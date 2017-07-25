Fernando Alonso, McLaren, Silverstone, 2017

Alonso took grid penalties at Silverstone to benefit in Hungary

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Fernando Alonso reveals McLaren deliberately took power unit component change penalties at Silverstone to maximise its chances in Hungary.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Comment of the day

Lots of you are very happy to see Robert Kubica appears to be on course for an F1 comeback.

I’m Polish and I’m really happy to see all that positive comments about Robert Kubica. Thanks for that. The news about him going back to racing in F1 it’s absolutely amazing and I can wait to see him in Hungary.

This is gonna be most important test of his life witch I believe he is going to pass with flying colours. Kubica is prepared and so determined to get back like no one else.

For those who don’t know, it’s not like he didn’t race at all, hi did participate in races around Europe in different categories to rebuild strength and he was always saying that he would love to get back to F1.

So now it’s the time to put him in the seat and let him do what he does best.
Sobdan

Snapshot

2018 IndyCar aero kit
2018 IndyCar aero kit
2018 IndyCar aero kit
2018 IndyCar aero kit

IndyCar’s new 2018 superspeedway configuration was revealed ‘in the flesh’ for the first time yesterday. More piuctures and video here:

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Lookingspiffy and Rdiulv!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.