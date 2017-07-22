In the round-up: Mercedes’ executive director Toto Wolff believes the FIA was faced with no option other than to introduce Halo for 2018.
Toto answers questions from the fans (Mercedes)
"I think that probably the FIA had no choice but to introduce the Halo. It is the mandate of the FIA to increase safety and they have looked at various systems."
"We will run with the same drivers that we have this year again next year. That is a given."
Kvyat wants Red Bull decision (Sky)
"I need an answer as soon as possible because obviously it is getting to the part of the season that you want to know your future."
Max: Hard to take Vettel criticism seriously (ESPN)
"I don't take that seriously,
Exkluzivně: Může mít Cosworth opravdu na boj s Mercedesem? Proč neměl dobrou pověst? (Includes English translation) (F1 News)
"Teams did not praise Cosworth’s performances publicly for several reasons. It suited some of the teams to imply that the Cosworth engine contributed to their uncompetitiveness; this would have been a good joke except we did not find it very funny."
Giovinazzi trusts Ferrari to sort his F1 future (Autosport)
"Now it's time to focus on what they gave me for this year, seven FP1s, and then we'll see what happens next year."
Giovinazzi: 'I learnt from what I did in China' (F1i)
"The last time you were in the car you crashed, and then you're not in the car anymore it's really hard. So to come back and take confidence back is really important."
Is halo an 'overreaction' or a safety essential? (BBC)
"A survey by the FIA of drivers' views on the matter over the winter gave a pretty even split for and against but officials had suspicions that some of the drivers had been 'got at' by their teams and there was scepticism as to whether all responses were their own personal views."
The FIA had no choice on the Halo – Wolff (Crash)
"I think that probably the FIA had no choice but to introduce the Halo."
Lauda slams 'overreaction' with Halo introduction (Crash)
"The danger of flying wheels is largely eliminated, because the wheels are always more firmly attached. The risk to the drivers has become minimal."
Vandoorne column: I won't be a part of F1's silly season (Motorsport)
"I have a long-term contract with McLaren and thing are going well. I don't see any problems to be with the team next year."
Urging your team to decide on your future quickly when you've crashed on the first lap of the last two races is an interesting move… #F1
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) July 21, 2017
May I suggest this title + pic for tomorrow's @f1fanatic_co_uk round-up? pic.twitter.com/2B6Gbr2ZWF
— Girts (@GirtsF1) July 21, 2017
Comment of the day
Were Ferrari the architects of their own downfall at Silverstone?
If there’s no rubber left on the tyre, then pit or face the consequences. Of course the tyre will be susceptible to a puncture if it’s practically down to the canvas.
Not Pirreli’s fault, more Ferrari for pitting so early for the undercut.
@John-h
racerdude7730 (@racerdude7730)
22nd July 2017, 0:10
When it comes to the halo let’s try and forget about it for now and enjoy the rest of the last true f1 seasons. I see problems arising from the halo once ran in the race so I could see them being removed or something different being made. Let’s see what happens.
nemo87 (@nemo87)
22nd July 2017, 0:22
I struggle to understand what happened with the shield!?
It had one run. A couple of laps with Vettel and that was it. Why wasn’t anyone else give the chance to try it!?
Moose
22nd July 2017, 0:55
The shield as tested seems to have problems with the screen’s curve distorting the view. F1 could have paid some optical engineers to sort it out when developing the shield, or they could modify existing canopies like those used on fighters or Unlimited Hydroplanes. Instead, they chose neither because I guess they just assumed they were experts at everything. So now they have to re-sign the shield, but it’s too close to next season for all the teams who are already finalizing their 2018 cars to wait. So we’re stuck with the Halo next year, and we all have to hope the shield gets engineered correctly before 2019.
Ads21 (@ads21)
22nd July 2017, 0:37
I’m quite surprised this piece from Will Buxton didn’t make it into the round-up, so I’ll link it here as I think it’s well worth a read. Given that many Halo proponents are quick to dismiss all opposition as being based on aesthetics it’s good to see a skeptical take that avoids completely the topic of how it looks.
“2017 is election year. Todt, a President who has based his entire leadership on road and race safety, seeks re-election for a third term in an office he pledged to only occupy for a single term. Formula 1, the crown jewel in the FIA’s sporting roster, has at its helm new owners with some very new ideas on how the sport should be run and the direction in which it should be taken.
It would be awful to think that either of these factors would have had any bearing on the FIA’s sudden and quite extraordinary show of power at the Strategy Group on Wednesday”
http://www.racer.com/more/viewpoints/item/142478-buxton-halo-goodbye?showall=&limitstart=