bv
16th July 2017, 15:37
http://www.ipetitions.com/petition/alonso-driving-a-ferrari-in-2018
Paul A (@paul-a)
16th July 2017, 15:41
Normally a 5 (average, one dominant car), but I gave it a TEN (yes 10) for two reasons: first Silverstone seems to be under political or commercial pressure and I don’t want to see it disappear from the programme — because (second) today is the 64th anniversary of my first visit to an F1 GP. My Dad drove me down from Aberdeen in his MG TC, we camped in the car park, and I was hooked on Formula One… Trivia: Jimmy Stewart (Jackie’s older brother) was racing there that weekend.
ECWDanSelby (@ecwdanselby)
16th July 2017, 15:49
There were two things I was quietly confident about before the race that sadly came to parse:
The rain would begin after the race, and Lewis would be unchallenged.
6 from me.
Slavisa (@sylversurferr)
16th July 2017, 16:02
Boring race,no fight for lead,5/10 .Only interesting was Vettel vs Verstappen fight,without that I would score even less.
Darth-Ecclestone (@darth-ecclestone)
16th July 2017, 16:09
*For me every race starts out as a 5 (average) then up or down depending on the race* +1 for the drive by Ricciardo, +1 for VET/VER battle, +1 Bottas recovery for 2nd, +1 record tying home grand prix grand slam with monster pole lap as an honorable mention (I’m a big fan of seeing greatness/history in the making). 9/10, excellent race. F1 cannot afford to lose Silverstone.
Nick (@npf1)
16th July 2017, 16:13
F1 seems to be really struggling at the traditional venues. People at the track might have had a fun day with their home favorite winning, but the on-track action was similar to Austria and Canada, albeit with 0 challenge for the lead today.
Some feisty battles but ultimately the Mercedes and Ferrari easily handled the Red Bulls which easily handled the rest of the field. Shame about the tyre issues for Raikkonen, Vettel and Verstappen, either of them could have lucked (back) into P3 after Kimi’s tyre went.
R Holmes
16th July 2017, 16:18
Absolute rubbish…. time for change.. been watching some 80s races lately, these current save the planet cars are so dull !!!!
Michal (@michal2009b)
16th July 2017, 16:29
7/10. No challenge for the lead was a shame, but Vettel’s dices with Bottas and Verstappen were good fun. Bottas’s factor kept tension throughout as every championship point matters and there was big drama late on. If you add entertaining first lap and Ricciardo’s charge, they managed to outshine some dull periods and lack of battle for P1.
With one-stop races we shouldn’t be surprised with less on-track action. On average, multi-stop races are better than one-stoppers, so we may don’t like tyre-conservation (although I believe they are still doing it) but flat-out races would usually translate to a high-speed procession and it’s not like drivers are crashing out because of pushing like hell or fatigue.
Michael (@freelittlebirds)
16th July 2017, 16:39
A race of “excellence” for Mercedes – Hamilton leading by a mile with a grand slam. Bottas fighting his way through.
On the other hand, Sebastian ‘The Pusher’ Vettel doing what he does best. I’m not really sure he’s a good racer – much better at pushing than racing…
ksells (@ksells)
16th July 2017, 16:42
Not overly brilliant, but was a decent race. We may not have had a battle for the lead but there was some great racing with Max and Seb, and was nice to watch Daniel and Valtteri carve their way through the field.
Find it quite crazy that nobody had a ‘crash’ as such throughout the entire weekend, no barrier hits etc. and the worst was the contact between the STRs on lap 1.
ksells (@ksells)
16th July 2017, 16:42
Not overly brilliant, but was a decent race. We may not have had a battle for the lead but there was some great racing with Max and Seb, and was nice to watch Daniel and Valtteri carve their way through the field.
Find it quite crazy that nobody had a ‘crash’ as such throughout the entire weekend, no barrier hits etc. and the worst was the contact between the STRs on lap 1.
7/10 from me.
ksells (@ksells)
16th July 2017, 16:44
Sorry for the double post, the site had some loading issues I think when I clicked post!
sward (@sward28)
16th July 2017, 16:52
This rate the race won’t be subjective at all (rolls eyes).
t1cee (@t1cee)
16th July 2017, 16:54
Although an Hamilton fan and love Silverstone, it was an OK race. The Vettel/Verstappen battle made it a 7