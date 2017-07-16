Ricciardo gets ten place penalty for fifth MGU-H, stays 19th

Daniel Ricciardo has been handed a further ten place grid penalty for the British Grand Prix for a new MGU-H, but will keep his 19th place starting position.

Following the mechanical problems that struck the Red Bull driver in qualifying, the team have opted to install a new internal combustion engine, a new turbo charger, a new MGU-K and a new MGU-H.

As Ricciardo’s fifth MGU-H is the only one of those component that exceeds the maximum allocation for the season, the Australian has been given a ten-place grid penalty.

Due to the 30 places that Fernando Alonso has been penalised for engine componant changes, Ricciardo will retain his original starting position of 19th on the grid for this afternoon’s British Grand Prix.

2017 British Grand Prix