In the round-up: Fernando Alonso reveals McLaren deliberately took power unit component change penalties at Silverstone to maximise its chances in Hungary.
Links
Your daily digest of F1 news, views, features and more from hundreds of sites across the web:
Hungarian GP preview (McLaren)
"We made some big decisions in Silverstone in terms of taking grid penalties in preparation for this race, and hope that’s paid off so we can put ourselves in the best possible position for points this weekend."
FIA imposes fresh oil burn limits in Formula 1 (Motorsport)
"Having analysed the engine situation over the first half of the year, the FIA has now ruled that any new power unit introduced from the Italian GP will have to adhere to a limit of 0.9 litres of oil use per 100km."
F1's flexi-wing focus switches to Red Bull (Autosport)
"Photographs of the RB13... show the small curved lower sidewall of the front wing main element appearing to curve down at high speed."
Vettel expecting Hungarian weekend to be 'very different' (F1i)
"On Saturday we suffer too much, because when starting the races from behind it is not always possible to recover."
Got a tip for a link to feature in the next F1 Fanatic round-up? Send it in here:
Social media
Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:
3 year ago, how many times I heard "Formula E is going nowhere, electric racing wont succeed" – trust what you believe !! https://t.co/x4Lc2hQudU
— LUCAS DI GRASSI (@LucasdiGrassi) July 24, 2017
My first eye to eye through the lens encounter with The Man.
Dijon, Grand Prix de France 1984.@ayrtonsenna pic.twitter.com/Oj1Gceosyp
— Paul-Henri Cahier (@F1Photo) July 23, 2017
@ MOTORSPORT PHOTOGS: PLEASE BE BETTER THAN THIS https://t.co/henElNwETV
— 63 + 37 = 💯 (@sarah_connors) July 24, 2017
- Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory
Comment of the day
Lots of you are very happy to see Robert Kubica appears to be on course for an F1 comeback.
I’m Polish and I’m really happy to see all that positive comments about Robert Kubica. Thanks for that. The news about him going back to racing in F1 it’s absolutely amazing and I can wait to see him in Hungary.
This is gonna be most important test of his life witch I believe he is going to pass with flying colours. Kubica is prepared and so determined to get back like no one else.
For those who don’t know, it’s not like he didn’t race at all, hi did participate in races around Europe in different categories to rebuild strength and he was always saying that he would love to get back to F1.
So now it’s the time to put him in the seat and let him do what he does best.
Sobdan
Snapshot
IndyCar’s new 2018 superspeedway configuration was revealed ‘in the flesh’ for the first time yesterday. More piuctures and video here:
Happy birthday!
Happy birthday to Lookingspiffy and Rdiulv!
If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.