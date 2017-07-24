In the round-up: Felipe Nasr may seek a seat in IndyCar, the World Endurance Championship or Formula E if he cannot find an F1 driver for 2018.
Nasr still working on 2018 F1 return (Autosport)
"F1 is plan A, but there's a lot of plan Bs. It could be IndyCar, Formula E or WEC, these are all series that caught my attention."
Sauber’s Honda deal in the balance (Racer)
"We cannot wait for next year's preparations so we are working on it already and we really need to fix (a decision)."
Analysis: Unlocking the secret to growing F1's fanbase (Motorsport)
"One very interesting group of fans are the casual buyer, the social buyer, the person who’s dropped off the cliff for one reason or another and I think that’s where social media is a tremendous opportunity."
The shield or cockpit protection device was tested by @McLarenF1 at Silverstone in June 1985, was it for safety or aerodynamic device #f1 pic.twitter.com/GwsM2hOwlv
— SUTTON IMAGES (@suttonimages) July 21, 2017
That was an aerodynamic device ! An idea from john Barnard . But the visibility was very bad . Too much deformation
— Alain Prost (@Prost_official) July 21, 2017
Comment of the day
This was my favourite choice of Caption Competition winner from last weekend and it seems many of you liked it too!
20 years after retiring, everyone is surprised that Alonso’s grandchildren are still being forced to serve his McLaren days’ grid penalties
Hzh (@Hzh00)
Thanks to everyone who came up with the many great suggestions which came in over the weekend, especially those from Ben, Suvan Naidu, Zeke, Cliffery and Sidney.
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
24th July 2017, 1:00
The Piquet Junior Juniors caption was priceless!!! But this one was also a perfect fit.
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
24th July 2017, 1:26
Gold tweet from Prost. I love that sort of comments. Scalabroni tweets a lot about old developments as well.
bull mello (@bullmello)
24th July 2017, 1:44
Tip o’ the hat to the Caption Comment winner – @Hzh00 , genius!