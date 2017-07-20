Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Silverstone, 2017

Hamilton says he will race for “five or six years” more

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Lewis Hamilton indicates he will remain in F1 beyond the end of his current contract with Mercedes, which expires after next season.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Comment of the day

Does the FIA need to think ‘big picture’ when it comes to improving head protection?

I am not convinced by any of the solutions. I just go with what looks least worst.

They all suffer from simply bolting on a shield or Halo to the cars, and those each have their own drawbacks that don’t make them a clear solution.

I think the cars need some design overhaul to better incorporate either these solutions or other solutions in the future.
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to K, Steve and Arijitmaniac!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

2 comments on “Hamilton says he will race for “five or six years” more”

  1. Profile Photo

    John Beak (@johnbeak)
    20th July 2017, 8:08

    Halo is not a great solution because it’s halfhearted. It still leaves the drivers exposed.
    The only proper solution would be to cover drivers completely. Fighter jets look sexy; idk why does nobody in F1 appreciate that.
    That said, a halfhearted solution is still better than no solution.

    Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    Joao (@johnmilk)
    20th July 2017, 8:20

    Aesthetics aside, the halo is still flawed, these day drivers have a bigger chance of getting hit by small debris than big objects.

    But if we are to approach this in a positive manner, it is something, it does improve a bit driver safety. And we can look at it as a first iteration of what the future might give us. I’m sure teams will implement it in their 2018 much better than the pictures we have seen so far. There are already some renders and from a side view it doesn’t look that bad.

    F1 always developed through the years, and I expect this solution will suffer the same destiny, and hopefully, sooner rather than later it will reach a point where it can check all the boxes, safety, looks and proper placement of a on-board camera.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.