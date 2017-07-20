British GP rates below its average despite late-race drama

But F1 Fanatic readers rated it 6.6 out of ten, making this one of the less popular races at Silverstone over the last ten years. Here’s why.
We got some proper ding dong wheel to wheel battles, interesting strategies in play, and late race drama. No battle for the lead is disappointing but still solid.
Philip (@philipgb)
A lively start and a good battle between Verstappen and Vettel. Vettel and Bottas was interesting for a while and then the excitement of the last two laps. Would have been better with a rain shower or two.
Ricciardo and Bottas both drove well coming through the field. I thought the win for Hamilton was a foregone conclusion though after the safety car restart.
Phil Norman (@Phil-f1-21)
Some typically tasty action between Vettel and Verstappen, and Bottas kept it interesting with his alternate strategy. Dramatic ending with both Ferrari’s suffering tyre failures, looks like a set-up related thing to me. Good race in my view.Ferrari’s troubles left some of you feeling deflated (sorry):
James Brickles (@brickles)
I think it was not much different from Austria to be honest. Just a little bit more action, like the fight of Verstappen and Vettel. But other than that, all other fights were heavily unequal. I don’t care about Bottas overtaking Haas mid-straight. And I can’t be bothered about Ricciardo driving by cars as if they are standing still. I want to see real fights, and other than Ver/Vet, I haven’t seen any. Then seeing a race result end due to car failure, tyre failure, whatever, I absolutely do not enjoy. It leaves a bad taste, especially when it happens in the final laps. Like Le Mans last year. I enjoyed the beginning of this season so much, with real fights between Mercedes and Ferrari. Fights for the win. That’s what I want to see. But yet again, Ferrari shows they are not competitive when it comes to in-season car development.Others felt the inevitability of the pit stops detracted from the action:
@Spafrancorchamps
I’ve always found tyre strategy to be really dull and I’ve always hated seeing races decided in the pits via tyre/fuel strategy.However Max Verstappen’s first finish in four races was good news for some:
I want to see racing done on the track, i want to see overtaking done on the track so seeing them have to pit for mandatory stops and all that has always been a big turn off for me since 1994.
this race was looking good early on and it was purely down to pit stops that ruined this race as it killed the great on track fighting we were seeing beforehand and stung the field out which led to less racing from then on. same thing happens in IndyCar, good racing which green flag pit cycles always ruin. RogerAyles
Now I really noticed how we dearly missed Verstappen the last races. Adding some needed taste to the race.
sethje (@seth-space)
The race was very spectacular. What happened at the end.. was awesome. I have a little heart attack did not happen. #BritishGP #F1— Indiana Green🇫🇮 (@heart_tatooine) July 16, 2017
Great victory today from @LewisHamilton OUTSTANDING drive! #F1 #BritishGP #SaveOurSilverstone #FIA @F1 @MercedesAMGF1 #LibertyMedia— Christopher Davidson (@teestop) July 16, 2017
Keep the British Grand Prix at Silverstone #BritishGP— Justin Dimodica-H (@justind703) July 16, 2017
You know a #F1 race is exciting when they cut away for 5 minutes to cover last year’s race.#SilverstoneGP #Parade— m/ (Ο﹏Ο) m/ (@EdVanTassell) July 16, 2017
What a stunning #BritishGP today, good work by everyone at both Mercedes factories for giving Lewis and Bottas podium-worthy cars!— Will Feavyour (@NextLevelMaths) July 16, 2017
Blinding #F1 race today, loved it #Silverstone— Stuart Williamson (@Stuey_85) July 16, 2017
Another top weekend at F1, tomorrow normal service resumes— Aaron Hart (@Aaronhart100) July 16, 2017
What a day at Silverstone, one of the best weekends of my life. #BritishGP— Karlis Pauzers (@KarlisPauzers) July 16, 2017
Said it before but 2017 is easily the best season since 2012, for me. So pleasing the new rules have worked more often than not. #F1— Nick Chenery (@SportyPigF1) July 16, 2017
What a great weekend it has been #britishgp #formula1 #forceindia, btw Ali Thomas we are getting ready for a different country next year.— Thomas Dominic (@thomastd40) July 16, 2017
Button: 'on track the engines sound like slightly noisy hairdryers' #fact #F1— rookief1 (@rookief1) July 16, 2017
Just like the tennis, boring and predictable #BritishGP— Marek Taylor (@ReallyMarek) July 16, 2017
Awesome day at @SilverstoneUK for the @F1 today!— Lorna (@louloufaz) July 16, 2017
