In the round-up: McLaren CEO Zak Brown doubts McLaren will be able to get their hands on a Mercedes or Ferrari engine supply.
McLaren claim Mercedes and Ferrari don't want to help with 2018 engine (Sky)
"They don't want to get us too close to them which is understandable."
F1 shield needs more work, says Horner (Reuters)
Sebastian Vettel (on drivers being required to attend promotional events): "Without getting too political, we have contracts with the team and not with the commercial rights holder."
Formula One's New Owner Can't Believe There Aren't More Sponsors (Bloomberg)
"We sit here today and we have five sponsors, Liverpool has over 30, Manchester United has over 90."
Wolff rubbishes talk of Hamilton Ferrari move (Autosport)
"I don't know who talked about Ferrari and Lewis, but it is nobody in the team and not himself (Hamilton)."
Sainz says he's learned from Red Bull confusion (Motorsport)
"After Austria we cleared everything, clarified everything, what was said, what was not intended to be said and we explained everything to each other."
Hamilton’s threats to quit F1 should be taken very seriously (The Sun)
"(Hamilton's) latest threat that he could be nearing the chequered flag of his career, should be taken extremely seriously."
Very happy to announce that I'll be driving 1 day for @scuderiaferrari during the F1 tests after the Hungaroring GP. pic.twitter.com/Sr9fyrGkIs
— Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) July 18, 2017
Not to disrespect Auer, but both tests obviously money driven. And rightfully so, they should not change their driver pairing.
— Marco Schuepbach 🏒 (@mschupbach34) July 18, 2017
The verdict on next years ticket prices I can give. Absolutely scandalous price increases. 40-51%! Club was £299 now £450. GA up £50.
— SwiffyC (@swiffyc) July 18, 2017
Comment of the day
Adam is concerned about Sebastian Vettel’s championship chances:
This year it has been less of Ferrari making a step forward and more Mercedes not really understanding the strength of what they had but now they are and while Ferrari are making progress, Mercedes are gaining more. Though this isn’t a case of Ferrari being unable to develop their car during the season because they were already behind, which is making the gains by Mercedes look ever stronger.
Personally the fact Vettel has managed to get anywhere near the Mercedes in qualifying trim and beat them on merit in the race shows more of his skill than anything else. But Ferrari haven’t looked on equal or close footing for a few races now and the performance gulf between them is widening. Perhaps it’s too early to say the championship’s toast but it’s certainly not looking good for the second half of the season. In his position I’d be far more pessimistic than Vettel is.
Adam (@Rocketpanda)
7 comments on “McLaren suggest Mercedes or Ferrari deal won’t happen: “They don’t want us too close””
Kermitsvoice
19th July 2017, 0:20
Quite disappointing when going to this site for a serious F1 read and then being linked through to The Sun :(
@HoHum (@hohum)
19th July 2017, 0:27
The choice is yours, I don’t go there.
Neil (@neilosjames)
19th July 2017, 1:39
Try to think of it as being linked to something written by a journalist who attends all (or at least most) of the races and spends a lot of time around the paddock. His employer can often impact on the quality of his work so far as articles are concerned, but his thoughts on the sport, in comment form, are probably worth a look.
@HoHum (@hohum)
19th July 2017, 0:24
Re COTD, sorry Panda but I thought Kimi was pretty competitive at Silverstone, that is until the tyre lottery inexplicably went Mercs way for a change. Ferrari are definitely competitive, let’s see if they can improve, or whether the management will issue one of its edicts along the lines of “The firings will continue until morale improves”.
Nigel
19th July 2017, 0:48
I don’t blame them. Ron Dennis should have seen this coming. He should have stayed with the Mercedes engines.
Sven (@crammond)
19th July 2017, 0:58
@ the Schuepbach-Tweet: While there obviosuly are sponsor-links (through BWT), I can see Auers test making sense from a performance-point as well. Yes, Verstappen and Ocon where a class ahead in their F3-year 2014, but Auer still placed in front of the likes of Antonio Giovinazzi, Alex Lynn or Felix Rosenqvist (who for some weird reason still gets mentioned in comments here, albeit being 5 years older), and Force India needs someone who hasn’t raced in F1 (due to young-driver-test-rules) and who obviously isn’t testing for one of the big teams and their junior programs. Auer probably won’t get a race seat, but for this test he is a reasonable choice.
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
19th July 2017, 1:29
Seb’s right. But with a sport that’s trying to reinvent itself, not in the way they race because they are tying to “go back to the roots” if you can say that, but in the way races are promoted, maybe the drivers could make the effort. They don’t test a lot anymore… and the sport would benefit hugely with their presence. As Fernando said during the Indy 500: the guys in America fly to other states midway through the preparation for the race. They understand the value of promoting the race. F1 drivers should do the same.
I hope one day F1 turns a bit more American, without taking too much of what we already have. Look at NASCAR, they even created a throwback race with old school liveries and all for Darlington. Imagine F1 doing the same!