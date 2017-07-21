Pirelli says slow puncture caused Vettel’s tyre failure

Formula one’s official tyre supplier Pirelli says a slow puncture caused the failure on Sebastian Vettel’s tyre which cost him a potential podium finish at Silverstone.
Both Ferraris were struck by tyre failures in the latter stages of the British Grand Prix. According to Pirelli, Vettel suffered a slow puncture which developed into a full failure of the tyre as he drove back to the pits.
“Pirelli has concluded the analysis on Sebastian Vettel’s damaged front-left… soft tyre which affected him two laps from the finish of the British Grand Prix,” the manufacturer said in a statement.
“As appeared clear since Sunday afternoon, a full investigation has now confirmed that the original cause of the failure was a slow puncture. The consequent driving back to the pits on an underinflated and then flat tyre led to the final failure.”
Several laps before the end of the race Vettel commented “I have no more fronts,” on the team radio. “They’ve been blistering for 20 laps. I have zero front.”
Pirelli also said it has not yet determined what caused Raikkonen’s tyre to fail. “Kimi Raikkonen’s damaged tyre shows less evidence of what occurred, so further tests and analysis are still ongoing in Pirelli’s laboratories and indoor testing facilities,” it said.
“It will take a few more days to reach a definitive conclusion.”
Raikkonen’s tyre appeared to remain inflated as parts of the tread came away. He was able to return to the pits more quickly than Vettel and continued to finish in third place, while his team mate fell to seventh.
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
21st July 2017, 16:48
So Massa suffered 2 punchures(slow as well), Ocon had 2 punchures in Monaco(perhaps from a draining cover). In Silverstone we had the 3 Ferraris…Well,those tyres are really sensible & need to be fixed.. Its not he first year with many punchures and just like 2013, the teams havent push the tyre life to “justify” a punchure(Like Vettel Austria 2016). Pirelli needs to do a better job(although in-season test with all the teams would definetely help)
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
21st July 2017, 16:49
pastaman (@pastaman)
21st July 2017, 17:25
So 9 races x 20 teams x 4 tires x the number of pit stops per race, and there have only been a handful of punctures. I’d say that’s pretty good…
pastaman (@pastaman)
21st July 2017, 17:28
f1azzer (@f1azzer)
21st July 2017, 17:34
Well, not wishing to appear pedantic, and I am not the OP, but surely, Hamilton has ‘his’ team, Bottas has his etc etc, so, 20 teams…..maybe?
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
21st July 2017, 17:38
If we see how many punchures we have per year in the Pirelli years vs the Bridgestone slicks,the difference is big…
Sumedh
21st July 2017, 17:38
Umm, how is it good? 9 races * 20 cars, each driving for about 90 mins per race have had at least 6 punctures. That is one puncture every 2700 minutes.
Assuming you drive 100 mins every day (to work, groceries, etc.), that is one puncture every month. Does that sound good enough to you now?
Oli (@dh1996)
21st July 2017, 17:48
Well, I guess we should ban every driver who ever made contact with another car, then. I for one haven’t had an accident in 20 years of driving. How are these guys considered good drivers?
BasCB (@bascb)
21st July 2017, 17:46
And since Vettel told the team a couple of laps before the failure that “his fronts are gone” they rather should have just pitted him to make sure he finished.
David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
21st July 2017, 17:32
I remember how VET did in the WDC the last time Pirelli made tyre modifications post-silverstone
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
21st July 2017, 17:41
@davidnotcoulthard The problem is,we must not reach halfway in the season to figure out what the problems are…& like 2013,any tyre change can affect the championship just like 2013 when RBR did 9/9 wins.There must be more preseason tyre test,with all team participating & not only the “big” ones.