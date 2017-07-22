Caption Competition 133: Mini Alonsos

Caption CompetitionPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

Spain’s F1 drivers of the future or Fernando Alonso’s personal army of tiny clones?

Can you come up with the best caption for this picture? Post your funniest suggestion in the comments below.

A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.

Picture: Fernando Alonso via Instagram

    • 124 comments on “Caption Competition 133: Mini Alonsos”

    1. Profile Photo

      Force Maikel (@force-maikel)
      22nd July 2017, 11:59

      “See that marshall over there. That’s where you stop it when you have an engine faillure!”

      Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      Joni (@theflyingfinns)
      22nd July 2017, 12:00

      “So the deckchairs are over there. Everyone go grab one and enjoy the view!”

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
        22nd July 2017, 12:29

        haha very good.

        Reply
      2. Profile Photo

        Mallesh Magdum (@malleshmagdum)
        22nd July 2017, 14:16

        i was about to post the same line! Beat me to it!

        Reply
    3. Profile Photo

      ColinChapman (@colinchapman)
      22nd July 2017, 12:00

      Right over there is where we will pratice breaking down.

      Reply

      1. Alex
        23rd July 2017, 14:22

        Alonso is determined that he will succeed at McLaren and is willing to play the long-game. So he has cloned himself. He hopes that one day, one of these little Alonsos will get a podium with a Honda engine…or at least finish a race.

        Reply

    4. Mick
      22nd July 2017, 12:01

      Honda only brought 10 additional horses with the spec 3 engine, so Alonso decided to bring a few more Alonsos to the party to make up the difference. 0,7 + 0,7 + 0,7 + 0,7 + 0,7 = Merc power

      Reply

    5. f1junky
      22nd July 2017, 12:07

      This is the hand signal for overtaking a slow driver on a blue flag.

      Reply
    6. Profile Photo

      Ben (@chookie6018)
      22nd July 2017, 12:09

      After hearing about the Halo news. Alonso decided the only option would be to train his own replacement.

      Reply
    7. Profile Photo

      Lewis McMurray (@celicadion23)
      22nd July 2017, 12:13

      No Billy, I told you before – we’ve already covered blocking your team mate in the pits. Now for homework tonight, read chapter seven: “The do’s and don’ts of threatening to release your emails”.

      Reply

      1. bobec
        22nd July 2017, 21:39

        Lame

        Reply

    8. AspergerNerd
      22nd July 2017, 12:13

      “Win this race and you too could drive the worst car on the grid.”

      Reply
    9. Profile Photo

      Ben (@scuderia29)
      22nd July 2017, 12:15

      “The Piquet Junior Juniors will crash over there”

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Gerulf Dösinger (@wildrover84)
        22nd July 2017, 12:43

        Hahaha. :D Best!

        Reply
      2. Profile Photo

        tgu (@thegrapeunwashed)
        22nd July 2017, 12:54

        +1 I should have read the comments first!

        Reply
      3. Profile Photo

        Nikhil Patel (@tiya)
        22nd July 2017, 18:52

        +1

        Reply
      4. Profile Photo

        Matt Clark (@mattc888)
        22nd July 2017, 19:02

        Rofl nice one ; D

        Reply
      5. Profile Photo

        Susan Raburn (@brukz)
        23rd July 2017, 2:32

        Now, now, Alsonso ‘knew nothing’

        Reply
    10. Profile Photo

      Strontium (@strontium)
      22nd July 2017, 12:20

      “We are all faster than you.”

      Reply

    11. TR
      22nd July 2017, 12:23

      We were going to try out the karts today, but Fernando needed all the horsepower he could get, so instead we’re going to run around the track.

      PS: Try not to lap Fernando too much!

      Reply

      1. NotAgain
        22nd July 2017, 18:30

        I like the Post Scriptum bit ;)

        That’s Sr Alonso in the orange car. Be careful when you overtake him.

        Reply
    12. Profile Photo

      Joao (@johnmilk)
      22nd July 2017, 12:28

      If not Honda, my minions will help me conquer de WDC, muahahahah

      Reply
    13. Profile Photo

      runforitscooby (@runforitscooby)
      22nd July 2017, 12:30

      I brought you here kids to show you whats on the horizon if you drive for McLaren-Honda.

      Reply
    14. Profile Photo

      Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
      22nd July 2017, 12:30

      “Ok Tito, so you’ll compete in the Indy 500 next year. Mario, Le Mans for you. Between us we’ve got this triple crown covered amigos!”

      Reply
    15. Profile Photo

      hzh (@hzh00)
      22nd July 2017, 12:36

      20 years after retiring, everyone is still surprised that Alonso’s grandchildren are still being forced to serve his McLaren days grid penalties.

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Phil Norman (@phil-f1-21)
        22nd July 2017, 13:16

        LOL!

        Reply
        1. Profile Photo

          Robbie (@robbie)
          22nd July 2017, 13:33

          Me too lol.

          Reply

      2. mog
        22nd July 2017, 13:57

        Winner!

        Reply
      3. Profile Photo

        Hugh (@hugh11)
        22nd July 2017, 14:11

        This is brilliant

        Reply
      4. Profile Photo

        Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
        22nd July 2017, 14:13

        This is the winner!

        Reply

      5. Michael Barry
        22nd July 2017, 16:16

        Brilliant ! Has to be the winner !

        Reply
      6. Profile Photo

        Jules (@xiasitlo)
        22nd July 2017, 17:46

        This one. Great one. :)

        Reply
      7. Profile Photo

        Dougracing (@dougracing)
        22nd July 2017, 18:31

        hahaha awesome!!

        Reply
      8. Profile Photo

        Hans (@hanswesterbeek)
        22nd July 2017, 21:27

        Winner!

        Reply
      9. Profile Photo

        Thecollaroyboys (@thecollaroyboys)
        22nd July 2017, 23:17

        Well played

        Reply
      10. Profile Photo

        Scalextric (@scalextric)
        23rd July 2017, 1:23

        Game over

        Reply
      11. Profile Photo

        Sun Siyuan (@peking901)
        23rd July 2017, 11:33

        Ouch! Hahahahahahahah

        Reply

      12. Zim
        23rd July 2017, 13:44

        This is too good :’D

        Reply
      13. Profile Photo

        Nimba (@nimba)
        23rd July 2017, 19:36

        Bull’s eye

        Reply
      14. Profile Photo

        spoutnik (@spoutnik)
        24th July 2017, 11:02

        Excellent!

        Reply
      15. Profile Photo

        Ashwin (@redbullf1)
        24th July 2017, 15:12

        Holy…this !! Superb !

        Reply
    16. Profile Photo

      hzh (@hzh00)
      22nd July 2017, 12:41

      Ballast, you’re doing it wrong!

      Reply
    17. Profile Photo

      Adam (@rocketpanda)
      22nd July 2017, 12:45

      Now repeat after me – ‘GP2 ENGINE, GP2’

      Reply
    18. Profile Photo

      OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
      22nd July 2017, 12:48

      “And remember the most important lesson:
      “You have to leave a space! YOU ALWAYS HAVE TO LEAVE A SPACE!!!

      Reply
    19. Profile Photo

      tgu (@thegrapeunwashed)
      22nd July 2017, 12:50

      “I’ll crash there on lap 14 and bring out the safety car. Whoever pitted first gets to win.”

      Briatore’s henchman schools the next generation.

      Reply
    20. Profile Photo

      Damon (@damon)
      22nd July 2017, 12:56

      “OK, my little Fernandos, the race starts in 10 minutes. Don’t push your engines too hard, you’re all driving Hondas, and I want at least one Alonso at the finish line. If having twelve of you doesn’t do the job, then I don’t know what else we can do…”

      Reply
    21. Profile Photo

      Little_M_Lo (@pezlo2013)
      22nd July 2017, 13:09

      Fernando is faster than you.

      Reply

    22. Ruben
      22nd July 2017, 13:12

      “With this many me’s, I’m bound to make a good career decision eventually.”

      Reply
    23. Profile Photo

      JamieFranklinF1 (@jamiefranklinf1)
      22nd July 2017, 13:13

      “Everything the light touches is our Kingdom,”

      “What’s over there?”

      “Over there is Mclaren Honda. You must never go there,”

      Reply

      1. Adam
        22nd July 2017, 14:10

        Brilliant..

        Reply

    24. Ada
      22nd July 2017, 13:13

      “Once you pass the chequered flag then …
      hang on its been a while …
      it will come back to me …

      I might need to look this up”

      Reply
    25. Profile Photo

      JamieFranklinF1 (@jamiefranklinf1)
      22nd July 2017, 13:15

      So the best way to tackle this corner is to push like an animal.

      Reply

    26. Bernie
      22nd July 2017, 13:16

      Oompa Loompa doom-pa-dee-do
      I have a perfect puzzle for you
      Oompa Loompa doom-pa-dee-dee
      If you are wise, you’ll listen to me

      What do you get when you guzzle down fuel?
      Going as slow as a stubborn mule
      What are you at with engines going blat?
      What do you think will come of that?

      Oompa Loompa doom-pa-dee-da
      If you’re not speedy, you won’t go far
      You will drive a Honda too
      Like the Oompa Loompa doom-pa-dee-do

      Reply
    27. Profile Photo

      Phil Norman (@phil-f1-21)
      22nd July 2017, 13:18

      And when you’re older, if anyone approaches you from a company called McLaren, run away as quick as you can!

      Reply

    28. Dan
      22nd July 2017, 13:19

      would you rather fight one Alonso sized child or 5 child sized Alonso’s ?

      Reply
    29. Profile Photo

      Euro Brun (@eurobrun)
      22nd July 2017, 13:24

      Following a career of bad moves into the wrong cars at the wrong time, Fernando aims to infiltrate every team with a set of clones so that he can pick and choose the best drive at all times.

      Reply
    30. Profile Photo

      Robbie (@robbie)
      22nd July 2017, 13:36

      This is what Vettel saw after doing one lap with the windscreen.

      Reply
    31. Profile Photo

      Corey (@dragon86)
      22nd July 2017, 13:40

      FIA’s new safety protocol starts at a young age. All drivers must wear their helmets while doing the track walk.

      Reply

      1. mog
        22nd July 2017, 14:04

        Otherwise known as the halo effect

        Reply
    32. Profile Photo

      Martijn (@mayrton)
      22nd July 2017, 13:42

      And then after turn nine you get the difficult chicane. But not to worry, you will break down before you get there anyway

      Reply
    33. Profile Photo

      B194 (@b194)
      22nd July 2017, 14:02

      McLaren set for further grid penalties having already used their permitted allocation of 4 Alonso Driver Units so far this season.

      Reply
    34. Profile Photo

      Rahman (@arahman93)
      22nd July 2017, 14:09

      As Alonso once said “ all the time you must always leave a space”

      Reply

    35. Don
      22nd July 2017, 14:18

      It’s about 4000 miles past those hills to Indianapolis.

      Reply

    36. mog
      22nd July 2017, 14:23

      No halos for these little speed demons.

      Reply
    37. Profile Photo

      Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
      22nd July 2017, 14:28

      -“I’m the best”
      -“No, I am the best”
      -“No, No, I am the best”

      Reply
    38. Profile Photo

      Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
      22nd July 2017, 14:29

      Alonso minions

      Reply

    39. Kringle
      22nd July 2017, 14:31

      “CRY MY PRETTIES! CRY!”

      Reply
    40. Profile Photo

      Cyberaxiom (@dave-m)
      22nd July 2017, 14:53

      “Stop answering back to me, you kids are just a bunch of cheeky ‘nandos.”

      Reply
    41. Profile Photo

      Alex Tunnicliffe (@alextrosbergfan)
      22nd July 2017, 14:59

      “The plan is that one of you won’t break down”

      Reply

    42. Duncan Snowden
      22nd July 2017, 15:21

      “And when his engine blows up, you all jump out and push.”

      Reply
    43. Profile Photo

      James Brickles (@brickles)
      22nd July 2017, 15:29

      “Use the best of your clones, we know how small they are.”

      Reply

    44. Link
      22nd July 2017, 15:39

      “Alright, you join Minardi then Renault then McLaren-Mercedez then Ferrari. After that come back to karting school for 3 years.”

      Reply
    45. Profile Photo

      Lee (@leejo)
      22nd July 2017, 16:43

      An instructor shows 2019 prospects how high to pile cash in order to secure their seats.

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Lee (@leejo)
        22nd July 2017, 16:45

        their seats in F1.

        Reply
    46. Profile Photo

      S.J.M (@sjm)
      22nd July 2017, 17:13

      Preparing for Fernando’s possible departure, the Mclaren Alonso cloning project was still in its infancy stages.

      Reply
    47. Profile Photo

      Aapje (@aapje)
      22nd July 2017, 17:23

      You will be using 25 HP karts, with the same engine as the McLaren F1 car.

      Reply
    48. Profile Photo

      hollus (@hollus)
      22nd July 2017, 18:02

      Let’s see: at 6 tenths each, that makes a total of 3 seconds… Yep! We can stay with Honda!

      Reply
    49. Profile Photo

      zimkazimka (@zimkazimka)
      22nd July 2017, 18:13

      Despicable Me? Nope minions, your master is Hasegawa over there.

      Reply
    50. Profile Photo

      hollus (@hollus)
      22nd July 2017, 18:19

      The greatest challenge in motorsport: winning the Monaco GP, the Indy500 and the 24 hours of LeMans… on the same day.

      Reply

    51. Dark Schneider
      22nd July 2017, 18:27

      Makes me think about Mini Cells in DBZ

      Reply
    52. Profile Photo

      Pratyush P (@pratyushp276)
      22nd July 2017, 18:30

      Day 742: Alonso still isn’t convinced by his manager’s latest plan to get him out of testing the Mclaren Honda…

      Reply

    53. steveetienne
      22nd July 2017, 18:31

      ‘he was second, he IS second’

      Reply
    54. Profile Photo

      Nitin Patel (@nitin24)
      22nd July 2017, 19:48

      One of these Honda engines is bound to see the end of the race…

      Reply
    55. Profile Photo

      Broke84 (@broke84)
      22nd July 2017, 19:55

      McLaren slightly misunderstood Hondas system of bringing as many spare components as possible to each race.

      Reply
    56. Profile Photo

      PT (@pt)
      22nd July 2017, 19:59

      Your engines are being changed, so if you’re lucky you’ll get to race at this track!

      Reply
    57. Profile Photo

      Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
      22nd July 2017, 20:15

      “Remember these karts go faster around corners than almost anything else on the track.”

      Reply

    58. Thedonz
      22nd July 2017, 20:32

      Ah jedi master alonso, we have been expecting you. Would you like to inspect your clone army?

      Reply

    59. Thedonz
      22nd July 2017, 20:34

      Right guys. I know you are all really excited to race against alonso today but I’m sorry to say we ran out of karts, so alonso is going to use his mclaren-Honda F1 car. Try not to lap him too many times.

      Reply

    60. Johnny H.
      22nd July 2017, 21:15

      Divide the track in 5 of you, because you have always leave the space!

      Reply
    61. Profile Photo

      Eric (@fletch)
      22nd July 2017, 21:32

      The Guardyan Reports:
      With his army of clones, Alonso intends to seed every team on the grid to ensure victories and championships.

      Reply

    62. mog
      22nd July 2017, 21:39

      A litter of Alonso – Stig hybrids

      Reply
    63. Profile Photo

      Proteus (@proteus)
      22nd July 2017, 21:44

      In this corner all the time u have to leave the space!

      Reply
    64. Profile Photo

      verstappen (@verstappen)
      22nd July 2017, 21:52

      You will be assimilated

      Reply
    65. Profile Photo

      Lee (@leejo)
      22nd July 2017, 22:01

      Fierce competition inspires innovation in F1 as teams work to find new ways to save weight and money. In one test program, a group of talented Oompa-Loompa drivers, who like to be paid in cocoa beans, receive instruction in following team orders.

      Reply

    66. Daniel
      22nd July 2017, 22:03

      Despicable me 4 : Alonso Minions

      Reply
    67. Profile Photo

      ivz (@ivz)
      22nd July 2017, 22:42

      Alonso clones himself for his best chance at a 3rd world title

      Reply
    68. Profile Photo

      Daniel Jaksa (@danieljaksa)
      22nd July 2017, 22:57

      No! Of course you can’t pee in the seat!

      Reply
    69. Profile Photo

      Suvan Naidu (@serv)
      22nd July 2017, 23:05

      The karting school organises an interpretive dance of Alonso’s five missed titles

      Reply

    70. bobby_k
      23rd July 2017, 0:30

      What’s that giant bee papa can’t shake off? That boys, is Robert Kubica.

      Reply

      1. Jason
        23rd July 2017, 2:58

        +1

        Reply

    71. Derek Edwards
      23rd July 2017, 0:34

      Fernando is over the hill.

      Reply

    72. Dwight_js
      23rd July 2017, 1:27

      An infinite number of Alonsos in an infinite number of race cars will eventually win more titles than Schumacher.

      Reply

    73. John s
      23rd July 2017, 5:27

      In order the mitigate the effects of the extra weight from the hybrid power unit, future Honda drivers have to be less than 4 feet tall. Honda is not worried about these new drivers getting behind the power curve.

      Reply

    74. Nidzo
      23rd July 2017, 6:40

      So kids. Behind that mountain there is a bad and scary Honda engine that is waiting just for you. Don’t go there as your grandfather Alonso once did!

      Reply
    75. Profile Photo

      Wonderbadger (@wonderbadger)
      23rd July 2017, 6:44

      Despite spending millions on development, Honda couldn’t work out why their Fernando clones were more fragile and not as powerful as the original.

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Pat Ruadh (@fullcoursecaution)
        23rd July 2017, 11:33

        Alonso was said to have been devastated when he heard Massa had fallen in the cloning tank.

        Reply
        1. Profile Photo

          spoutnik (@spoutnik)
          24th July 2017, 11:54

          :)

          Reply
    76. Profile Photo

      Todfod (@todfod)
      23rd July 2017, 8:13

      The most evil driver on the grid has his own group of Mini-Mes.

      Reply
    77. Profile Photo

      Mariano (@mariano)
      23rd July 2017, 8:49

      Look kids, this is actually a real racing track were drivers used to drive until the FIA decided to ban them because they were unsafe… now, let’s go back to the simulators.

      Reply

    78. Oni
      23rd July 2017, 9:24

      All the drivers interested to fill in for Alonso the next time he goes to Indy are shown around the track.

      Reply

    79. Zeke
      23rd July 2017, 10:42

      Alonso to Honda:
      I said I wanted want another 5 million to drive for Honda in 2018, not another 5 Minion.

      .

      Reply
    80. Profile Photo

      Cliffery (@cliffery)
      23rd July 2017, 11:41

      Alonso plans to win the triple crown all in the same year.

      Reply
    81. Profile Photo

      Steven Smith (@ragwort)
      23rd July 2017, 13:02

      And somewhere over there. Far, far away. There might just be an engine worth putting in Fernando’s car.

      Reply
    82. Profile Photo

      PMccarthy_is_a_legend (@pmccarthy_is_a_legend)
      23rd July 2017, 13:19

      Muy bien kids, see that deckchair outside turn three? You know what to do off you go.

      Reply
    83. Profile Photo

      hunocsi (@hunocsi)
      23rd July 2017, 14:01

      After long and extensive testing of its prototype, the FIA is ready to introduce the newest step in driver safety: the replaceable driver.

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Chris Wright (@chriswrig)
        23rd July 2017, 15:11

        I want the five of you to pedal like crazy inside the engine cover, and maybe we can get out of the back row.

        Reply
    84. Profile Photo

      Benjamin Brown (@benjib)
      23rd July 2017, 15:19

      After Fernando Alonso sponsors Despicable Me 4, the minions looks somewhat different ….

      Reply
    85. Profile Photo

      Nimba (@nimba)
      23rd July 2017, 19:38

      The one who climbs hat hill first will get a meeting with Mr. Briatore . On your marks..

      Reply
    86. Profile Photo

      Gridlock (@gridlock)
      23rd July 2017, 21:47

      We’re just waiting for the minibus full of mini-Petrovs, and we’ll get going.

      Reply

    87. Sidney
      23rd July 2017, 22:37

      Nobody is going on to the track until we find out who stole Lance Stroll’s lunchbox.

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        schooner (@schooner)
        23rd July 2017, 23:50

        Very good!

        Reply
    88. Profile Photo

      Mark Thomson (@melthom)
      24th July 2017, 1:19

      And once you all are at an age where you can drive F1, Honda might have come up with an engine that actually works.

      Reply
    89. Profile Photo

      TribalTalker (@tribaltalker)
      24th July 2017, 10:42

      A rare deleted scene from the movie “Time Bandits”.

      Reply
    90. Profile Photo

      regulus (@regulus)
      24th July 2017, 19:09

      Go, my minions…. fly like the wind and bring me that Mercedes contract for 2018…

      Reply

