2017 British Grand Prix team radio transcript

PR To Stoffel Vandoorne Tyre info: Palmer, Kvyat, Sainz, Ricciardo and Fernando on option, everyone else is on prime.

PR From Lewis Hamilton How’s the weather looking?

PR To Lewis Hamilton Lewis we’re still expecting it to be dry for quite a while. No rain coming from Brackley at the moment. Currently still a tail wind into one and three.

FL From Jolyon Palmer Ah, BBW failure, brake pedal going long.

FL To Jolyon Palmer Understood, we’re looking at it.

FL From Jolyon Palmer Box of neutrals. I’ve got a hydraulic problem.

FL To Jolyon Palmer OK Jo we need to go to neutral and stop the car, we’ve lost hydraulics.

FL From Jolyon Palmer Yep, copy.

FL To Kimi Raikkonen OK we currently have a yellow, Palmer stopped on track. I’ll let you know what’s happening.

FL To Kimi Raikkonen OK extra formation lap Kimi.

FL To Fernando Alonso And there are currently yellow flags turn 15 while they recover Palmer’s car.

FL To Kimi Raikkonen Still yellow at turn 15. Clear now. Track clear.

FL From Max Verstappen Sebastian’s left brake drum is on fire.

2 To Carlos Sainz Jnr All OK with the car Carlos?

2 From Carlos Sainz Jnr Yeah all OK. You can tell Danny he did a very good job there.

2 To Carlos Sainz Jnr OK, are you able to rejoin the track?

2 From Carlos Sainz Jnr No, car is broken.

2 To Carlos Sainz Jnr Understood.

2 From Daniil Kvyat He just turned into me.

3 To Kevin Magnussen Please provide information we saw probably a contact with a Toro Rosso we are not sure. Tell us if you think everything’s fine.

3 From Kevin Magnussen Feels OK. Yeah I felt it as well but the car feels OK.

4 From Romain Grosjean Massa pushed me very wide into turn six. I almost had to go on the grass to avoid the contact.

4 To Romain Grosjean OK understood.

4 To Kimi Raikkonen Just think about Hamilton and what he does normally with restarts.

5 To Daniel Ricciardo OK mate, nice job, let’s keep going good effort.

6 To Daniel Ricciardo OK Daniel is the car OK? Question.

6 From Daniel Ricciardo [Censored by FOM] knows. Think it survived.

6 From Romain Grosjean Man I got… they pushed me again off-track.

6 To Romain Grosjean OK understood.

6 From Kimi Raikkonen I had the hesitations again exit of four.

6 From Lewis Hamilton Getting a lot of de-rates.

6 To Lewis Hamilton OK Lewis they’re all to be expected at the moment, we’ll keep monitoring.

8 From Marcus Ericsson He pushed me wide two corners in a row, come on. I give the space and he gives me no space, thanks.

8 To Marcus Ericsson OK Marcus, crack on with the race, is a long race, push.

8 To Daniil Kvyat We need to keep looking after the car on the exit kerb. We have some floor damage, for info.

9 From Pascal Wehrlein I have no power.

9 To Pascal Wehrlein Pascal we’re still checking the data, keep pushing, we’re still checking the data.

11 From Daniil Kvyat What a [censored by FOM] [censored by FOM].

13 To Fernando Alonso Let’s see what Ricciardo does with Stroll, see if we can use it to our advantage.

13 From Daniil Kvyat This is [censored by FOM] Formula 1 it’s not [censored by FOM] [censored by FOM] racing. [Censored by FOM] [censored by FOM].

14 To Stoffel Vandoorne The gap to Massa now 1.9. Let’s show them a clean pair of heels, Stoffel.

14 From Max Verstappen He wants to play bumper cars or something.

14 To Sebastian Vettel We get him next lap.

15 From Romain Grosjean OK he went off track to overtake me.

16 To Kimi Raikkonen Good laps Kimi, keep it up, keep squeezing him.

17 From Daniil Kvyat Light breeze out of seven.

17 To Daniil Kvyat Copy, Danny.

17 From Kimi Raikkonen OK it’s raining in turn seven.

17 To Kimi Raikkonen Understood Kimi we’ll keep an eye on it.

18 From Sebastian Vettel That was another move on the braking.

18 To Sebastian Vettel Copy that, understood.

19 To Romain Grosjean Slippery track reported five through seven.

19 To Max Verstappen OK Seb has pitted, Max, everything you’ve got.

20 To Max Verstappen Keep pushing Max. Box and confirm. You will be racing Sebastian.

20 To Valtteri Bottas So this is your chance, Valtteri, just get the hammer down.

21 From Max Verstappen What happened there at the stop?

21 To Max Verstappen There was an issue with the wheel nut there Max.

21 To Fernando Alonso Fernando is the lap time loss due to deg?

21 From Fernando Alonso Yes. I want off in turn 15. Not because I am sleeping. Box, box.

21 To Fernando Alonso Yep box now, stay right of bollard, limiter.

24 To Valtteri Bottas So critical stage. Anything you can do will gain for us later.

24 To Daniel Ricciardo Alright Daniel good job. Next one Perez, Perez next car ahead.

26 To Lewis Hamilton OK Lewis so it’s going to be very close with Valtteri on exit.

26 To Daniel Ricciardo OK so you are still quicker than the Force Indias who have pitted, they are on softs, you are quicker than them. You’re doing a great job.

27 To Lewis Hamilton So if you can’t pull away from Valtteri, let him past, but I’ll just leave you to it.

27 From Lewis Hamilton I’ll pull him along with me.

28 From Kimi Raikkonen There is something jumping in my leg. Something is loose, I don’t know what.

28 From Daniil Kvyat It feels like the suspension is broken or something.

28 To Daniil Kvyat OK we are checking Danny. Box Danny, box box.

29 From Fernando Alonso Is the rear-left OK? No puncture, nothing on the rear-left?

29 To Fernando Alonso Yep nothing, no puncture.

29 To Kevin Magnussen Very good first and second sector. Come on, keep pushing.

30 To Felipe Massa OK Felipe that’s really good. So that’s the two Force Indias ahead, they’re currently being held up by Magnussen. So we can catch them up quite quickly now.

32 To Daniel Ricciardo OK Daniel we’re going to be stopping very soon now. Everything you’ve got now. Going to be one or two laps.

32 To Valtteri Bottas Box box.

33 To Kimi Raikkonen So Bottas is in, he will fall behind Sebastian as well.

33 To Fernando Alonso Stroll +0.9. Let’s push hard now. Magnussen close to the pit gap.

33 From Fernando Alonso No power, no power.

33 To Fernando Alonso Power should recover. Keep pushing for the moment, we’re monitoring.

33 To Daniel Ricciardo OK you’re going to be very close to Perez at pit exit. It’s going to be Magnussen, two Force Indias, going to be very close at pit exit let’s get stuck in.

34 To Fernando Alonso OK Fernando box now we need to retire.

34 From Max Verstappen Can he move out of the way?

36 To Daniel Ricciardo Nice job. Magnussen next, he’s on old softs, he has not stopped yet. Let’s get him.

36 From Daniel Ricciardo Who’s next?

36 To Daniel Ricciardo Next car ahead Hulkenberg, he can do 33.1s. Hulkenberg 11 seconds ahead of you.

38 From Lewis Hamilton Feels like these tyres are blistered.

38 To Daniel Ricciardo You need everything you’ve got to catch Hulkenberg. You were half a second quicker than him before.

39 To Daniel Ricciardo Last lap you took eight-tenths out of him, gap now 9.8.

39 To Stoffel Vandoorne Cars ahead are fighting. There’s going to be opportunities, Stoff. Let’s get stuck in.

40 To Daniel Ricciardo OK that was another seven-tenths out of him. Gap now 9.2. You will need that level of push all the way to the end to catch him.

41 To Nico Hulkenberg OK Nico correction to lap count: 11 laps to go at the end of this lap.

41 From Nico Hulkenberg Jesus, that’s not good, man.

42 From Max Verstappen My left-front tyre is giving up. Can’t get the rotation in any more.

42 To Max Verstappen Understood, Max.

42 From Nico Hulkenberg I think I’ve got a blister on the front-right but it’s OK.

42 To Nico Hulkenberg No problem Nico pace is good enough at the moment.

42 To Daniel Ricciardo OK Daniel good stuff, that was another nine tenths, gap now 7.7. Keep pushing.

43 To Nico Hulkenberg OK Nico, nine laps to go at the end of this lap. If you could find another couple of tenths it’d be really good.

43 To Daniel Ricciardo OK Daniel that’s another seven-tenths. Gap now seven seconds. I predict you’ll catch Hulkernberg two laps to go.

44 To Max Verstappen Alright Max so the deal is Sebastian and Bottas are playing games at the moment. Bottas is trying to pass him. They’re through turn four. If we pit we’re unlikely to be able to capitalise anything. So unless you think we’re in any danger in terms of bringing this car home, at the moment we’ll stay out.

44 From Max Verstappen OK no worries.

44 To Valtteri Bottas Good job.

44 From Valtteri Bottas Copy. Minimal talking.

45 From Sebastian Vettel I have no more fronts. They’ve been blistering for 20 laps. I have zero front.

45 To Max Verstappen Sebastian might be struggling ahead max with front tyres. I’ll keep you posted on his lap times. Don’t give up the fight just yet.

46 From Romain Grosjean Mate he’s so stupid, unbelievable. I don’t know if he damaged the car or not.

47 To Kimi Raikkonen OK so Bottas 6.5 behind. His last lap was 31.0. Obviously you had a blue.

47 From Kimi Raikkonen OK but put on the pit board the right numbers [censored by FOM] one-and-a-half seconds you show me all the time.

47 To Kimi Raikkonen Understood.

47 To Daniel Ricciardo There are six laps remaining, six laps to go, let’s get him.

48 To Lance Stroll OK we have loss of aero, we can carry on.

48 From Lance Stroll OK but I’m just going to keep losing positions because I can’t go any quicker with the car the way it is.

48 To Daniel Ricciardo OK that last lap nine-tenths quicker than him. Gap now 2.9. You’ll catch him two laps to go.

49 From Nico Hulkenberg I have de-rates. Why did I have so many de-rates on that straight?

49 To Nico Hulkenberg We have a problem, Nico. Just need to keep pushing.

49 From Kimi Raikkonen [Censored by FOM] me my left-front tyre, it broke.

50 To Valtteri Bottas So two laps remaining there’s debris turn five to six, probably from Kimi, you’ve been through it already.

50 From Max Verstappen Could’ve stayed out, there.

51 To Nico Hulkenberg Vettel is in trouble at turn ten.

51 To Max Verstappen Sebastian is turn nine and limping home.

51 From Max Verstappen Check my left-hand tyres, I had to overtake on the debris.

51 To Max Verstappen All OK at the moment.

VL To Lewis Hamilton Beautiful work there mate. Lovely job. Home grand prix, mate. Can’t beat it can you? So mate that is a great team effort. P1, P2.

VL From Lewis Hamilton Fantastic job guys, fantastic job. All weekend. Great drive by Valtteri. So happy for everyone. Thank you.

VL To Kimi Raikkonen OK Kimi not sure what to say mate. P3.

VL From Kimi Raikkonen So we never seem to have any single luck. [Censored by FOM] joke.

VL To Valtteri Bottas Great job Valtteri, really god job. Well driven, well-managed. Brilliant.

VL From Valtteri Bottas Yes guys! Told you it’s possible. Never give up.

VL To Valtteri Bottas Exactly. Never give up.

VL To Max Verstappen OK that is P4 today Max. Nice job mate.

VL To Max Verstappen That’s a good drive Max. We changed the tyres at the end there just because of what happened with Sebastian. You were right on the limit as well. So well done you got your elbows out and gave it everything you could.

VL From Max Verstappen Yeah I at least tried. So not too bad.

VL To Max Verstappen It was definitely entertaining and you got to see the chequered flag.

VL From Max Verstappen Exactly.

VL From Lewis Hamilton What can I say about these fans? We’ve got the best fans here. Thank you everyone that turned up. I see you out there! Thank you, God bless you.

VL From Daniel Ricciardo Good stuff, boys.

VL To Daniel Ricciardo That was a good day out, mate, nice job, very good, nice moves.

VL From Daniel Ricciardo Nice one, thanks guys.

VL To Daniel Ricciardo Well done Daniel, great drive. You did it twice, well done.

VL From Daniel Ricciardo Yeah, I made work for myself.

VL From Sebastian Vettel Well there was no sign of that happening. Sorry. I had vibrations but I had it for like 20 laps. It didn’t get massively worse. The tyres didn’t look good but they never look good.

VL To Sebastian Vettel From our side it was instantaneous.

VL To Esteban Ocon Good job mate.

VL From Esteban Ocon Good job.

VL To Esteban Ocon Nice one.

VL To Stoffel Vandoorne Stoff we’re P11. That was a great drive, really close, bit frustrating but I think you’ve done a really good job, good driving today.

VL From Stoffel Vandoorne Yeah, shame, no points. I tried the maximum. It’s a shame we lost a little bit of time with the pit stop.

VL To Stoffel Vandoorne Yeah pace was very strong.

VL To Marcus Ericsson OK Marcus that’s it. P14. But was a good second stint.