Championship contenders pick same tyres for Hungary

Both Mercedes and Ferrari drivers have selected the same tyre choices for this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton, who are separated by a single point at the top of the championship table, will each have nine sets of super-softs, three sets of softs and one set of mediums for the Hungaroring weekend.

Drivers are required to have a set of mediums available for the race. However with the exception of the Haas drivers all the teams have taken at least nine sets of the softest available tyres.

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix tyre choices

Driver Team Tyres Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Max Verstappen Red Bull Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari Sergio Perez Force India Esteban Ocon Force India Felipe Massa Williams Lance Stroll Williams Fernando Alonso McLaren Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Romain Grosjean Haas Kevin Magnussen Haas Nico Hulkenberg Renault Jolyon Palmer Renault Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Marcus Ericsson Sauber

