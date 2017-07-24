Kubica will test Renault’s 2017 car at the Hungaroring

Robert Kubica will have his first test in a current-specification Formula One car with Renault later this month, the team has confirmed.
The 32-year-old will drive an RS17 in the post-race test at the Hungaroring following next week’s Hungarian Grand Prix.
Kubica, who remains the only Polish driver to have raced in Formula One, drove 115 laps in one of the team’s 2012 cars at Valencia in June. He drove the car again at Paul Ricard earlier this month, covering another 90 laps.
“The first two days of testing allowed both Robert and ourselves to gather a great amount of information,” said Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul. “The upcoming session with the RS17 at the Hungaroring will allow us all to obtain detailed and precise data in a current car and representative conditions.”
“After this test, we will carefully analyse the collected information to determine in what conditions it would be possible for Robert to return to competition in the upcoming years.”
His Formula One career was halted in February 2011 when he almost lost his right arm in a crash on the Ronde di Andora rally. Following his recovery Kubica still has limited movement in the arm but he has competed in rallies and eventually in the World Rally Championship.
Since returning to circuit racing Kubica has driven a variety of GT cars. However he scrapped a plan to drive an LMP1 car run by former F1 team boss Colin Kolles in the World Endurance Championship this year and has begun preparing for a possible return to Formula One.
Renault will also run its junior driver Nicholas Latifi at the two-day test.
Christopher (@chrischrill)
24th July 2017, 8:56
YESSSSSSSSS.
bogaaaa (@nosehair)
24th July 2017, 10:53
Love to see him again on the grid…fingers crosed
Hugh (@hugh11)
24th July 2017, 9:07
One way or another, it’ll be bye bye Palmer
TheLeggacy
24th July 2017, 10:34
I wouldn’t miss Joyless Palmer either :)
Pyon (@pyon)
24th July 2017, 9:10
Good news for Robert, I am pretty sure everyone will want to see the time-sheet now! However it seems Palmer will keep his seat for the rest of the year, not so convinced by this approach so I hope there is a chance Kubica get the seat this year.
In all fairness I think Palmer is out next year no matter what, so Renault should really consider evaluation Robert in a GP or 2 this year to make a quick decision about their 2018 line-up.
Todfod (@todfod)
24th July 2017, 9:59
Agree. I think Palmer will be giving his seat up to Robert for a lot of FP sessions this year anyways, but if Renault really want to evaluate Robert, it would be good to give him a couple of race weekends.
Either ways, Renault have nothing to lose. Palmer isn’t going to be getting any points for them, and he isn’t exactly a popular driver who brings in fans or good publicity for the team.
If Kubica makes it back on the grid, my hat’s off to him. I don’t think any driver has come back from a more crippling injury to race in Formula 1 again.
David Bell
24th July 2017, 10:09
Luada?
crav.
24th July 2017, 10:25
Lauda got burned, not cripled.
Michael
24th July 2017, 10:41
Even if Kubica becomes champion it won’t be as extraordinary as Niki’s return/achievements.
sumedh
24th July 2017, 9:18
What is the super-license situation with Kubica. I don’t think he has 40 points, does he?
RicsKing94
24th July 2017, 9:28
Just as Schumacher wouldn’t have needed 40 points if he wanted to return under these superlicence rules, the FIA can evaluate the racereadiness of a driver and he only needs 300kms in this years car to be eligable for the superlicence.
Jabbadap
24th July 2017, 10:33
While yes, it’s 300km within two days of testing on current car and on competitive track. So if he wan’t that super-licence right a way, he must drive 300km/4.381km=68.5->69 laps on Hungaroring next weekend.
kpcart
24th July 2017, 10:01
He only needs to complete 300kms. I hope the car doesnt break down! I wonder if will see kubica in the f1 paddock at hungary race weekend?! That would really put palmer on edge. This news today is going take a while to sink in!
Michael
24th July 2017, 9:21
He doesn’t need it, Fia already told to change rules for him if neccesary.
Dulin
24th July 2017, 9:28
big balls, Renault, appreciated
a miracle
go Robert, you are making it happened
xman
24th July 2017, 9:41
Go for it Robert !!!
Phylyp (@phylyp)
24th July 2017, 10:27
I’d like Kubica to test the Halo too, specifically egress.
I’m not a Halo hater, but as one driver with limited mobility in one arm, the tests by other drivers cannot be extrapolated to him.
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
24th July 2017, 10:29
HYPE!!!!!!!!!!!!
Debapriya Deb (@debapriya-deb)
24th July 2017, 10:39
Palmer will now need to find yet another underpant to burn :p
Tristan
24th July 2017, 10:53
Awesome!!! Wishing him a great run!