Hamilton says he will race for “five or six years” more

In the round-up: Lewis Hamilton indicates he will remain in F1 beyond the end of his current contract with Mercedes, which expires after next season.
Hamilton by Serena Williams (Interview Magazine)
"I've got five, six years left of my career in racing, and after that I want to avoid becoming a commentator or a manager."
Formula 1 to introduce controversial cockpit head-protection system in 2018 (BBC)
"We drivers respect the FIA's stand on safety and support its ongoing quest to make racing safer."
Cosworth begins work towards 2021 F1 return (Autosport)
"We think we are well suited to come back into F1 if the engine regulations should change, and the compelling change has to be with the heat energy recovery (from the turbo) because that is the most expensive and time-consuming element."
Magnussen on ‘dream come true’ of potential Danish GP (Crash)
"I am driving those streets nearly every day, on those exact streets, we will be doing 200 miles an hour down those streets then it will be pretty cool."
Marchionne wants 'immediate response' from Ferrari (F1i)
"We cannot mourn this negative result but instead I expect an immediate reaction."
Hamilton: I'm driving better than I've ever driven (Motorsport)
"(Silverstone) is an all-out great racing circuit. They don't build circuits like this, they don't build circuits like Hungary any more – it just has that character and that history, but in terms of driving it I have no idea."
Two days of @pirellisport test with @HaasF1Team ✅ Back in the car next week in Hungary 💪🏻
📸 @calloalbanese pic.twitter.com/avTpCC3kZ5
— Antonio Giovinazzi (@Anto_Giovinazzi) July 19, 2017
what will make F1 more popular: A) ban of halo, OR, B) cheaper tickets, free-on-air TV, better fan access, closer competition etc… 😇
— alex wurz (@alex_wurz) July 19, 2017
It's not been the best of weeks and now I see the 'halo' has been approved for 2018 along with appropriate weight increase. Plain ugly 👎
— Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) July 19, 2017
What a shame that the best tech minds in the world can't come up with something better than a halo for open cockpit cars. A sad day for #F1.
— Jamey Price (@jameypricephoto) July 19, 2017
Improving cockpit safety: A divisive subject – https://t.co/Z0VRVJ8qJO #F1 #Halo #Shield pic.twitter.com/9wuYWtOVDp
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) July 19, 2017
Does the FIA need to think 'big picture' when it comes to improving head protection?
I am not convinced by any of the solutions. I just go with what looks least worst.
They all suffer from simply bolting on a shield or Halo to the cars, and those each have their own drawbacks that don’t make them a clear solution.
I think the cars need some design overhaul to better incorporate either these solutions or other solutions in the future.
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
John Beak (@johnbeak)
20th July 2017, 8:08
Halo is not a great solution because it’s halfhearted. It still leaves the drivers exposed.
The only proper solution would be to cover drivers completely. Fighter jets look sexy; idk why does nobody in F1 appreciate that.
That said, a halfhearted solution is still better than no solution.
Joao (@johnmilk)
20th July 2017, 8:20
Aesthetics aside, the halo is still flawed, these day drivers have a bigger chance of getting hit by small debris than big objects.
But if we are to approach this in a positive manner, it is something, it does improve a bit driver safety. And we can look at it as a first iteration of what the future might give us. I’m sure teams will implement it in their 2018 much better than the pictures we have seen so far. There are already some renders and from a side view it doesn’t look that bad.
F1 always developed through the years, and I expect this solution will suffer the same destiny, and hopefully, sooner rather than later it will reach a point where it can check all the boxes, safety, looks and proper placement of a on-board camera.