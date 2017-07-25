Ghiotto to make F1 test debut for Williams in Hungary

Formula Two racer Luca Ghiotto will make his Formula One test debut for Williams at the Hungaroring, the team has announced.

The 22-year-old will drive in next week’s test following the Hungarian Grand Prix. Felipe Massa will also run in the team’s FW40.

“I think the first F1 test for any driver is a special moment,” said Ghiotto, “and to do it with such an historic team is even better so I’m really excited.”

“Of course, I also need to focus on the F2 weekend beforehand, but I’m really looking forward to the test and I really hope it goes well.”

Ghiotto lies fifth in the F2 standings with Russian Time having finished in the points in ten of the twelve races so far this season. He drove in the championship last year when it was called GP2 and won once for Rapax on his way to eighth in the standings. Prior to that he raced in Formula Renault 3.5.

Prior to that he finished runner-up to Esteban Ocon in the 2015 GP3 championship. Ghiotto won five races to Ocon’s one and narrowly missed out on the title after arriving at the final round as the points leader. He has 24 FIA superlicence points.

Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams said she “looks forward to seeing how he performs in the car next month”.

Among Ghiotto’s F2 rivals who will also drive at the test are points leader Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Nicholas Latifi (Renault), Nobuharu Matsushita and Gustav Malja (both Sauber).

2017 F1 season