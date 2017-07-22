Spain’s F1 drivers of the future or Fernando Alonso’s personal army of tiny clones?
Can you come up with the best caption for this picture? Post your funniest suggestion in the comments below.
A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.
Picture: Fernando Alonso via Instagram
31 comments on “Caption Competition 132: Mini Alonsos”
Force Maikel (@force-maikel)
22nd July 2017, 11:59
“See that marshall over there. That’s where you stop it when you have an engine faillure!”
Joni (@theflyingfinns)
22nd July 2017, 12:00
“So the deckchairs are over there. Everyone go grab one and enjoy the view!”
Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
22nd July 2017, 12:29
haha very good.
ColinChapman (@colinchapman)
22nd July 2017, 12:00
Right over there is where we will pratice breaking down.
f1junky
22nd July 2017, 12:07
This is the hand signal for overtaking a slow driver on a blue flag.
Ben (@chookie6018)
22nd July 2017, 12:09
After hearing about the Halo news. Alonso decided the only option would be to train his own replacement.
Lewis McMurray (@celicadion23)
22nd July 2017, 12:13
No Billy, I told you before – we’ve already covered blocking your team mate in the pits. Now for homework tonight, read chapter seven: “The do’s and don’ts of threatening to release your emails”.
AspergerNerd
22nd July 2017, 12:13
“Win this race and you too could drive the worst car on the grid.”
Ben (@scuderia29)
22nd July 2017, 12:15
“The Piquet Junior Juniors will crash over there”
Gerulf Dösinger (@wildrover84)
22nd July 2017, 12:43
Hahaha. :D Best!
tgu (@thegrapeunwashed)
22nd July 2017, 12:54
+1 I should have read the comments first!
Strontium (@strontium)
22nd July 2017, 12:20
“We are all faster than you.”
TR
22nd July 2017, 12:23
We were going to try out the karts today, but Fernando needed all the horsepower he could get, so instead we’re going to run around the track.
PS: Try not to lap Fernando too much!
Joao (@johnmilk)
22nd July 2017, 12:28
If not Honda, my minions will help me conquer de WDC, muahahahah
runforitscooby (@runforitscooby)
22nd July 2017, 12:30
I brought you here kids to show you whats on the horizon if you drive for McLaren-Honda.
Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
22nd July 2017, 12:30
“Ok Tito, so you’ll compete in the Indy 500 next year. Mario, Le Mans for you. Between us we’ve got this triple crown covered amigos!”
hzh (@hzh00)
22nd July 2017, 12:36
20 years after retiring, everyone is still surprised that Alonso’s grandchildren are still being forced to serve his McLaren days grid penalties.
Phil Norman (@phil-f1-21)
22nd July 2017, 13:16
LOL!
hzh (@hzh00)
22nd July 2017, 12:41
Ballast, you’re doing it wrong!
Adam (@rocketpanda)
22nd July 2017, 12:45
Now repeat after me – ‘GP2 ENGINE, GP2’
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
22nd July 2017, 12:48
“And remember the most important lesson:
“You have to leave a space! YOU ALWAYS HAVE TO LEAVE A SPACE!!!
tgu (@thegrapeunwashed)
22nd July 2017, 12:50
“I’ll crash there on lap 14 and bring out the safety car. Whoever pitted first gets to win.”
Briatore’s henchman schools the next generation.
Damon (@damon)
22nd July 2017, 12:56
“OK, my little Fernandos, the race starts in 10 minutes. Don’t push your engines too hard, you’re all driving Hondas, and I want at least one Alonso at the finish line. If having twelve of you doesn’t do the job, then I don’t know what else we can do…”
Little_M_Lo (@pezlo2013)
22nd July 2017, 13:09
Fernando is faster than you.
JamieFranklinF1 (@jamiefranklinf1)
22nd July 2017, 13:13
“Everything the light touches is our Kingdom,”
“What’s over there?”
“Over there is Mclaren Honda. You must never go there,”
Ada
22nd July 2017, 13:13
“Once you pass the chequered flag then …
hang on its been a while …
it will come back to me …
…
I might need to look this up”
JamieFranklinF1 (@jamiefranklinf1)
22nd July 2017, 13:15
So the best way to tackle this corner is to push like an animal.
Bernie
22nd July 2017, 13:16
Oompa Loompa doom-pa-dee-do
I have a perfect puzzle for you
Oompa Loompa doom-pa-dee-dee
If you are wise, you’ll listen to me
What do you get when you guzzle down fuel?
Going as slow as a stubborn mule
What are you at with engines going blat?
What do you think will come of that?
Oompa Loompa doom-pa-dee-da
If you’re not speedy, you won’t go far
You will drive a Honda too
Like the Oompa Loompa doom-pa-dee-do
Phil Norman (@phil-f1-21)
22nd July 2017, 13:18
And when you’re older, if anyone approaches you from a company called McLaren, run away as quick as you can!
Dan
22nd July 2017, 13:19
would you rather fight one Alonso sized child or 5 child sized Alonso’s ?
Euro Brun (@eurobrun)
22nd July 2017, 13:24
Following a career of bad moves into the wrong cars at the wrong time, Fernando aims to infiltrate every team with a set of clones so that he can pick and choose the best drive at all times.