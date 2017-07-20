Hamilton says he will race for “five or six years” more

In the round-up: Lewis Hamilton indicates he will remain in F1 beyond the end of his current contract with Mercedes, which expires after next season.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Two days of @pirellisport test with @HaasF1Team ✅ Back in the car next week in Hungary 💪🏻

📸 @calloalbanese pic.twitter.com/avTpCC3kZ5 — Antonio Giovinazzi (@Anto_Giovinazzi) July 19, 2017

what will make F1 more popular: A) ban of halo, OR, B) cheaper tickets, free-on-air TV, better fan access, closer competition etc… 😇 — alex wurz (@alex_wurz) July 19, 2017

It's not been the best of weeks and now I see the 'halo' has been approved for 2018 along with appropriate weight increase. Plain ugly 👎 — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) July 19, 2017

What a shame that the best tech minds in the world can't come up with something better than a halo for open cockpit cars. A sad day for #F1. — Jamey Price (@jameypricephoto) July 19, 2017