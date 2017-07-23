In the round-up: The FIA says the Halo device will not cause visibility problems for drivers.

Social media Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more: Little new in the @FIA's justification for Halo, published today. But lots which had been ignored (deliberately?) by some Halo critics. #F1 — F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) July 22, 2017

From the forum Video of Alexander Wurz talking about F1’s highest-speed crash which he had at Paul Ricard in 2005