2017 Hungarian Grand Prix track preview

When the Hungaroring opened to host the first Hungarian Grand Prix in 1986 few probably guessed it would become one of the most enduring circuits on the Formula One calendar.

It opened the year after F1 visited Zandvoort for the final time and has now held more world championship grands prix than the classic Dutch track.

Track data: Hungaroring Lap length 4.381km (2.722 miles) Grand prix distance 306.67km (190.556 miles) Lap record (race) 1’19.071 (Michael Schumacher, 2004) Fastest lap (any session) 1’18.436 (Rubens Barrichello, 2004, qualifying one) 2016 Rate the Race 5.05 out of 10 2016 Driver of the Weekend Kimi Raikkonen Hungaroring track data in full

A lap of the track is bookended by pairs of hairpins. But the intervening run featured a series of switchback medium-speed corners of the type where the new generation of Formula One cars can really strut their stuff.

The teams need to find a second and a half compared to last year in order to keep their 100% run of breaking all the track records. That should be possible, but 70 runs through that middle sector is really going to take it out of the drivers. Especially if the hot Hungarian weather runs true to form.

Last year the track was resurfaced, easing many of the bumps, and had new kerbs fitted. Several drivers, including Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, were unhappy with the changes.

The difficulty of overtaking makes this a track which ‘drives well’ but doesn’t ‘race well’. “Once you brake for the first turn you don’t get much of a breather until you’re back round again and on to the straight,” says Jolyon Palmer.

“The entire circuit flows together and makes for an exciting lap, there is little room for error in terms of braking and turning points, everything has to go smoothly. It’s difficult to overtake there and it’s important to find a good rhythm.”

On the other side of this weekend’s race lies a four-week break until the next round including a two-week mandatory factory shutdown. However the teams will have the small matter of a two-day test on Tuesday and Wednesday to take care of before heading to the beaches.

A lap of the Hungaroring

Until 2003 turn one came up on the drivers more quickly and was a faster, broader corner. However since the start/finish line was extended the cars now drop further downhill into a tighter corner. It’s made overtaking a little easier, but not much.

The Hungaroring is a comparatively little-used venue and so the surface is fairly low on grip and takes a while to ‘rubber in’ over the course of the weekend. That puts traction at a premium, especially at the exit of slow corners like the first one.

The kink after turn one is referred to as turn ‘1A’ by some. The downhill approach to the next proper corner can catch drivers out.

“Turn two is a very tricky corner,” says Romain Grosjean, who made his only front row start to date at this track five years ago. “A long left-hand side corner going downhill. It’s important to stay on the left from the exit for the throttle application to turn three.”

The change of direction between turns two and three exposes which chassis offer the most grip. However there’s a forgiving asphalt run-off on the exit for drivers who get it wrong. The same is true at the next corner, the high-speed turn four, where drivers crest a brow and have limited visibility on the way in.

Turn five comes up quickly after that and is “very bumpy”, notes Grosjean. From here the drivers are into the meat of the lap – the sinuous sector two where the corners come at them in a hurry.

After a slow chicane, which has been there since the track was built, the tempo picks up. The exit from turn eight feeds drivers immediately into turn nine. Expect to see drivers taking huge speeds through turns ten and eleven. Then comes a brief respite as they charge towards the final sequence of bends.

“You need to brake big into the 90-degree, right-hand side turn, then the last two turns are the key,” says Grosjean. The final two 180-degree corners require patience. “You finish with a long left corner, and then a very long right turn, where you really want to get going to get the lap done.”

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix