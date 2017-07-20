Halo is hideous but there’s a good reason why it isn’t going away

The Halo head protection system, which F1 cars must be fitted with from next year, challenges the idea that beauty is subjective.
There might be someone out there who likes the look of it but if there is they’ve stayed very quiet since the first iteration of the design appeared 16 months ago.
Not from any angle does Halo look like something which belongs on a racing car. It’s like a supermodel forced to wear sixties-era orthodontic headgear. As if someone’s welded a Zimmer frame onto a Jaguar E-type.
Halo screams “health and safety”. It’s the antithesis of the racy, edgy, sexy image Formula One desires.
So it’s not hard to understand the backlash against yesterday’s announcement that next year every F1 car will be fitted with a safety thong. Yet at the same time many seem to have underestimated the FIA’s determination to introduce new frontal head protection regardless of how ugly it may be.
Having spent eight years investigating better head protection, there can be no doubt the FIA realises the potential danger to its drivers from large pieces of debris. If they now fail to act and something does go wrong, there could be serious legal ramifications.
No one wants to see another driver fatality and if one were to happen that would be a tragedy all of its own.
However should the FIA choose not to introduce Halo next year and a driver takes a fatal hit to the head from a flying wheel, the sport’s governing body could face prosecution. A lawyer would point out it recognised the potential danger, spent years devising a solution but decided not to introduce Halo.
Asked why it decided not fit cars with a potentially life-saving development, would the FIA seriously offer “because it looked ugly” as a defence?
This isn’t an unrealistic scenario. The FIA is already facing a lawsuit over Jules Bianchi’s fatal crash in 2014.
The death of Ayrton Senna in 1994 prompted legal action which took over a decade to resolve and prompted a revolution in safety standards in the sport. Previous F1 fatalities also led to court cases.
Following Friday’s unsuccessful test of the Shield, the FIA has ruled out any alternatives to the Halo. With teams close to finalising their 2018 car designs time has almost run out for further debate.
Although the FIA claimed to have the support of drivers for introducing the Halo, some have spoken out strongly against it.
Perhaps the FIA is hoping that, faced with the certainty the Halo will come in next year, it can obtain some kind of disclaimer from the all drivers giving their agreement for the field to race without the Halo and indemnifying the FIA from prosecution in the event of an injury it might have prevented.
Concept images of possible future F1 cars have shown how the sport could introduce full cockpit covers which retain aesthetic appeal while offering greater protection. A fully integrated approach like this, unlike Halo’s ‘bolt on’ approach, would require significant changes to the technical regulations, which forbid cockpit covers. Would drivers be willing to accept Halo as a temporary measure, or agree to race without it, until the rules are changes to permit designs like these?
While the critics of Halo number in the thousands, the race-ready alternatives to it number less than one. In the meantime the only way to make it look good is to remember it’s there to save lives.
15 comments on “Halo is hideous but there’s a good reason why it isn’t going away”
matt
20th July 2017, 11:55
if drivers do not already sign disclaimers that they accept the risks then why not?
Bianchi would be ashamed that his family are suing over his accident
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
20th July 2017, 12:12
I think it’s dodgy ground (and in questionable taste) to assume you know what someone might have said about their death had they not died. Don’t you imagine that if you were to die and you believed someone else was to blame, you’d be angry about that?
I doubt the disclaimer idea would work but from the wording of the statement yesterday I do wonder if the FIA is trying to provoke some kind of response from the drivers in the hope of avoiding having to go through with it. Note Wurz’s response yesterday was all broad support about safety and nothing specific about Halo. Not a great surprise given Grosjean’s views on the matter!
Homerlovesbeer (@homerlovesbeer)
20th July 2017, 12:00
Yep I agree completely. Surely it can’t be that hard to mandate the halo on safety grounds but if a team/driver wishes to not comply they do so at their own risk.
By doing so they absolve the FIA of all responsibility.
Seems pretty straightforward to me..
Dan (@danstimo)
20th July 2017, 12:05
I see where you are coming from here, but if one or the other option provides a competitive advantage then that will win out regardless of the drivers actual preference.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
20th July 2017, 12:16
@homerlovesbeer
If that were the case for most safety innovations on the cars, the cars wouldn’t have them, because they’d be quicker without them. As that principle obviously wouldn’t work anywhere else, why apply it for Halo?
We’re talking about adding several kilograms of weight high up on the car. It’s not just the mass involved, it’s terrible for the centre of gravity. The advantage of not having it would be huge.
Consider that Nico Rosberg stopped cycling near the end of last year to bring his leg weight down to save a few hundredths of a second. The weight penalty of Halo would be massively greater than this in relative terms.
So I think that’s a non-starter.
Robbie (@robbie)
20th July 2017, 12:14
I’m assuming the idea here is that there would be a disclaimer for all the drivers. I don’t see them allowing some cars/drivers the halo and some not. There would be a performance difference in cars with vs without the halo, so all drivers would opt out of it anyway, likely, in favour of performance. I just can’t see FIA/FOM allowing to happen a scenario where there is a mix of halo and non-halo cars on the track.
anon
20th July 2017, 12:37
Legally any disclaimer or waiver would not prevent all possible legal action. The FIA has a duty of care to the drivers and could still be sued for negligence if there was a death or injury, on the grounds that they had studied and assessed the risk, developed a solution (the halo) which was proven to reduce the risk but had then chosen not to implement it.
Michel
20th July 2017, 12:14
it is absolutely not straightforward
safety regulations can not be optional, like in any industry the governing body or government has to impose safety measures.
f1 is nothing different from any other industry, people (the racers) work for companies (the teams) in possible dangerous situations
imagine we make any safety measure optional if the worker signs a waiver.
no hard hats on construction sites, no safety belts in road cars, no fall protection for people who work at heights
anytime someone can safe money (or in the case of f1 gain some aerodynamic advantage) they will, a worker or driver will seem to have a choice but in reality he never will as the company will hire workers who choose to not want the expensive/slow measure.
safety has to be imposed there is no other option.
Imagine if all the safety measures since the Senna accident had been optional. this is no different.
Surtees, Bianchi, Massa enough is enough, we will get used to the looks soon enough.
Ben
20th July 2017, 12:23
If Liberty were looking for an angle to revolutionize the sport into a new era – here it is.
Futuristic cars based on new cockpit regulation.
Enjoy.
@HoHum (@hohum)
20th July 2017, 12:23
The article explains perfectly why people should think twice before raising possible but highly unlikely safety issues, like young, fit, and fully aware team members leaning out over the track to celebrate the winner crossing the line. If somebody got up a campaign extolling the dangers of racing near waterways caused by possible collisions with seagulls we might think it far-fetched but the FIA legal dept would have to take it seriously, and at a minimum, launch an extensive investigation into the possibility and ramifications of such an event.
Girts (@girts)
20th July 2017, 12:29
The ultimate reason for introducing the halo is simple – we live in a society where human life matters. That has obviously not always been the case and is still not the case in many parts of the world. In the 1950s, if a driver got killed, then it was sad but not sad enough to stop the race or give much thought to the safety issues. In an authoritarian state, if an innocent man gets killed, then (mostly) it is nothing to celebrate but as long as the supreme leader is fine, it is no big deal either.
I am not saying that those, who object the halo, are heartless villains – there can be many reasons for not liking it. I truly hope that the halo gets replaced by something less ‘urgh’ in the future. However, I am happy to live in a society that values human life.
Oxnard (@montalvo)
20th July 2017, 12:36
I doubt this will actually be final, I expect some resistance from the teams and Liberty Global. My guess is that the teams will propose a minor version of shield, which would fit the agreement the FIA uses.
I think it would be bad for F1. I’m not against more headprotection, and I think ‘Shield’ doesn’t look that bad, but the ‘Halo’ is again another change to the cars that ruin the aesthetics. We had the ‘way to much aerodynamic crap on the car pre-2009’, Narrow rear wing, F-duct sharkfins, platypus nose, dildo nose, again the sharkfin, t-wing, and last but not least, the one not aesthetic change, the V6 turbo hybrids. In 2018 the rules would have made F1 cars finally look fast as we want to see them, yet, the Halo will make it look silly again.
Bobby (@f1bobby)
20th July 2017, 12:39
Stupid, ugly. I hate it.
Patrick (@anunaki)
20th July 2017, 12:39
I think this is a solution for a not existing problem. There are no situations in F1 that would have been prevented by this that aren’t already solved.
It is possible to race in open cockpit cars with a very high safety level. They’re doing it already, the stats prove this. The last fatality in F1 wouldn’t have been prevented by this. The one before that is already Senna.
It just seems all so pointless.
Mel
20th July 2017, 12:48
My personal reason why I voted for the Halo is the possibility of placing a camera in simulation to the view of a driver so f1 fanatics can appreciate real driver’s view/angle. That will be awesome!