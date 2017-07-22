Lewis Hamilton tries the Halo, Mercedes, Singapore, 2016

“FIA had no choice over Halo” – Wolff

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Mercedes’ executive director Toto Wolff believes the FIA was faced with no option other than to introduce Halo for 2018.

Comment of the day

Were Ferrari the architects of their own downfall at Silverstone?

If there’s no rubber left on the tyre, then pit or face the consequences. Of course the tyre will be susceptible to a puncture if it’s practically down to the canvas.

Not Pirreli’s fault, more Ferrari for pitting so early for the undercut.
@John-h

4 comments on ““FIA had no choice over Halo” – Wolff”

  1. Profile Photo

    racerdude7730 (@racerdude7730)
    22nd July 2017, 0:10

    When it comes to the halo let’s try and forget about it for now and enjoy the rest of the last true f1 seasons. I see problems arising from the halo once ran in the race so I could see them being removed or something different being made. Let’s see what happens.

    Reply
  nemo87 (@nemo87)

    nemo87 (@nemo87)
    22nd July 2017, 0:22

    I struggle to understand what happened with the shield!?

    It had one run. A couple of laps with Vettel and that was it. Why wasn’t anyone else give the chance to try it!?

    Reply

    1. Moose
      22nd July 2017, 0:55

      The shield as tested seems to have problems with the screen’s curve distorting the view. F1 could have paid some optical engineers to sort it out when developing the shield, or they could modify existing canopies like those used on fighters or Unlimited Hydroplanes. Instead, they chose neither because I guess they just assumed they were experts at everything. So now they have to re-sign the shield, but it’s too close to next season for all the teams who are already finalizing their 2018 cars to wait. So we’re stuck with the Halo next year, and we all have to hope the shield gets engineered correctly before 2019.

      Reply
  Ads21 (@ads21)

    Ads21 (@ads21)
    22nd July 2017, 0:37

    I’m quite surprised this piece from Will Buxton didn’t make it into the round-up, so I’ll link it here as I think it’s well worth a read. Given that many Halo proponents are quick to dismiss all opposition as being based on aesthetics it’s good to see a skeptical take that avoids completely the topic of how it looks.

    “2017 is election year. Todt, a President who has based his entire leadership on road and race safety, seeks re-election for a third term in an office he pledged to only occupy for a single term. Formula 1, the crown jewel in the FIA’s sporting roster, has at its helm new owners with some very new ideas on how the sport should be run and the direction in which it should be taken.

    It would be awful to think that either of these factors would have had any bearing on the FIA’s sudden and quite extraordinary show of power at the Strategy Group on Wednesday”

    http://www.racer.com/more/viewpoints/item/142478-buxton-halo-goodbye?showall=&limitstart=

    Reply

