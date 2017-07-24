In the round-up: Felipe Nasr may seek a seat in IndyCar, the World Endurance Championship or Formula E if he cannot find an F1 driver for 2018.

Show which drivers and teams you are supporting

Log in with your F1 Fanatic account (sign up here if you don’t have one)

Select Edit My Profile from the top-right menu

Select F1 Teams and Drivers

Make your selections then click Save Changes

Social media Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more: The shield or cockpit protection device was tested by @McLarenF1 at Silverstone in June 1985, was it for safety or aerodynamic device #f1 pic.twitter.com/GwsM2hOwlv — SUTTON IMAGES (@suttonimages) July 21, 2017 That was an aerodynamic device ! An idea from john Barnard . But the visibility was very bad . Too much deformation — Alain Prost (@Prost_official) July 21, 2017 Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory

From the forum Which drivers shared the podium most often in F1 history?

Happy birthday! Happy birthday to Karan and Younger Hamii! If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

On this day in F1 Rene Arnoux put his Renault on pole position for the French GP today in 1982

Which F1 drivers and teams are you supporting this season? Here’s how you can show your support for your favourite on the grid on F1 Fanatic: