Dominant Hamilton wins Driver of the Weekend

The Mercedes driver took pole position and led all the way as he claimed his fifth win at home. He added fastest lap for good measure, breaking the Silverstone lap record as he did so.
Hamilton has won Driver of the Weekend more times than anyone else since the poll began in 2011, and this is his second win this year.
Lewis Hamilton’s British Grand Prix weekendWith his 67th career pole position, Hamilton is now one away from matching Michael Schumacher’s all-time record. It was a peach of a lap too, over half a second quicker than anyone else.
He put the race beyond doubt early on as he set a pace so hot the Ferraris wrecked their tyres trying to keep up. He had 14 seconds in hand over team mate Valtteri Bottas at the flag, but had clearly been managing his pace for much of the event to keep his engine and tyres in good shape.
The reason Hamilton deserves the Driver of the Weekend is the same reason Usain Bolt deserves the gold medal and Roger Federer his eighth Wimbledon. It was an absolutely glorious display of excellence all weekend long.
Michael (@Freelittlebirds)
I had to vote for Hamilton. He had no rivals this race. His win was never in danger. He controlled this so beautifully. Absolutely perfectly executed race. No flaws this weekend. As a Ferrari fan, I can only applaud him.
Christopher (@Chrischrill)
Hamilton, by some distance. Absolute monster this weekend, totally untouchable in qualifying, in the race, grand slam, equalled Jim Clark’s record, what a weekend for him.
@Rantingmrp
British Grand Prix winners and losersMany of you voiced approval of Nico Hulkenberg’s weekend. But for a late engine problem he might have been able to hold off Daniel Ricciard for sixth.
There was plenty of praise for Ricciardo’s comeback drive as well, and Valtteri Bottas picked up a chunk of votes after rising to finish second.
Absolutely awesome well controlled race. Could easily be in the place of Hamilton and replicate what Hamilton did. It’s very easy when you have the fastest to perform so well but when you have an average car at best and drag it to sixth and ahead of the rest of the field by 30+ secs.
Yes (@Come-on-kubica)
Hulkenberg was quick in practice, quick in the changeable conditions in qualifying and then backed it up with a sixth place finish in the race, although he didn’t seem to receive much airtime during the TV coverage, given the circumstances this result was best he could have realistically achieved.
@PJA
Ricciardo started at the back and finished right behind his team mate: great overtakes, great drive.
@Jeffreyj
Lewis Hamilton’s Driver of the Weekend wins from 2011 to date
- 2011 Spanish Grand Prix
- 2011 German Grand Prix
- 2011 South Korean Grand Prix
- 2011 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 2012 Canadian Grand Prix
- 2012 Hungarian Grand Prix
- 2012 Singapore Grand Prix
- 2012 United States Grand Prix
- 2013 British Grand Prix
- 2013 Hungarian Grand Prix
- 2014 Malaysian Grand Prix
- 2014 Bahrain Grand Prix
- 2014 Italian Grand Prix
- 2014 Singapore Grand Prix
- 2014 Russian Grand Prix
- 2014 United States Grand Prix
- 2015 Chinese Grand Prix
- 2015 Monaco Grand Prix
- 2015 British Grand Prix
- 2015 Italian Grand Prix
- 2016 Canadian Grand Prix
- 2017 Canadian Grand Prix
- 2017 British Grand Prix
Driver of the weekend: The Twitter verdictPlenty more praise for Hamilton – and quite a lot of criticism for Daniil Kvyat. Curiously, there didn’t seem to be as many comments about Nico Hulkenberg’s drive.
Frankly I was appalled today that none of the F1 drivers even fought for their position except @Max33Verstappen. What did they sign up for?— Peter Kasbergen (@peterkasbergen) July 16, 2017
Verstappen is worth every single penny he earns just for the starts of the races f1#— Farid Ahmed (@hornydevil74) July 16, 2017
Also congrats to Valtteri! What a skill and what a car! #BritishGP— Lenny B. 🌹 (@lovelennylove) July 16, 2017
Kimi drove a very solid race and was unfortunate to lose P2. Disgusting that Hamilton fans cheered Vettel's misfortune #BritishGrandPrix #F1— Lee ❄️ (@NiiceyMan) July 16, 2017
How unlucky for #Seb5 and how annoying to see another Hamilton win. #F1— Hannah Collins (@hc2209) July 16, 2017
Wow. I'm so glad that Kimi still got to be on the podium. #f1 #SilverstoneGP— Jonah (@metalkarjala) July 16, 2017
Just watched the F1, what a drive and bit of good fortune for Lewis! Season on! #BritishGrandPrix— Ryan Johnston (@CCFCRJ) July 16, 2017
#BritishGP you were greate @ValtteriBottas— Rihof1fänn (@rihof1fann) July 16, 2017
Back on the #BritishGP subject I think Kvyat really needs to calm down looking at the incidents he has had so far this year. #F1— Nath 🏁🏁🏁 (@sportnut89) July 16, 2017
Great win for @LewisHamilton #britishGP. But got2feel sorry for Kimi yet again. When will his luck change?— Graham Stenson (@GrahamStenson) July 16, 2017
Watching the #BritishGP now. Wow- Verstappen. Go on!! Superb racing.— Lee Walton (@eclat521) July 16, 2017
Still so happy with the F1 result today, loved seeing Vettel fall down the pack! Great drives from Ricciardo and Bottas #BritishGP— Matt (@MatthewFearn) July 16, 2017
#Raikkonen is not happy with that, damn. Right at the end though bit harsh #F1— Alan Sheppard (@alan_shep) July 16, 2017
Kvyat has been added to the #F1 official list of obstacles drivers may face on the track. @3Legs4Wheels— Adventure Russ 🌀 (@AdventureRuss86) July 16, 2017
LM is a GOAT in the making. #F1— Dr Van Der Woodsen (@AndyPoundyJnr) July 16, 2017
Lewis we have established you the best ever f1 driver. You like your tattoos find a place on your body and have all your achievements inked— David Baker (@rekabdj) July 16, 2017
Hamilton is one of the best overtakers in F1 and great in the wet and can't be caught when leading a race – he has it all – world class— number plate domains (@60OSE) July 16, 2017
Looks like this year @pirellisport is handing out the driver penalties the @fia is too timid to issue themselves #BritishGP #F1— Val Bercovici 🇻 (@valb00) July 16, 2017
Driver of the day for me was @ValtteriBottas amazing pace and low wear on the softs. Well deserved. Unfortunate for Ferrari but that's F1— David Currie (@Dave523) July 16, 2017
Valterri Bottas making a strong case for himself as the stand out driver from the 1st half of this season. Adjusted to Merc, on form too #F1— Jake Williams-Smith (@wsmithjake) July 16, 2017
A good performance from Valtteri Bottas today; started from P9 and finished P2. Vettel's form has nose-dived! #F1 #BritishGP— Toye Oye (@ToyeseOyebode) July 16, 2017
I gotta admit I feel bad for Palmer today. #BritishGP— Tracy Powell (@DammitTracy) July 16, 2017
I don't so much want Hamilton to win the F1 championship, as I want Vettel not to. So supporting Hamilton for the same reason I voted Labour— Dave (@ThreeCarDave) July 16, 2017
Daniil Kvyat should not be an F1 driver. #Formula1 #BritishGP— Adam Berry (@Agrbez) July 16, 2017
Kvyat is a terrible #F1 driver. I don't know how he has a ride with any team.— Martin Pinnau (@martinpinnau) July 16, 2017
Love. Vettel dishes it out,but doesn't like it returned#F1#ferrari#verstapen— Terry Jones (@teegeejay33) July 16, 2017
#BritishGP #F1 @kvyatofficial only slightly delusional about that incident. Presuming he's seen the onboard replays by now. #TorroRosso— Light Speed (@lightspeed65) July 16, 2017
#mclarenhonda are an absolute disgrace – poor Alonso how the hell is he still there? Honda is a terrible company with Wack cars. #endof #F1— Erron Francesco (@XPowerlord_GemX) July 16, 2017
Huge congrats to @MercedesAMGF1's guys for that stunning race! Well done :D #BritishGP— Haala Red (@GlassShrapnel) July 16, 2017
Lewis Hamilton love him or hate him ..man at te top of his game at present in F1— David Evans (@DMEvans1069) July 16, 2017
Watching the #BritishGP. This now confirms that Kvyat will not be driving an F1 car anymore.— CASEMSTR (@_CASEMSTR) July 16, 2017
Absolutely gutted for Ferrari, but great to see @WilliamsRacing in the points. #BritishGP— William Berton (@WilliamBerton) July 16, 2017
Damn on your strategies @ScuderiaFerrari after what happened for #Seb5 & #Kimi7 @SilverstoneUK #F1— Abdullah (@AHamaDM_D) July 16, 2017
I think it's game over for this year's F1 championship. Hamilton/Mercedes are going to be champions. Ferrari aren't even improving anymore.— ღ♥Serendipi†y♥ღ (@xxLonelyLovexx) July 16, 2017
Can we please get Kvyat out of F1. Races like an Indy Lights rookie— Lincoln W. Whitlow (@ssd_lincoln) July 16, 2017
Hamilton peerless all weekend. Bottas with a stellar recovery drive. Vettel and Ferrari searching for answers. 1 point gap at the top #F1— Jake Williams-Smith (@wsmithjake) July 16, 2017
Lewis had 2 Grand Slams before 2017, now has 5. When his car's on song this year, it's unstoppable. #BritishGP— Brandon Seaber (@BrandonSeaber) July 16, 2017
2017 British Grand Prix
- Dominant Hamilton wins Driver of the Weekend
- British GP rates below its average despite late-race drama
- 2017 British Grand Prix team radio transcript
- Top ten pictures from the 2017 British Grand Prix
- Analysis: Is Vettel right about Mercedes’ “game changing” advantage in qualifying?