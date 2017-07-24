Felipe Nasr, Sauber, Sepang International Circuit, 2016

Nasr considering IndyCar if he fails to find F1 seat for 2018

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Felipe Nasr may seek a seat in IndyCar, the World Endurance Championship or Formula E if he cannot find an F1 driver for 2018.

Comment of the day

This was my favourite choice of Caption Competition winner from last weekend and it seems many of you liked it too!

20 years after retiring, everyone is surprised that Alonso’s grandchildren are still being forced to serve his McLaren days’ grid penalties
Hzh (@Hzh00)

Thanks to everyone who came up with the many great suggestions which came in over the weekend, especially those from Ben, Suvan Naidu, Zeke, Cliffery and Sidney.

On this day in F1

  • Rene Arnoux put his Renault on pole position for the French GP today in 1982

    OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
    24th July 2017, 1:00

    The Piquet Junior Juniors caption was priceless!!! But this one was also a perfect fit.

    Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
    24th July 2017, 1:26

    Gold tweet from Prost. I love that sort of comments. Scalabroni tweets a lot about old developments as well.

    bull mello (@bullmello)
    24th July 2017, 1:44

    Tip o’ the hat to the Caption Comment winner – @Hzh00 , genius!

