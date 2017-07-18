Carlos Sainz Jnr, Toro Rosso, Baku City Circuit, 2017

Horner: Red Bull would sell Sainz for the right price

Comment of the day

If Renault were to replace Jolyon Palmer, who should they hire?

Kubica needs to test a 2017 car before he can even be considered for a drive, which may or may not happen in 2018. I would have Sainz on a six month contract, get Kubica in for a few free practice sessions and go from there.

Heck, we might even have Hulkenberg going to Ferrari next year, then they will need both Sainz and Kubica.
@John-H

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Wizardofoz, Icemangrins, Bill Niehoff and Gruntr18!

On this day in F1

  • Niki Lauda won the British Grand Prix for McLaren today in 1982 at Brands Hatch. Derek Warwick’s Toleman sensationally ran second for a while, then retired.

    matiascasali (@matiascasali)
    18th July 2017, 0:06

    Once again, if Hulkenberg ends up in Ferrari, Romain will kill himself with a Haas brake disc. But in the other hand, it will be cool to see a red Dekra hat in Ferrari again 😁

    1. Gareth
      18th July 2017, 0:10

      and seeing 27 back on a red car

        matiascasali (@matiascasali)
        18th July 2017, 0:19

        🖒🖒🖒

    Ashwin (@redbullf1)
    18th July 2017, 0:16

    I just laughed out of my seat when I read the headline.

    In my mind I was thinking ” oh Horner isn’t impressed with Carlos’s racing and is ready to get him out and if someone’s pays for that , hell yeah”

    Then I ready the article and got dissapointed that wasn’t how it turned out to be , sigh !

    Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
    18th July 2017, 0:24

    This is the problem with the Red Bull Driver Development programme. They give the chance to race in F1 to some drivers but in most cases, they also end their careers replacing them for the “next F1 star”. Carlos has no room for him at Red Bull, is it selfish from him to ask his bosses to release him so he can continue his career somewhere else? I don’t think so… yes Red Bull invested heavily in him, but Carlos also gave Toro Rosso some good performances over the year.

    What other chances does he have anyway? he might stay at Toro Rosso, but Daniel and Max might stay at Red Bull too, and Carlos might end up being replaced by, say, Gasly or whoever. That’s not good for anyone.

    1. OOliver
      18th July 2017, 1:06

      Redbull has done enough getting their drivers to F1. There are only 20 seats sometimes much less, because some drivers stay in F1 for 15 years.
      What can Redbull do.

    2. @faulty
      18th July 2017, 1:25

      He could not sign an option and let his contact run out. And then, as a free agent, shop for a new team.

      As it stands, it looks like he wants to have the cake and eat it, too.

    Toxic (@toxic)
    18th July 2017, 0:40

    All this talk about Sainz… he seems too entitled to the “top drive”. He’s way to cocky for no substance. Sky has always talked him up but in my view he is not that quick plus prone to silly mistakes and outbursts. If I had a choice between Kubica or Sainz… there would be no consideration for the Spaniard. If Kubica’s injuries are not a problem anymore, he is hands on the better of the two with the experience driving against the best.

    1. OOliver
      18th July 2017, 1:11

      Exactly. He has just had better reliability this year, else he’s not been faster than Kvyat.
      He has caused even more serious accidents than his team mate.

      1. @faulty
        18th July 2017, 1:30

        Agreed, him and Grosjean sound almost delusional by suggesting that Ferrari (really, what other top vacancy is there?) ought to hurry up and snatch them now that they can.

        They haven’t done anything that puts them above Hulkenberg or Perez, who are now the reference plane.

    Neil (@neilosjames)
    18th July 2017, 0:41

    Regarding Palmer… test Kubica in the 2017 car at the official test after Hungary. If OK, pay off Palmer/lose his sponsorship and gain significant positive exposure for the brand (and a probable increase in points-scoring potential) by bringing Kubica back.

    But if Kubica can’t drive as well as expected, they might as well leave Palmer there unless they’re signing a long-term replacement. Anyone who’d be capable of doing better than Palmer as a mid-season replacement isn’t going to be cheap, so it has to be someone Renault will want to commit to for at least 2018, probably 2019 as well, to make the financial outlay (I know they’re a works team, but that doesn’t mean unlimited funds for driver gambles) worth it.

    I honestly don’t see them wanting to make that decision now, so for me – unless they’ve already made up their minds on their 2018 lineup – it’s a straight choice between Palmer or Kubica for the rest of 2017.

      Tomcat173 (@tomcat173)
      18th July 2017, 1:47

      @neilosjames They should give Kubica a couple of test days or practice sessions to familiarise himself with the 2017 machine. Then at the end of the year, they do a straight shoot out to get the drive for 2018. Like when Williams hired Jenson Button all those years ago.

    George (@george)
    18th July 2017, 0:41

    Interesting what Leclerc had to say about driving F1 on Fridays, it does seem to be going out of fashion a bit.

    18th July 2017, 0:51

    The bosses of f1 and the fia bang on about reducing costs and once again the big idea for making the racing better is more aero changes to the car?!?! Where once again the teams with the most money will come out miles ahead of the smaller teams. Good job!!!

      Ricky Johnson (@bamboo)
      18th July 2017, 1:09

      Agreed 100%. They are harp on about “improving the show” yet are fixated, and allocate so much funds to something we cannot even see – aerodynamics. I think the top teams confuse “improving the show” with “improving our show”.

      Until a plank of 2×4 can be used to run across various parts of the car (wings, sidepods) as a test to what is acceptable and not from an aerodynamic perspective there is still room for improvement. Look at the 2009 wings compared to now, yet during that whole time the majority of have called for less reliance on aerodynamics.

      The only parties that car about aerodynamics are the ones who stand to lose the most from reduced aerodynamics.

      Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
      18th July 2017, 1:28

      Going back to simple front wings would reduce costs. The front wings now have so many elements that get disrupted with the slightest wake.

    18th July 2017, 0:52

    The headline screams football transfer saga. Hope that level of tedium doesn’t infiltrate F1

    cm (@cm-cm)
    18th July 2017, 1:24

    These guys have the two worst attitudes in f1, I will be happy to see them

    cm (@cm-cm)
    18th July 2017, 1:25

    These guys have the two worst attitudes in f1, I will be happy to see them off racing in formulaE with all the other “not good enough’s”.

