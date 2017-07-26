In the round-up: Robert Kubica is unlikely to dislodge Jolyon Palmer from his Renault race seat before the end of this season.
F1-Comeback rückt näher (Auto Motor und Sport - German)
Jolyon Palmer's contract makes it unlikely Robert Kubica will race for Renault this year but the FIA has indicated he meets their licence requirements.
Aston Martin studying 2021 F1 engine programme (Motorsport)
"If – and it really is the big if – there is a cap put on the number of people or the amount of money that you can spend on developing a new engine, and it's at a reasonable level, we have a good reason to study it."
Mallya not giving up on catching Red Bull (Autosport)
"We should've had nine (double points finishes) at least, but eight out of ten is pretty good."
Teams opt against buying shares in F1 (ESPN)
"While the window for this particular investment opportunity has passed, we are pleased with the collaborative discussions we are having with the teams."
Haas confirms its drivers. Minardi: 'A defeat for the Ferrari system' (Minardi)
"It would be a defeat for the whole Ferrari system that is directed at young drivers and Italian motor sport."
Mercedes entering Formula E series could be excellent news for F1 (The Sun)
"It means we can ditch the eco-friendly 1.6-litre hybrids and bolt in the ear-splitting V10s... why not got the whole hog and switch to V12s?"
Feeling happy about going back to work #HungarianGP and going to Gatwick – is this unique?
— Bob Constanduros (@BobConstanduros) July 25, 2017
A view on why Formula E has proved so popular with car manufacturers:
I guess it’s a marketing thing, some obscure way of saying ‘we care about the world, that’s why we’re properly researching green alternatives to fossil fuels’.
It’s like being part of Formula E is good in itself, regardless of your success, because it costs little money and gets you to showcase your ‘intentions’ to be ‘a good company’
It’s not the technological importance of it, but the way they are viewed in the most important cities in the world. No other motorsport series constantly visits the city centres themselves, so close to the people. It’s like a big, cheap billboard saying: ‘Look: we care too’.
@fer-no65
Happy birthday to Unitedkingdomracing, Oscar Jean Diaz Bustamante and Paolo!
Michal (@michal2009b)
26th July 2017, 0:08
We are getting closer and closer to see an amazing comeback after six and a half years. Come on Robert!
UnitedKingdomRacing (@unitedkingdomracing)
26th July 2017, 0:11
How stupid is the Sun? If Merc commits to both series in the long term. Instead of F1 going back to outdated technologies I see more technology transfer and an even bigger part of hybrid/electric power coming to F1.
bogaaaa (@nosehair)
26th July 2017, 0:45
So no deal for him to run at spa if his test goes well?