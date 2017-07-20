Start, Silverstone, 2017

British GP rates below its average despite late-race drama

2017 British Grand Prix Rate the Race resultPosted on Author Keith Collantine

The British Grand Prix featured close racing between Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, impressive recovery drives by Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo – and a shock development in the final few laps.

But F1 Fanatic readers rated it 6.6 out of ten, making this one of the less popular races at Silverstone over the last ten years. Here’s why.

We got some proper ding dong wheel to wheel battles, interesting strategies in play, and late race drama. No battle for the lead is disappointing but still solid.
Philip (@philipgb)
A lively start and a good battle between Verstappen and Vettel. Vettel and Bottas was interesting for a while and then the excitement of the last two laps. Would have been better with a rain shower or two.

Ricciardo and Bottas both drove well coming through the field. I thought the win for Hamilton was a foregone conclusion though after the safety car restart.
Phil Norman (@Phil-f1-21)
Some typically tasty action between Vettel and Verstappen, and Bottas kept it interesting with his alternate strategy. Dramatic ending with both Ferrari’s suffering tyre failures, looks like a set-up related thing to me. Good race in my view.
James Brickles (@brickles)
Ferrari’s troubles left some of you feeling deflated (sorry):

I think it was not much different from Austria to be honest. Just a little bit more action, like the fight of Verstappen and Vettel. But other than that, all other fights were heavily unequal. I don’t care about Bottas overtaking Haas mid-straight. And I can’t be bothered about Ricciardo driving by cars as if they are standing still. I want to see real fights, and other than Ver/Vet, I haven’t seen any. Then seeing a race result end due to car failure, tyre failure, whatever, I absolutely do not enjoy. It leaves a bad taste, especially when it happens in the final laps. Like Le Mans last year. I enjoyed the beginning of this season so much, with real fights between Mercedes and Ferrari. Fights for the win. That’s what I want to see. But yet again, Ferrari shows they are not competitive when it comes to in-season car development.
@Spafrancorchamps
Others felt the inevitability of the pit stops detracted from the action:

I’ve always found tyre strategy to be really dull and I’ve always hated seeing races decided in the pits via tyre/fuel strategy.

I want to see racing done on the track, i want to see overtaking done on the track so seeing them have to pit for mandatory stops and all that has always been a big turn off for me since 1994.

this race was looking good early on and it was purely down to pit stops that ruined this race as it killed the great on track fighting we were seeing beforehand and stung the field out which led to less racing from then on. same thing happens in IndyCar, good racing which green flag pit cycles always ruin. RogerAyles
However Max Verstappen’s first finish in four races was good news for some:
Now I really noticed how we dearly missed Verstappen the last races. Adding some needed taste to the race.
sethje (@seth-space)

Those who attended the race found more to enjoy about it:

2017 Rate the Race Results

RaceAverage score
2017 Australian Grand Prix6.408
2017 Chinese Grand Prix7.534
2017 Bahrain Grand Prix7.957
2017 Russian Grand Prix4.900
2017 Spanish Grand Prix7.869
2017 Monaco Grand Prix4.936
2017 Canadian Grand Prix7.545
2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix8.790
2017 Austrian Grand Prix5.821
2017 British Grand Prix6.625

  1. Michael
    20th July 2017, 16:52

    so it was basically like last year, according to the rating. Shame little Max didn’t get a podium, but I enjoyed it.

