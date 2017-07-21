Nico Hulkenberg, Force India, Spa-Francorchamps, 2016

Belgian GP sold out but running a loss

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: The Belgian Grand Prix is sold out for this year but the event organisers lost millions on it last year.

Lewis Hamilton says he plans to race on for at least five more years. Will he beat Michael Schumacher’s career tallies?

Five to six more years of this and he will be close to 8 stars and 92 victories. I hope he sets a goal and beats it.
@Jureo

Happy birthday to Dirceu!

    dam00r (@dam00r)
    21st July 2017, 0:03

    Verstappen effect?

    Not the.. Stoffel Vandoorne and Valtteri Bottas/Kimi effect?

      Gabriel (@rethla)
      21st July 2017, 0:14

      Since 50% of the grandstands are orange im gonna say no to that.

      Strontium (@strontium)
      21st July 2017, 0:44

      @dam00r if you look at the Netherland flags and the orange in the grandstand, they are mostly Verstappen fans. The article acknowledges that Vandoorne brings some fans too, but it sells out because of the Verstappen fans.

    matiascasali (@matiascasali)
    21st July 2017, 0:16

    Provided the halo is here to stay, it may be used as an extension on the helmet art, for a better recognision of each driver. Each Halo could be painted with a different design, to match the driver helmet. I cn imagine a white one with the little germn flag for vettel and a red an black for kimi. It surely will help to introduce a driver as a brand, like they wanted to with a career number, just like in Nascar (they’re a show more than a motorsport, ok, but f1 can learn a thing or two from them about marketing). If life gives you lemons (an useful, but hideous looking lemon, may add)…

    Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
    21st July 2017, 0:23

    Berger is right, Max never breaks his own front wings, he breaks everyone else’s.

    Not an engineer but I was asking for Honda to eat some humble pie ever since the cavalier Honda tried to one up Mercedes PU design, in other words since Honda returned. It’s 2017 they are actually starting to acknowledge their mistakes. I’m happy for them though. I think Sauber’s or Monisha’s Honda deal made sense, but on the other hand the new people at Sauber seem to be able to sustain the team and hopeful of better results in the short term, which means without Honda, with Honda Sauber’s results would come instantaneously.

    21st July 2017, 0:33

    RE:COTD
    I don’t think it will be that easy for Hamilton to rack up the wins and titles.
    Last year’s loss to Rosberg dealt a major blow to his wins to championships ratio.
    Which also highlights his reason for leaving Mclaren. The team cost him at least 2 additional championships with their loss of focus.
    Mercedes wont always have a more reliable engine with very good performance. There are also very capable drivers, who, with an extra, .5s increase in car performance, will be very serious competition.
    Hamilton will be lucky to win a 4th, and a 5th will be almost impossible.
    Mansell is another driver who deserved an extra title or 2.

    Philip (@philipgb)
    21st July 2017, 0:48

    It’s insane that the Belgian and British GP, probably the two most prestigious actual races on the calendar with huge attendance can’t make a profit. Their tickets aren’t even that affordable.

    Silverstone is putting its prices up for next year which is going to be interesting to see if that affects attendance or not, I suspect attendance will be down slightly but not enough to lower revenue unfortunately so the increased prices will be there to stay.

