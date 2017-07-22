Spain’s F1 drivers of the future or Fernando Alonso’s personal army of tiny clones?
Can you come up with the best caption for this picture? Post your funniest suggestion in the comments below.
A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.
Picture: Fernando Alonso via Instagram
124 comments on “Caption Competition 133: Mini Alonsos”
Force Maikel (@force-maikel)
22nd July 2017, 11:59
“See that marshall over there. That’s where you stop it when you have an engine faillure!”
Joni (@theflyingfinns)
22nd July 2017, 12:00
“So the deckchairs are over there. Everyone go grab one and enjoy the view!”
Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
22nd July 2017, 12:29
Mallesh Magdum (@malleshmagdum)
22nd July 2017, 14:16
ColinChapman (@colinchapman)
22nd July 2017, 12:00
Right over there is where we will pratice breaking down.
Alex
23rd July 2017, 14:22
Alonso is determined that he will succeed at McLaren and is willing to play the long-game. So he has cloned himself. He hopes that one day, one of these little Alonsos will get a podium with a Honda engine…or at least finish a race.
Mick
22nd July 2017, 12:01
Honda only brought 10 additional horses with the spec 3 engine, so Alonso decided to bring a few more Alonsos to the party to make up the difference. 0,7 + 0,7 + 0,7 + 0,7 + 0,7 = Merc power
f1junky
22nd July 2017, 12:07
This is the hand signal for overtaking a slow driver on a blue flag.
Ben (@chookie6018)
22nd July 2017, 12:09
After hearing about the Halo news. Alonso decided the only option would be to train his own replacement.
Lewis McMurray (@celicadion23)
22nd July 2017, 12:13
No Billy, I told you before – we’ve already covered blocking your team mate in the pits. Now for homework tonight, read chapter seven: “The do’s and don’ts of threatening to release your emails”.
bobec
22nd July 2017, 21:39
AspergerNerd
22nd July 2017, 12:13
“Win this race and you too could drive the worst car on the grid.”
Ben (@scuderia29)
22nd July 2017, 12:15
“The Piquet Junior Juniors will crash over there”
Gerulf Dösinger (@wildrover84)
22nd July 2017, 12:43
tgu (@thegrapeunwashed)
22nd July 2017, 12:54
Nikhil Patel (@tiya)
22nd July 2017, 18:52
Matt Clark (@mattc888)
22nd July 2017, 19:02
Susan Raburn (@brukz)
23rd July 2017, 2:32
Now, now, Alsonso ‘knew nothing’
Strontium (@strontium)
22nd July 2017, 12:20
“We are all faster than you.”
TR
22nd July 2017, 12:23
We were going to try out the karts today, but Fernando needed all the horsepower he could get, so instead we’re going to run around the track.
PS: Try not to lap Fernando too much!
NotAgain
22nd July 2017, 18:30
That’s Sr Alonso in the orange car. Be careful when you overtake him.
Joao (@johnmilk)
22nd July 2017, 12:28
If not Honda, my minions will help me conquer de WDC, muahahahah
runforitscooby (@runforitscooby)
22nd July 2017, 12:30
I brought you here kids to show you whats on the horizon if you drive for McLaren-Honda.
Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
22nd July 2017, 12:30
“Ok Tito, so you’ll compete in the Indy 500 next year. Mario, Le Mans for you. Between us we’ve got this triple crown covered amigos!”
hzh (@hzh00)
22nd July 2017, 12:36
20 years after retiring, everyone is still surprised that Alonso’s grandchildren are still being forced to serve his McLaren days grid penalties.
Phil Norman (@phil-f1-21)
22nd July 2017, 13:16
Robbie (@robbie)
22nd July 2017, 13:33
mog
22nd July 2017, 13:57
Hugh (@hugh11)
22nd July 2017, 14:11
This is brilliant
Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
22nd July 2017, 14:13
Michael Barry
22nd July 2017, 16:16
Jules (@xiasitlo)
22nd July 2017, 17:46
Dougracing (@dougracing)
22nd July 2017, 18:31
Hans (@hanswesterbeek)
22nd July 2017, 21:27
Thecollaroyboys (@thecollaroyboys)
22nd July 2017, 23:17
Scalextric (@scalextric)
23rd July 2017, 1:23
Sun Siyuan (@peking901)
23rd July 2017, 11:33
Zim
23rd July 2017, 13:44
Nimba (@nimba)
23rd July 2017, 19:36
spoutnik (@spoutnik)
24th July 2017, 11:02
Ashwin (@redbullf1)
24th July 2017, 15:12
hzh (@hzh00)
22nd July 2017, 12:41
Ballast, you’re doing it wrong!
Adam (@rocketpanda)
22nd July 2017, 12:45
Now repeat after me – ‘GP2 ENGINE, GP2’
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
22nd July 2017, 12:48
“And remember the most important lesson:
“You have to leave a space! YOU ALWAYS HAVE TO LEAVE A SPACE!!!
tgu (@thegrapeunwashed)
22nd July 2017, 12:50
“I’ll crash there on lap 14 and bring out the safety car. Whoever pitted first gets to win.”
Briatore’s henchman schools the next generation.
Damon (@damon)
22nd July 2017, 12:56
“OK, my little Fernandos, the race starts in 10 minutes. Don’t push your engines too hard, you’re all driving Hondas, and I want at least one Alonso at the finish line. If having twelve of you doesn’t do the job, then I don’t know what else we can do…”
Little_M_Lo (@pezlo2013)
22nd July 2017, 13:09
Fernando is faster than you.
Ruben
22nd July 2017, 13:12
“With this many me’s, I’m bound to make a good career decision eventually.”
JamieFranklinF1 (@jamiefranklinf1)
22nd July 2017, 13:13
“Everything the light touches is our Kingdom,”
“What’s over there?”
“Over there is Mclaren Honda. You must never go there,”
Adam
22nd July 2017, 14:10
Ada
22nd July 2017, 13:13
“Once you pass the chequered flag then …
hang on its been a while …
it will come back to me …
…
I might need to look this up”
JamieFranklinF1 (@jamiefranklinf1)
22nd July 2017, 13:15
So the best way to tackle this corner is to push like an animal.
Bernie
22nd July 2017, 13:16
Oompa Loompa doom-pa-dee-do
I have a perfect puzzle for you
Oompa Loompa doom-pa-dee-dee
If you are wise, you’ll listen to me
What do you get when you guzzle down fuel?
Going as slow as a stubborn mule
What are you at with engines going blat?
What do you think will come of that?
Oompa Loompa doom-pa-dee-da
If you’re not speedy, you won’t go far
You will drive a Honda too
Like the Oompa Loompa doom-pa-dee-do
Phil Norman (@phil-f1-21)
22nd July 2017, 13:18
And when you’re older, if anyone approaches you from a company called McLaren, run away as quick as you can!
Dan
22nd July 2017, 13:19
would you rather fight one Alonso sized child or 5 child sized Alonso’s ?
Euro Brun (@eurobrun)
22nd July 2017, 13:24
Following a career of bad moves into the wrong cars at the wrong time, Fernando aims to infiltrate every team with a set of clones so that he can pick and choose the best drive at all times.
Robbie (@robbie)
22nd July 2017, 13:36
This is what Vettel saw after doing one lap with the windscreen.
Corey (@dragon86)
22nd July 2017, 13:40
FIA’s new safety protocol starts at a young age. All drivers must wear their helmets while doing the track walk.
mog
22nd July 2017, 14:04
Martijn (@mayrton)
22nd July 2017, 13:42
And then after turn nine you get the difficult chicane. But not to worry, you will break down before you get there anyway
B194 (@b194)
22nd July 2017, 14:02
McLaren set for further grid penalties having already used their permitted allocation of 4 Alonso Driver Units so far this season.
Rahman (@arahman93)
22nd July 2017, 14:09
As Alonso once said “ all the time you must always leave a space”
Don
22nd July 2017, 14:18
It’s about 4000 miles past those hills to Indianapolis.
mog
22nd July 2017, 14:23
No halos for these little speed demons.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
22nd July 2017, 14:28
-“I’m the best”
-“No, I am the best”
-“No, No, I am the best”
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
22nd July 2017, 14:29
Alonso minions
Kringle
22nd July 2017, 14:31
“CRY MY PRETTIES! CRY!”
Cyberaxiom (@dave-m)
22nd July 2017, 14:53
“Stop answering back to me, you kids are just a bunch of cheeky ‘nandos.”
Alex Tunnicliffe (@alextrosbergfan)
22nd July 2017, 14:59
“The plan is that one of you won’t break down”
Duncan Snowden
22nd July 2017, 15:21
“And when his engine blows up, you all jump out and push.”
James Brickles (@brickles)
22nd July 2017, 15:29
“Use the best of your clones, we know how small they are.”
Link
22nd July 2017, 15:39
“Alright, you join Minardi then Renault then McLaren-Mercedez then Ferrari. After that come back to karting school for 3 years.”
Lee (@leejo)
22nd July 2017, 16:43
An instructor shows 2019 prospects how high to pile cash in order to secure their seats.
Lee (@leejo)
22nd July 2017, 16:45
their seats in F1.
S.J.M (@sjm)
22nd July 2017, 17:13
Preparing for Fernando’s possible departure, the Mclaren Alonso cloning project was still in its infancy stages.
Aapje (@aapje)
22nd July 2017, 17:23
You will be using 25 HP karts, with the same engine as the McLaren F1 car.
hollus (@hollus)
22nd July 2017, 18:02
Let’s see: at 6 tenths each, that makes a total of 3 seconds… Yep! We can stay with Honda!
zimkazimka (@zimkazimka)
22nd July 2017, 18:13
Despicable Me? Nope minions, your master is Hasegawa over there.
hollus (@hollus)
22nd July 2017, 18:19
The greatest challenge in motorsport: winning the Monaco GP, the Indy500 and the 24 hours of LeMans… on the same day.
Dark Schneider
22nd July 2017, 18:27
Makes me think about Mini Cells in DBZ
Pratyush P (@pratyushp276)
22nd July 2017, 18:30
Day 742: Alonso still isn’t convinced by his manager’s latest plan to get him out of testing the Mclaren Honda…
steveetienne
22nd July 2017, 18:31
‘he was second, he IS second’
Nitin Patel (@nitin24)
22nd July 2017, 19:48
One of these Honda engines is bound to see the end of the race…
Broke84 (@broke84)
22nd July 2017, 19:55
McLaren slightly misunderstood Hondas system of bringing as many spare components as possible to each race.
PT (@pt)
22nd July 2017, 19:59
Your engines are being changed, so if you’re lucky you’ll get to race at this track!
Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
22nd July 2017, 20:15
“Remember these karts go faster around corners than almost anything else on the track.”
Thedonz
22nd July 2017, 20:32
Ah jedi master alonso, we have been expecting you. Would you like to inspect your clone army?
Thedonz
22nd July 2017, 20:34
Right guys. I know you are all really excited to race against alonso today but I’m sorry to say we ran out of karts, so alonso is going to use his mclaren-Honda F1 car. Try not to lap him too many times.
Johnny H.
22nd July 2017, 21:15
Divide the track in 5 of you, because you have always leave the space!
Eric (@fletch)
22nd July 2017, 21:32
The Guardyan Reports:
With his army of clones, Alonso intends to seed every team on the grid to ensure victories and championships.
mog
22nd July 2017, 21:39
A litter of Alonso – Stig hybrids
Proteus (@proteus)
22nd July 2017, 21:44
In this corner all the time u have to leave the space!
verstappen (@verstappen)
22nd July 2017, 21:52
You will be assimilated
Lee (@leejo)
22nd July 2017, 22:01
Fierce competition inspires innovation in F1 as teams work to find new ways to save weight and money. In one test program, a group of talented Oompa-Loompa drivers, who like to be paid in cocoa beans, receive instruction in following team orders.
Daniel
22nd July 2017, 22:03
Despicable me 4 : Alonso Minions
ivz (@ivz)
22nd July 2017, 22:42
Alonso clones himself for his best chance at a 3rd world title
Daniel Jaksa (@danieljaksa)
22nd July 2017, 22:57
No! Of course you can’t pee in the seat!
Suvan Naidu (@serv)
22nd July 2017, 23:05
The karting school organises an interpretive dance of Alonso’s five missed titles
bobby_k
23rd July 2017, 0:30
What’s that giant bee papa can’t shake off? That boys, is Robert Kubica.
Jason
23rd July 2017, 2:58
Derek Edwards
23rd July 2017, 0:34
Fernando is over the hill.
Dwight_js
23rd July 2017, 1:27
An infinite number of Alonsos in an infinite number of race cars will eventually win more titles than Schumacher.
John s
23rd July 2017, 5:27
In order the mitigate the effects of the extra weight from the hybrid power unit, future Honda drivers have to be less than 4 feet tall. Honda is not worried about these new drivers getting behind the power curve.
Nidzo
23rd July 2017, 6:40
So kids. Behind that mountain there is a bad and scary Honda engine that is waiting just for you. Don’t go there as your grandfather Alonso once did!
Wonderbadger (@wonderbadger)
23rd July 2017, 6:44
Despite spending millions on development, Honda couldn’t work out why their Fernando clones were more fragile and not as powerful as the original.
Pat Ruadh (@fullcoursecaution)
23rd July 2017, 11:33
Alonso was said to have been devastated when he heard Massa had fallen in the cloning tank.
spoutnik (@spoutnik)
24th July 2017, 11:54
Todfod (@todfod)
23rd July 2017, 8:13
The most evil driver on the grid has his own group of Mini-Mes.
Mariano (@mariano)
23rd July 2017, 8:49
Look kids, this is actually a real racing track were drivers used to drive until the FIA decided to ban them because they were unsafe… now, let’s go back to the simulators.
Oni
23rd July 2017, 9:24
All the drivers interested to fill in for Alonso the next time he goes to Indy are shown around the track.
Zeke
23rd July 2017, 10:42
Alonso to Honda:
I said I wanted want another 5 million to drive for Honda in 2018, not another 5 Minion.
Cliffery (@cliffery)
23rd July 2017, 11:41
Alonso plans to win the triple crown all in the same year.
Steven Smith (@ragwort)
23rd July 2017, 13:02
And somewhere over there. Far, far away. There might just be an engine worth putting in Fernando’s car.
PMccarthy_is_a_legend (@pmccarthy_is_a_legend)
23rd July 2017, 13:19
Muy bien kids, see that deckchair outside turn three? You know what to do off you go.
hunocsi (@hunocsi)
23rd July 2017, 14:01
After long and extensive testing of its prototype, the FIA is ready to introduce the newest step in driver safety: the replaceable driver.
Chris Wright (@chriswrig)
23rd July 2017, 15:11
I want the five of you to pedal like crazy inside the engine cover, and maybe we can get out of the back row.
Benjamin Brown (@benjib)
23rd July 2017, 15:19
After Fernando Alonso sponsors Despicable Me 4, the minions looks somewhat different ….
Nimba (@nimba)
23rd July 2017, 19:38
The one who climbs hat hill first will get a meeting with Mr. Briatore . On your marks..
Gridlock (@gridlock)
23rd July 2017, 21:47
We’re just waiting for the minibus full of mini-Petrovs, and we’ll get going.
Sidney
23rd July 2017, 22:37
Nobody is going on to the track until we find out who stole Lance Stroll’s lunchbox.
schooner (@schooner)
23rd July 2017, 23:50
Mark Thomson (@melthom)
24th July 2017, 1:19
And once you all are at an age where you can drive F1, Honda might have come up with an engine that actually works.
TribalTalker (@tribaltalker)
24th July 2017, 10:42
A rare deleted scene from the movie “Time Bandits”.
regulus (@regulus)
24th July 2017, 19:09
Go, my minions…. fly like the wind and bring me that Mercedes contract for 2018…