In the round-up: Sebastian Vettel believes Mercedes have made a significant step forward with their qualifying pace recently.
Links
Your daily digest of F1 news, views, features and more from hundreds of sites across the web:
Hamilton proud after British Grand Prix record (BBC)
"Vettel said that Mercedes' upturn in pace in qualifying in the last four races had been a 'game changer'."
Kvyat: Sainz should've seen collision coming (Autosport)
"A drive-through is extremely strong. I saw stronger incidents and they punish five or 10 seconds in the pit stop."
Ferrari and Pirelli investigating cause of late British GP blow-outs (Sky)
"What we can exclude is carcass failure on Kimi's tyre because the tyre was still inflated. Sebastian had a different issue with a loss of air."
Hamilton answered his critics, says Wolff (Reuters)
"I am obviously building up the wins that I have. My performance is second to none. If you don’t know now that my preparation is mostly on point, then I guess you never will."
Williams at 40: ‘Frank Williams is the closest we have to an Enzo Ferrari’ (The Guardian)
"Aren’t you jealous of what I do – running a grand prix team? It’s a great privilege."
Got a tip for a link to feature in the next F1 Fanatic round-up? Send it in here:
Social media
Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:
One last epic appearance with the #BestFans to wrap up a big #BritishGP weekend…
And Lewis brought his family along too! #F1 pic.twitter.com/eWHMiyFj3i
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) July 16, 2017
Final thought? #BritishGP you were heartbreaking, exhilarating & full of 40years worth of memories. Until next year! pic.twitter.com/iSGTxhC1Jo
— Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) July 16, 2017
We said an emotional farewell to Sporting Manager, Steve Neilsen, who had his last race with the team today.
All the best, Steve! 👍#F1 pic.twitter.com/sFcJ9JzsvA
— WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) July 16, 2017
- Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory
Comment of the day
Is it time for Red Bull to give up on Daniil Kvyat?
Penalty points aside, Kyvat has been pretty poor this season. Ever since he got dumped from the senior team, he’s had his wind gassed out of him. He’s lost the plot.
Come Dr Marko, give Gasly as go. It can’t be much worse… could it?
Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)
From the forum
Happy birthday!
Happy birthday to Bradley13 and David Hoops!
If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.
2 comments on “Mercedes’ qualifying pace a “game-changer” – Vettel”
Kingshark (@kingshark)
17th July 2017, 0:39
For the sake of the sport I hope that the Vettel to Mercedes in 2018 rumors are true.
Mercedes are just too good in this era, nobody is going to beat them, and Bottas is not good enough to properly challenge Hamilton for the WDC.
Philip (@philipgb)
17th July 2017, 0:41
It’s strange that both Ferrari’s had the same failure around the same time, I think that has to suggest an attribute unique to their car.
Given pressure and camber are tightly restricted then Ferrari aren’t to blame as they have used the tyres in a legal manner, and they were still getting the expected life out of them, but either their wheel rim or more likely some aspect of their suspension puts stress on that front left like no other teams does. It’s also probably not a coincidence it was Silverstone again with spontaneous tyre fails like 4 years ago.
The thing I worry about now is a rash change in the rules such as tyre pressure and suspension geometry changes to go ultra conservative. That will wind up randomly playing into one teams hands, in 2013 it saw Red Bull steam away from the rest of the pack, I wonder who will benefit this time?