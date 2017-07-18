Auer and Mazepin handed Force India tests

DTM driver Lucas Auer will make his F1 test debut at the wheel of a Force India following next week’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

The 22-year-old, who is the nephew of grand prix winner Gerhard Berger, will drive for the team in the post-race test at the Hungaroring.

Auer said the news was “the most beautiful moment of my life.”

“For me, it’s a childhood dream come true to drive an F1 car for the first time. I’m particularly proud that this will happen with Sahara Force India – a top Formula One team.”

Auer is currently second in the DTM championship having taken two wins from the first eight races for Mercedes. If he were to get a race seat he would be Austria’s first F1 driver since Christian Klien drove for HRT in 2010.

Auer will be joined at the test by Nikita Mazepin, who tested for Force India at Silverstone last year. The 18-year-old Russian lies 15th in the European Formula Three standings at the halfway point in their season.

Auer has ten FIA superlicence points out of the 40 necessary to be able to race in F1. Mazepin has three.

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix