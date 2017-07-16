Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, Silverstone, 2017

Ricciardo gets ten place penalty for fifth MGU-H, stays 19th

2017 British Grand PrixPosted on Author Will Wood

Daniel Ricciardo has been handed a further ten place grid penalty for the British Grand Prix for a new MGU-H, but will keep his 19th place starting position.

Following the mechanical problems that struck the Red Bull driver in qualifying, the team have opted to install a new internal combustion engine, a new turbo charger, a new MGU-K and a new MGU-H.

As Ricciardo’s fifth MGU-H is the only one of those component that exceeds the maximum allocation for the season, the Australian has been given a ten-place grid penalty.

Due to the 30 places that Fernando Alonso has been penalised for engine componant changes, Ricciardo will retain his original starting position of 19th on the grid for this afternoon’s British Grand Prix.

    • 3 comments on “Ricciardo gets ten place penalty for fifth MGU-H, stays 19th”

    1. Profile Photo

      Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
      16th July 2017, 11:43

      Makes sense to add another penalty on top of another if it makes no difference. But in that case, how is it a penalty? :D

      Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      Ju88sy (@ju88sy)
      16th July 2017, 11:43

      Poor Ricciardo further penalties to come after the summer break!

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Mike Dee (@mike-dee)
        16th July 2017, 11:47

        No, in contrast. They can still go back and use the previous MGU-H if this one fails. If anything, it saves him from further penalties.

        Reply

