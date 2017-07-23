Halo, Sauber, 2016

FIA: Visibility not a problem for drivers with Halo

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: The FIA says the Halo device will not cause visibility problems for drivers.

Comment of the day

Gene Haas has indicated there will be no change in the driver line-up at Haas next year.

Surprising to see Haas confirm both drivers for 2017 so early. I have a feeling they’re doing it as a way to keep them motivated.

If true though, it would leave both Giovinazzi and Leclerc out in the cold. The chances of either of them getting a Ferrari seat next year is zero, so the only way they could get a race seat next year is if Grosjean goes to Ferrari and his seat opens up.

Sauber is a big question mark, and I’m not sure if Ferrari could leverage with Force India (failed it with Bianchi in 2013), even if they open up a seat there by appointing Perez. I have the sinking feeling that we may well have seen Giovinazzi’s last F1 race.
@Wsrgo

    matiascasali (@matiascasali)
    23rd July 2017, 0:11

    No one says the halo is the BEST solution. Its the best SO FAR, and it’s hideous. But i rather have that until they come up with something better than not having it at all.

  2. Biggsy
    23rd July 2017, 0:23

    “visibility was substantially unaffected”

    I didn’t know Ron Dennis found new work as FiA’s spokesperson.

    Steven Robertson (@emu55)
    23rd July 2017, 0:34

    I fear the use of the Halo at the 2018 Australian Grand Prix will result in at least one driver blame it for an unrelated error they make.

    SoLiDG (@solidg)
    23rd July 2017, 0:43

    If the Halo is coming, I hope they put in some camera’s.
    One pointing at the drivers head and one to the front.
    Might be some cool angles!

    BJ (@beejis60)
    23rd July 2017, 0:49

    Sisqo loves the FIA right about now…

    Aarror (@aarror)
    23rd July 2017, 0:58

    Still no link to Will Buxton’s brilliant opinion piece on the halo? He brings up a few very good points, and doesn’t once use looks as an argument. There are plenty of reasons to be against the introduction of the halo besides aesthetics. It’s fairly obvious the halo is a primarily political move with safety being a secondary factor.

      Aarror (@aarror)
      23rd July 2017, 0:59

      The link didn’t work for some reason, so here it is: http://www.racer.com/more/viewpoints/item/142478-buxton-halo-goodbye

    bogaaaa (@nosehair)
    23rd July 2017, 1:00

    Apart from a enclosed cock pit not sure what else they do with a safe design

      BJ (@beejis60)
      23rd July 2017, 1:21

      Drive under 60 for starters…

  8. Adrian
    23rd July 2017, 1:02

    The new owners of F1 need to get control of the sport they own and not let the FIA run it for them.

