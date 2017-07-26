Robert Kubica, Renault, Valencia, 2017

Licence no problem for Kubica but 2017 race seat unlikely

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Robert Kubica is unlikely to dislodge Jolyon Palmer from his Renault race seat before the end of this season.

Comment of the day

A view on why Formula E has proved so popular with car manufacturers:

I guess it’s a marketing thing, some obscure way of saying ‘we care about the world, that’s why we’re properly researching green alternatives to fossil fuels’.

It’s like being part of Formula E is good in itself, regardless of your success, because it costs little money and gets you to showcase your ‘intentions’ to be ‘a good company’

It’s not the technological importance of it, but the way they are viewed in the most important cities in the world. No other motorsport series constantly visits the city centres themselves, so close to the people. It’s like a big, cheap billboard saying: ‘Look: we care too’.
@fer-no65

On this day in F1

  • Nigel Mansell won the German GP today in 1992 despite cutting one of the Hockenheimring’s chicanes as he passed Ayrton Senna

3 comments on “Licence no problem for Kubica but 2017 race seat unlikely”

    Michal (@michal2009b)
    26th July 2017, 0:08

    We are getting closer and closer to see an amazing comeback after six and a half years. Come on Robert!

    UnitedKingdomRacing (@unitedkingdomracing)
    26th July 2017, 0:11

    How stupid is the Sun? If Merc commits to both series in the long term. Instead of F1 going back to outdated technologies I see more technology transfer and an even bigger part of hybrid/electric power coming to F1.

    bogaaaa (@nosehair)
    26th July 2017, 0:45

    So no deal for him to run at spa if his test goes well?

