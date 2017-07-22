Caption Competition 132: Mini Alonsos

Caption CompetitionPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

Spain’s F1 drivers of the future or Fernando Alonso’s personal army of tiny clones?

Can you come up with the best caption for this picture? Post your funniest suggestion in the comments below.

A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.

Picture: Fernando Alonso via Instagram

    1. Profile Photo

      Force Maikel (@force-maikel)
      22nd July 2017, 11:59

      "See that marshall over there. That's where you stop it when you have an engine faillure!"

      Reply
    Joni (@theflyingfinns)

      Joni (@theflyingfinns)
      22nd July 2017, 12:00

      "So the deckchairs are over there. Everyone go grab one and enjoy the view!"

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
        22nd July 2017, 12:29

        haha very good.

        Reply
    3. Profile Photo

      ColinChapman (@colinchapman)
      22nd July 2017, 12:00

      Right over there is where we will pratice breaking down.

      Reply

    f1junky
      22nd July 2017, 12:07

      This is the hand signal for overtaking a slow driver on a blue flag.

      Reply
    Ben (@chookie6018)

      Ben (@chookie6018)
      22nd July 2017, 12:09

      After hearing about the Halo news. Alonso decided the only option would be to train his own replacement.

      Reply
    6. Profile Photo

      Lewis McMurray (@celicadion23)
      22nd July 2017, 12:13

      No Billy, I told you before – we've already covered blocking your team mate in the pits. Now for homework tonight, read chapter seven: "The do's and don'ts of threatening to release your emails".

      Reply

    AspergerNerd
      22nd July 2017, 12:13

      "Win this race and you too could drive the worst car on the grid."

      Reply
    Ben (@scuderia29)

      Ben (@scuderia29)
      22nd July 2017, 12:15

      "The Piquet Junior Juniors will crash over there"

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Gerulf Dösinger (@wildrover84)
        22nd July 2017, 12:43

        Hahaha. :D Best!

        Reply
      tgu (@thegrapeunwashed)

        tgu (@thegrapeunwashed)
        22nd July 2017, 12:54

        +1 I should have read the comments first!

        Reply
    Strontium (@strontium)

      Strontium (@strontium)
      22nd July 2017, 12:20

      "We are all faster than you."

      Reply

    TR
      22nd July 2017, 12:23

      We were going to try out the karts today, but Fernando needed all the horsepower he could get, so instead we're going to run around the track.

PS: Try not to lap Fernando too much!

      PS: Try not to lap Fernando too much!

      Reply
    Joao (@johnmilk)

      Joao (@johnmilk)
      22nd July 2017, 12:28

      If not Honda, my minions will help me conquer de WDC, muahahahah

      Reply
    12. Profile Photo

      runforitscooby (@runforitscooby)
      22nd July 2017, 12:30

      I brought you here kids to show you whats on the horizon if you drive for McLaren-Honda.

      Reply
    13. Profile Photo

      Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
      22nd July 2017, 12:30

      "Ok Tito, so you'll compete in the Indy 500 next year. Mario, Le Mans for you. Between us we've got this triple crown covered amigos!"

      Reply
    hzh (@hzh00)

      hzh (@hzh00)
      22nd July 2017, 12:36

      20 years after retiring, everyone is still surprised that Alonso's grandchildren are still being forced to serve his McLaren days grid penalties.

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Phil Norman (@phil-f1-21)
        22nd July 2017, 13:16

        LOL!

        Reply
    hzh (@hzh00)

      hzh (@hzh00)
      22nd July 2017, 12:41

      Ballast, you're doing it wrong!

      Reply
    Adam (@rocketpanda)

      Adam (@rocketpanda)
      22nd July 2017, 12:45

      Now repeat after me – 'GP2 ENGINE, GP2'

      Reply
    17. Profile Photo

      OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
      22nd July 2017, 12:48

      “And remember the most important lesson:
      “You have to leave a space! YOU ALWAYS HAVE TO LEAVE A SPACE!!!

      Reply
    tgu (@thegrapeunwashed)

      tgu (@thegrapeunwashed)
      22nd July 2017, 12:50

      “I’ll crash there on lap 14 and bring out the safety car. Whoever pitted first gets to win.”

      Briatore’s henchman schools the next generation.

      Reply
    Damon (@damon)

      Damon (@damon)
      22nd July 2017, 12:56

      "OK, my little Fernandos, the race starts in 10 minutes. Don't push your engines too hard, you're all driving Hondas, and I want at least one Alonso at the finish line. If having twelve of you doesn't do the job, then I don't know what else we can do…"

      Reply
    Little_M_Lo (@pezlo2013)

      Little_M_Lo (@pezlo2013)
      22nd July 2017, 13:09

      Fernando is faster than you.

      Reply
    21. Profile Photo

      JamieFranklinF1 (@jamiefranklinf1)
      22nd July 2017, 13:13

      “Everything the light touches is our Kingdom,”

      “What’s over there?”

      “Over there is Mclaren Honda. You must never go there,”

      Reply

    Ada
      22nd July 2017, 13:13

      “Once you pass the chequered flag then …
      hang on its been a while …
      it will come back to me …

      I might need to look this up”

      Reply
    23. Profile Photo

      JamieFranklinF1 (@jamiefranklinf1)
      22nd July 2017, 13:15

      So the best way to tackle this corner is to push like an animal.

      Reply

    Bernie
      22nd July 2017, 13:16

      Oompa Loompa doom-pa-dee-do
      I have a perfect puzzle for you
      Oompa Loompa doom-pa-dee-dee
      If you are wise, you’ll listen to me

      What do you get when you guzzle down fuel?
      Going as slow as a stubborn mule
      What are you at with engines going blat?
      What do you think will come of that?

      Oompa Loompa doom-pa-dee-da
      If you’re not speedy, you won’t go far
      You will drive a Honda too
      Like the Oompa Loompa doom-pa-dee-do

      Reply
    Phil Norman (@phil-f1-21)

      Phil Norman (@phil-f1-21)
      22nd July 2017, 13:18

      And when you're older, if anyone approaches you from a company called McLaren, run away as quick as you can!

      Reply

    Dan
      22nd July 2017, 13:19

      would you rather fight one Alonso sized child or 5 child sized Alonso's ?

      Reply
    Euro Brun (@eurobrun)

      Euro Brun (@eurobrun)
      22nd July 2017, 13:24

      Following a career of bad moves into the wrong cars at the wrong time, Fernando aims to infiltrate every team with a set of clones so that he can pick and choose the best drive at all times.

      Reply

