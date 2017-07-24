2017 Hungarian Grand Prix TV Times

Join us on F1 Fanatic Live throughout every session of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend plus this weekend’s IndyCar race and Formula E season finale.
Look out for the live page on the site during every session and follow all the action with your fellow F1 Fanatics.
Here are the details of Sky and Channel 4’s coverage of the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix in the UK:
Friday 28 July 2017
|Day
|Session
|Channel
|Coverage starts
|Session starts
|Session ends
|Friday
|Hungarian Grand Prix first practice live
|Sky Sports F1
|08:45
|09:00
|10:30
|Friday
|Hungarian Grand Prix second practice live
|Sky Sports F1
|12:45
|13:00
|14:30
|Saturday
|Hungarian Grand Prix third practice live
|Sky Sports F1
|09:45
|10:00
|11:00
|Saturday
|Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying live
|Sky Sports F1
|12:00
|13:00
|Saturday
|Formula Two Hungary feature race live
|Sky Sports F1
|14:55
|14:55
|Saturday
|GP3 Hungary race one live
|Sky Sports F1
|16:55
|16:55
|Saturday
|Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying highlights
|Channel 4
|18:00
|Saturday
|Formula E Montreal ePrix race one live
|Channel 5
|20:30
|21:00
|Sunday
|GP3 Hungary race two live
|Sky Sports F1
|08:05
|08:05
|Sunday
|Formula Two Hungary sprint race live
|Sky Sports F1
|09:15
|09:15
|Sunday
|Hungarian Grand Prix live
|Sky Sports F1
|11:30
|13:00
|Sunday
|Hungarian Grand Prix highlights
|Channel 4
|17:15
|Sunday
|IndyCar Indy Mid-Ohio live
|BT Sport ESPN
|20:00
|20:30
|Sunday
|Formula E Montreal ePrix race two live
|Spike
|20:30
|21:00
Watch F1 live on Sky Sports with Now TV for as little as £6.99
Want to watch all of this weekend’s Formula One coverage on Sky Sports? F1 Fanatic readers in the UK can buy a 24-hour subscription to all Sky Sports channels for £6.99 or a one-week pass for £10.99 to watch this weekend’s grand prix.
And when you buy using the link below you also make a contribution to F1 Fanatic! Find out more and sign up here:
For details of coverage in your area see these links or share information in the comments:
- How to watch F1 around the world
- How to watch IndyCar in your region
- How to watch Formula Two in your region
- How to watch GP3 in your region
Find times for every F1 session this year and all the 2017 race dates with the F1 Fanatic Google Calendar.
2017 Hungarian Grand Prix
- 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix stats preview
- 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix TV Times
- Kubica will test Renault’s 2017 car at the Hungaroring
- Renault made “big step forward” at Silverstone
- Auer and Mazepin handed Force India tests