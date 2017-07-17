Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Silverstone, 2017

Mercedes’ qualifying pace a “game-changer” – Vettel

In the round-up: Sebastian Vettel believes Mercedes have made a significant step forward with their qualifying pace recently.

Is it time for Red Bull to give up on Daniil Kvyat?

Penalty points aside, Kyvat has been pretty poor this season. Ever since he got dumped from the senior team, he’s had his wind gassed out of him. He’s lost the plot.

Come Dr Marko, give Gasly as go. It can’t be much worse… could it?
Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)

Happy birthday to Bradley13 and David Hoops!

    Kingshark (@kingshark)
    17th July 2017, 0:39

    For the sake of the sport I hope that the Vettel to Mercedes in 2018 rumors are true.

    Mercedes are just too good in this era, nobody is going to beat them, and Bottas is not good enough to properly challenge Hamilton for the WDC.

    Philip (@philipgb)
    17th July 2017, 0:41

    It’s strange that both Ferrari’s had the same failure around the same time, I think that has to suggest an attribute unique to their car.

    Given pressure and camber are tightly restricted then Ferrari aren’t to blame as they have used the tyres in a legal manner, and they were still getting the expected life out of them, but either their wheel rim or more likely some aspect of their suspension puts stress on that front left like no other teams does. It’s also probably not a coincidence it was Silverstone again with spontaneous tyre fails like 4 years ago.

    The thing I worry about now is a rash change in the rules such as tyre pressure and suspension geometry changes to go ultra conservative. That will wind up randomly playing into one teams hands, in 2013 it saw Red Bull steam away from the rest of the pack, I wonder who will benefit this time?

