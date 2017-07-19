Red Bull pitted Max Verstappen as a precaution at the end of the British Grand Prix because he was “right on the limit” with his tyres, team principal Christian Horner told him at the end of the race.
Kimi Raikkonen’s Ferrari had just suffered a tyre failure which cost him second place. However while Red Bull summoned Verstappen came in Ferrari left Sebastian Vettel out, despite the championship leader having said his tyres were “blistering for 20 laps” earlier. Soon afterwards, Vettel suffered a tyre failure of his own.
Was there a discussion between Ferrari and Vettel following Raikkonen’s failure about whether Vettel should come in? If so, it wasn’t broadcast.
Verstappen was able to make his pit stop but come out without losing a place as the next car behind him was his team mate Daniel Ricciardo, who had been delayed following an earlier mistake. “I made work for myself”, he admitted on the radio afterwards.
For the second race in a row Daniil Kvyat picked up a penalty following a first-lap collision. And not for the first time this year he launched into an expletive-ridden tirade when told he had transgressed.
The mood was much happier at Mercedes, where Lewis Hamilton paid tribute to his fans following his fourth win in a row at Silverstone. Valtteri Bottas was also in high spirits after salvaging second place, and produced one of the race’s memorable messages by reminding his engineer he wanted “minimal talking” during the closing laps.
2017 British Grand Prix team radio transcript
|Lap*
|Driver
|Message
|PR
|To Stoffel Vandoorne
|Tyre info: Palmer, Kvyat, Sainz, Ricciardo and Fernando on option, everyone else is on prime.
|PR
|From Lewis Hamilton
|How’s the weather looking?
|PR
|To Lewis Hamilton
|Lewis we’re still expecting it to be dry for quite a while. No rain coming from Brackley at the moment. Currently still a tail wind into one and three.
|FL
|From Jolyon Palmer
|Ah, BBW failure, brake pedal going long.
|FL
|To Jolyon Palmer
|Understood, we’re looking at it.
|FL
|From Jolyon Palmer
|Box of neutrals. I’ve got a hydraulic problem.
|FL
|To Jolyon Palmer
|OK Jo we need to go to neutral and stop the car, we’ve lost hydraulics.
|FL
|From Jolyon Palmer
|Yep, copy.
|FL
|To Kimi Raikkonen
|OK we currently have a yellow, Palmer stopped on track. I’ll let you know what’s happening.
|FL
|To Kimi Raikkonen
|OK extra formation lap Kimi.
|FL
|To Fernando Alonso
|And there are currently yellow flags turn 15 while they recover Palmer’s car.
|FL
|To Kimi Raikkonen
|Still yellow at turn 15. Clear now. Track clear.
|FL
|From Max Verstappen
|Sebastian’s left brake drum is on fire.
|2
|To Carlos Sainz Jnr
|All OK with the car Carlos?
|2
|From Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Yeah all OK. You can tell Danny he did a very good job there.
|2
|To Carlos Sainz Jnr
|OK, are you able to rejoin the track?
|2
|From Carlos Sainz Jnr
|No, car is broken.
|2
|To Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Understood.
|2
|From Daniil Kvyat
|He just turned into me.
|3
|To Kevin Magnussen
|Please provide information we saw probably a contact with a Toro Rosso we are not sure. Tell us if you think everything’s fine.
|3
|From Kevin Magnussen
|Feels OK. Yeah I felt it as well but the car feels OK.
|4
|From Romain Grosjean
|Massa pushed me very wide into turn six. I almost had to go on the grass to avoid the contact.
|4
|To Romain Grosjean
|OK understood.
|4
|To Kimi Raikkonen
|Just think about Hamilton and what he does normally with restarts.
|5
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|OK mate, nice job, let’s keep going good effort.
|6
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|OK Daniel is the car OK? Question.
|6
|From Daniel Ricciardo
|[Censored by FOM] knows. Think it survived.
|6
|From Romain Grosjean
|Man I got… they pushed me again off-track.
|6
|To Romain Grosjean
|OK understood.
|6
|From Kimi Raikkonen
|I had the hesitations again exit of four.
|6
|From Lewis Hamilton
|Getting a lot of de-rates.
|6
|To Lewis Hamilton
|OK Lewis they’re all to be expected at the moment, we’ll keep monitoring.
|8
|From Marcus Ericsson
|He pushed me wide two corners in a row, come on. I give the space and he gives me no space, thanks.
|8
|To Marcus Ericsson
|OK Marcus, crack on with the race, is a long race, push.
|8
|To Daniil Kvyat
|We need to keep looking after the car on the exit kerb. We have some floor damage, for info.
|9
|From Pascal Wehrlein
|I have no power.
|9
|To Pascal Wehrlein
|Pascal we’re still checking the data, keep pushing, we’re still checking the data.
|11
|To Daniil Kvyat
|Box, Danny.
|11
|From Daniil Kvyat
|What a [censored by FOM] [censored by FOM].
|13
|To Fernando Alonso
|Let’s see what Ricciardo does with Stroll, see if we can use it to our advantage.
|13
|From Daniil Kvyat
|This is [censored by FOM] Formula 1 it’s not [censored by FOM] [censored by FOM] racing. [Censored by FOM] [censored by FOM].
|14
|To Stoffel Vandoorne
|The gap to Massa now 1.9. Let’s show them a clean pair of heels, Stoffel.
|14
|From Max Verstappen
|He wants to play bumper cars or something.
|14
|To Sebastian Vettel
|We get him next lap.
|15
|From Romain Grosjean
|OK he went off track to overtake me.
|16
|To Max Verstappen
|Good lap, Max.
|16
|To Kimi Raikkonen
|Good laps Kimi, keep it up, keep squeezing him.
|17
|From Daniil Kvyat
|Light breeze out of seven.
|17
|To Daniil Kvyat
|Copy, Danny.
|17
|From Kimi Raikkonen
|OK it’s raining in turn seven.
|17
|To Kimi Raikkonen
|Understood Kimi we’ll keep an eye on it.
|18
|From Sebastian Vettel
|That was another move on the braking.
|18
|To Sebastian Vettel
|Copy that, understood.
|19
|To Romain Grosjean
|Slippery track reported five through seven.
|19
|To Max Verstappen
|OK Seb has pitted, Max, everything you’ve got.
|20
|To Max Verstappen
|Keep pushing Max. Box and confirm. You will be racing Sebastian.
|20
|To Valtteri Bottas
|So this is your chance, Valtteri, just get the hammer down.
|21
|From Max Verstappen
|What happened there at the stop?
|21
|To Max Verstappen
|There was an issue with the wheel nut there Max.
|21
|To Fernando Alonso
|Fernando is the lap time loss due to deg?
|21
|From Fernando Alonso
|Yes. I want off in turn 15. Not because I am sleeping. Box, box.
|21
|To Fernando Alonso
|Yep box now, stay right of bollard, limiter.
|24
|To Valtteri Bottas
|So critical stage. Anything you can do will gain for us later.
|24
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|Alright Daniel good job. Next one Perez, Perez next car ahead.
|25
|To Lewis Hamilton
|OK Lewis box, box.
|26
|To Lewis Hamilton
|OK Lewis so it’s going to be very close with Valtteri on exit.
|26
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|OK so you are still quicker than the Force Indias who have pitted, they are on softs, you are quicker than them. You’re doing a great job.
|27
|To Lewis Hamilton
|So if you can’t pull away from Valtteri, let him past, but I’ll just leave you to it.
|27
|From Lewis Hamilton
|I’ll pull him along with me.
|28
|From Kimi Raikkonen
|There is something jumping in my leg. Something is loose, I don’t know what.
|28
|From Daniil Kvyat
|It feels like the suspension is broken or something.
|28
|To Daniil Kvyat
|OK we are checking Danny. Box Danny, box box.
|29
|From Fernando Alonso
|Is the rear-left OK? No puncture, nothing on the rear-left?
|29
|To Fernando Alonso
|Yep nothing, no puncture.
|29
|To Kevin Magnussen
|Very good first and second sector. Come on, keep pushing.
|30
|To Felipe Massa
|OK Felipe that’s really good. So that’s the two Force Indias ahead, they’re currently being held up by Magnussen. So we can catch them up quite quickly now.
|31
|To Kevin Magnussen
|Absolutely excellent pace.
|32
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|OK Daniel we’re going to be stopping very soon now. Everything you’ve got now. Going to be one or two laps.
|32
|To Valtteri Bottas
|Box box.
|33
|To Kimi Raikkonen
|So Bottas is in, he will fall behind Sebastian as well.
|33
|To Fernando Alonso
|Stroll +0.9. Let’s push hard now. Magnussen close to the pit gap.
|33
|From Fernando Alonso
|No power, no power.
|33
|To Fernando Alonso
|Power should recover. Keep pushing for the moment, we’re monitoring.
|33
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|OK you’re going to be very close to Perez at pit exit. It’s going to be Magnussen, two Force Indias, going to be very close at pit exit let’s get stuck in.
|34
|From Fernando Alonso
|No power.
|34
|To Fernando Alonso
|OK Fernando box now we need to retire.
|34
|From Max Verstappen
|Can he move out of the way?
|36
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|Nice job. Magnussen next, he’s on old softs, he has not stopped yet. Let’s get him.
|36
|From Daniel Ricciardo
|Who’s next?
|36
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|Next car ahead Hulkenberg, he can do 33.1s. Hulkenberg 11 seconds ahead of you.
|38
|From Lewis Hamilton
|Feels like these tyres are blistered.
|38
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|You need everything you’ve got to catch Hulkenberg. You were half a second quicker than him before.
|39
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|Last lap you took eight-tenths out of him, gap now 9.8.
|39
|To Stoffel Vandoorne
|Cars ahead are fighting. There’s going to be opportunities, Stoff. Let’s get stuck in.
|40
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|OK that was another seven-tenths out of him. Gap now 9.2. You will need that level of push all the way to the end to catch him.
|41
|To Nico Hulkenberg
|OK Nico correction to lap count: 11 laps to go at the end of this lap.
|41
|From Nico Hulkenberg
|Jesus, that’s not good, man.
|42
|From Max Verstappen
|My left-front tyre is giving up. Can’t get the rotation in any more.
|42
|To Max Verstappen
|Understood, Max.
|42
|From Nico Hulkenberg
|I think I’ve got a blister on the front-right but it’s OK.
|42
|To Nico Hulkenberg
|No problem Nico pace is good enough at the moment.
|42
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|OK Daniel good stuff, that was another nine tenths, gap now 7.7. Keep pushing.
|43
|To Nico Hulkenberg
|OK Nico, nine laps to go at the end of this lap. If you could find another couple of tenths it’d be really good.
|43
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|OK Daniel that’s another seven-tenths. Gap now seven seconds. I predict you’ll catch Hulkernberg two laps to go.
|44
|To Max Verstappen
|Alright Max so the deal is Sebastian and Bottas are playing games at the moment. Bottas is trying to pass him. They’re through turn four. If we pit we’re unlikely to be able to capitalise anything. So unless you think we’re in any danger in terms of bringing this car home, at the moment we’ll stay out.
|44
|From Max Verstappen
|OK no worries.
|44
|To Valtteri Bottas
|Good job.
|44
|From Valtteri Bottas
|Copy. Minimal talking.
|45
|From Sebastian Vettel
|I have no more fronts. They’ve been blistering for 20 laps. I have zero front.
|45
|To Max Verstappen
|Sebastian might be struggling ahead max with front tyres. I’ll keep you posted on his lap times. Don’t give up the fight just yet.
|46
|From Romain Grosjean
|Mate he’s so stupid, unbelievable. I don’t know if he damaged the car or not.
|47
|To Kimi Raikkonen
|OK so Bottas 6.5 behind. His last lap was 31.0. Obviously you had a blue.
|47
|From Kimi Raikkonen
|OK but put on the pit board the right numbers [censored by FOM] one-and-a-half seconds you show me all the time.
|47
|To Kimi Raikkonen
|Understood.
|47
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|There are six laps remaining, six laps to go, let’s get him.
|48
|To Lance Stroll
|OK we have loss of aero, we can carry on.
|48
|From Lance Stroll
|OK but I’m just going to keep losing positions because I can’t go any quicker with the car the way it is.
|48
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|OK that last lap nine-tenths quicker than him. Gap now 2.9. You’ll catch him two laps to go.
|49
|From Nico Hulkenberg
|I have de-rates. Why did I have so many de-rates on that straight?
|49
|To Nico Hulkenberg
|We have a problem, Nico. Just need to keep pushing.
|49
|From Kimi Raikkonen
|[Censored by FOM] me my left-front tyre, it broke.
|50
|To Valtteri Bottas
|So two laps remaining there’s debris turn five to six, probably from Kimi, you’ve been through it already.
|50
|From Max Verstappen
|Could’ve stayed out, there.
|51
|To Sebastian Vettel
|Puncture, puncture.
|51
|To Nico Hulkenberg
|Vettel is in trouble at turn ten.
|51
|To Max Verstappen
|Sebastian is turn nine and limping home.
|51
|From Max Verstappen
|Check my left-hand tyres, I had to overtake on the debris.
|51
|To Max Verstappen
|All OK at the moment.
|VL
|To Lewis Hamilton
|Beautiful work there mate. Lovely job. Home grand prix, mate. Can’t beat it can you? So mate that is a great team effort. P1, P2.
|VL
|From Lewis Hamilton
|Fantastic job guys, fantastic job. All weekend. Great drive by Valtteri. So happy for everyone. Thank you.
|VL
|To Kimi Raikkonen
|OK Kimi not sure what to say mate. P3.
|VL
|From Kimi Raikkonen
|So we never seem to have any single luck. [Censored by FOM] joke.
|VL
|To Valtteri Bottas
|Great job Valtteri, really god job. Well driven, well-managed. Brilliant.
|VL
|From Valtteri Bottas
|Yes guys! Told you it’s possible. Never give up.
|VL
|To Valtteri Bottas
|Exactly. Never give up.
|VL
|To Max Verstappen
|OK that is P4 today Max. Nice job mate.
|VL
|To Max Verstappen
|That’s a good drive Max. We changed the tyres at the end there just because of what happened with Sebastian. You were right on the limit as well. So well done you got your elbows out and gave it everything you could.
|VL
|From Max Verstappen
|Yeah I at least tried. So not too bad.
|VL
|To Max Verstappen
|It was definitely entertaining and you got to see the chequered flag.
|VL
|From Max Verstappen
|Exactly.
|VL
|From Lewis Hamilton
|What can I say about these fans? We’ve got the best fans here. Thank you everyone that turned up. I see you out there! Thank you, God bless you.
|VL
|From Daniel Ricciardo
|Good stuff, boys.
|VL
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|That was a good day out, mate, nice job, very good, nice moves.
|VL
|From Daniel Ricciardo
|Nice one, thanks guys.
|VL
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|Well done Daniel, great drive. You did it twice, well done.
|VL
|From Daniel Ricciardo
|Yeah, I made work for myself.
|VL
|From Sebastian Vettel
|Well there was no sign of that happening. Sorry. I had vibrations but I had it for like 20 laps. It didn’t get massively worse. The tyres didn’t look good but they never look good.
|VL
|To Sebastian Vettel
|From our side it was instantaneous.
|VL
|To Esteban Ocon
|Good job mate.
|VL
|From Esteban Ocon
|Good job.
|VL
|To Esteban Ocon
|Nice one.
|VL
|To Stoffel Vandoorne
|Stoff we’re P11. That was a great drive, really close, bit frustrating but I think you’ve done a really good job, good driving today.
|VL
|From Stoffel Vandoorne
|Yeah, shame, no points. I tried the maximum. It’s a shame we lost a little bit of time with the pit stop.
|VL
|To Stoffel Vandoorne
|Yeah pace was very strong.
|VL
|To Marcus Ericsson
|OK Marcus that’s it. P14. But was a good second stint.
|VL
|From Marcus Ericsson
|Thank you, thanks guys.
Note: Only includes messages which were broadcast in the race coverage.
Lap: Refers to lap message was broadcast on. There may be a delay between messages being said and being broadcast. PR = pre-race; FL = formation lap; VL = victory lap.
Message: Repetitive or irrelevant messages omitted. Notes in italics. Highlights in bold.
