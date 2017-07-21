In the round-up: The Belgian Grand Prix is sold out for this year but the event organisers lost millions on it last year.
Belgian GP set for sell-out thanks to 'Verstappen effect' (Motorsport)
"Despite the increase in spectators, the grand prix made a 8.62 million Euro loss in 2016 compared to 6.78 million Euro in 2015."
Mexico GP to build on Day of the Dead theme (Reuters)
"Since the first year we were thinking about doing things. We weren’t very sure how this was going to look from an international perspective, because obviously it’s a sport that has its risks."
Honda insights - relentless development (Honda)
"Our aim is to develop the 2017 concept into the 2018 season and hopefully 2019 as well. So the engine weight, centre of gravity and the combustion concept is all going in the same direction as the other three engine manufacturers."
"For Budapest we are set for a big upgrade. Almost all the car – or all the aero side – will be new, so that should give us a good performance boost."
Force India starts talks with Perez for 2018 (Autosport)
"If there is a Mercedes or a Ferrari seat, they'll obviously jump at the opportunity. I'm not going to stand in there way but other than that I think we have the best car."
Esteban Ocon leaves Force India owner Vijay Mallya 'very impressed' (Sky)
"I'm not giving up on chasing Red Bull, it's always very good to set your targets high because that allows you to really challenge yourself."
Berger compares Verstappen to Ayrton Senna (F1 Today)
"Other drivers regularly damage their front wing, but not Verstappen. He is from the same mould as Senna."
Why dual criminality clause may make Vijay Mallya's extradition difficult (Times of India)
"The extradition case against him would have to prove that he has committed a crime in the UK as well as in India for him to be convicted and sent to India. In an answer to a parliamentary question, the government revealed this little-known aspect of the law which might make it difficult to bring Mallya back."
F1 2017 Classic Car Reveal - McLaren (Codemasters via YouTube)
According to AMuS information Ferrari was the only team in favor of Halo introduction 2018. All other teams were against. #AMuS #Halo
— Tobi Grüner 🏁 (@tgruener) July 20, 2017
Day 2 of 2018 intermediate tyre test done @MagnyCoursTrack with 117 laps by @svandoorne for @McLarenF1. pic.twitter.com/7OT10TeuSg
— Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) July 20, 2017
Are they using halo in F1 from 2018? 🤦🏻♂️ typical half-way semi-afraid solution… either go fighter jet mode or leave as it is. #halo
— LUCAS DI GRASSI (@LucasdiGrassi) July 19, 2017
At least the positive thing is my kids will think I lived life very dangerous when we drove F1… #Halo #NotAFan pic.twitter.com/IyenFXWpYC
— Giedo van der Garde (@GvanderGarde) July 20, 2017
Lewis Hamilton says he plans to race on for at least five more years. Will he beat Michael Schumacher’s career tallies?
Five to six more years of this and he will be close to 8 stars and 92 victories. I hope he sets a goal and beats it.
@Jureo
7 comments on “Belgian GP sold out but running a loss”
dam00r (@dam00r)
21st July 2017, 0:03
Verstappen effect?
Not the.. Stoffel Vandoorne and Valtteri Bottas/Kimi effect?
Gabriel (@rethla)
21st July 2017, 0:14
Since 50% of the grandstands are orange im gonna say no to that.
Strontium (@strontium)
21st July 2017, 0:44
@dam00r if you look at the Netherland flags and the orange in the grandstand, they are mostly Verstappen fans. The article acknowledges that Vandoorne brings some fans too, but it sells out because of the Verstappen fans.
matiascasali (@matiascasali)
21st July 2017, 0:16
Provided the halo is here to stay, it may be used as an extension on the helmet art, for a better recognision of each driver. Each Halo could be painted with a different design, to match the driver helmet. I cn imagine a white one with the little germn flag for vettel and a red an black for kimi. It surely will help to introduce a driver as a brand, like they wanted to with a career number, just like in Nascar (they’re a show more than a motorsport, ok, but f1 can learn a thing or two from them about marketing). If life gives you lemons (an useful, but hideous looking lemon, may add)…
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
21st July 2017, 0:23
Berger is right, Max never breaks his own front wings, he breaks everyone else’s.
Not an engineer but I was asking for Honda to eat some humble pie ever since the cavalier Honda tried to one up Mercedes PU design, in other words since Honda returned. It’s 2017 they are actually starting to acknowledge their mistakes. I’m happy for them though. I think Sauber’s or Monisha’s Honda deal made sense, but on the other hand the new people at Sauber seem to be able to sustain the team and hopeful of better results in the short term, which means without Honda, with Honda Sauber’s results would come instantaneously.
OOliver
21st July 2017, 0:33
RE:COTD
I don’t think it will be that easy for Hamilton to rack up the wins and titles.
Last year’s loss to Rosberg dealt a major blow to his wins to championships ratio.
Which also highlights his reason for leaving Mclaren. The team cost him at least 2 additional championships with their loss of focus.
Mercedes wont always have a more reliable engine with very good performance. There are also very capable drivers, who, with an extra, .5s increase in car performance, will be very serious competition.
Hamilton will be lucky to win a 4th, and a 5th will be almost impossible.
Mansell is another driver who deserved an extra title or 2.
Philip (@philipgb)
21st July 2017, 0:48
It’s insane that the Belgian and British GP, probably the two most prestigious actual races on the calendar with huge attendance can’t make a profit. Their tickets aren’t even that affordable.
Silverstone is putting its prices up for next year which is going to be interesting to see if that affects attendance or not, I suspect attendance will be down slightly but not enough to lower revenue unfortunately so the increased prices will be there to stay.