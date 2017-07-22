In the round-up: Mercedes’ executive director Toto Wolff believes the FIA was faced with no option other than to introduce Halo for 2018.

Social media Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more: Urging your team to decide on your future quickly when you've crashed on the first lap of the last two races is an interesting move… #F1 — F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) July 21, 2017 May I suggest this title + pic for tomorrow's @f1fanatic_co_uk round-up? pic.twitter.com/2B6Gbr2ZWF — Girts (@GirtsF1) July 21, 2017 Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory

From the forum One of the few ex-F1 circuits in NASCAR has been voted the best track in the championship