In the round-up: The FIA says the Halo device will not cause visibility problems for drivers.
Why Halo is the best solution (FIA)
"Feedback from extensive track testing revealed that visibility was substantially unaffected, and there was no significant visual obstruction due to the central strut."
- Sauber reveal a driver’s 360-degree perspective of Halo
- How much safer will F1 drivers be with Halo?
New Singapore GP deal 'very close', says promoter (source)
"Asked if the sticking point was the length of the new deal he said: 'We’re just looking at a good deal.'"
Force India F1 test chance is 'crazy' - Auer (Autosport)
"It is no secret that if you impress in those (F1) tests, this is a good plus point for you and your career."
Alonso tips cap to Renault on 40th anniversary F1 celebrations (Crash)
"Six years I drove for Renault, plus one as test driver. It is a fantastic team, fantastic manufacturer in motorsport because there are many manufacturers in road cars that they never made the step into motorsport because they don't have the interest."
Little new in the @FIA's justification for Halo, published today. But lots which had been ignored (deliberately?) by some Halo critics. #F1
Gene Haas has indicated there will be no change in the driver line-up at Haas next year.
Surprising to see Haas confirm both drivers for 2017 so early. I have a feeling they’re doing it as a way to keep them motivated.
If true though, it would leave both Giovinazzi and Leclerc out in the cold. The chances of either of them getting a Ferrari seat next year is zero, so the only way they could get a race seat next year is if Grosjean goes to Ferrari and his seat opens up.
Sauber is a big question mark, and I’m not sure if Ferrari could leverage with Force India (failed it with Bianchi in 2013), even if they open up a seat there by appointing Perez. I have the sinking feeling that we may well have seen Giovinazzi’s last F1 race.
@Wsrgo
matiascasali (@matiascasali)
23rd July 2017, 0:11
No one says the halo is the BEST solution. Its the best SO FAR, and it’s hideous. But i rather have that until they come up with something better than not having it at all.
Biggsy
23rd July 2017, 0:23
“visibility was substantially unaffected”
I didn’t know Ron Dennis found new work as FiA’s spokesperson.
Steven Robertson (@emu55)
23rd July 2017, 0:34
I fear the use of the Halo at the 2018 Australian Grand Prix will result in at least one driver blame it for an unrelated error they make.
SoLiDG (@solidg)
23rd July 2017, 0:43
If the Halo is coming, I hope they put in some camera’s.
One pointing at the drivers head and one to the front.
Might be some cool angles!
BJ (@beejis60)
23rd July 2017, 0:49
Sisqo loves the FIA right about now…
Aarror (@aarror)
23rd July 2017, 0:58
Still no link to Will Buxton’s brilliant opinion piece on the halo? He brings up a few very good points, and doesn’t once use looks as an argument. There are plenty of reasons to be against the introduction of the halo besides aesthetics. It’s fairly obvious the halo is a primarily political move with safety being a secondary factor.
Aarror (@aarror)
23rd July 2017, 0:59
The link didn’t work for some reason, so here it is: http://www.racer.com/more/viewpoints/item/142478-buxton-halo-goodbye
bogaaaa (@nosehair)
23rd July 2017, 1:00
Apart from a enclosed cock pit not sure what else they do with a safe design
BJ (@beejis60)
23rd July 2017, 1:21
Drive under 60 for starters…
Adrian
23rd July 2017, 1:02
The new owners of F1 need to get control of the sport they own and not let the FIA run it for them.