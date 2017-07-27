Both Mercedes and Ferrari drivers have selected the same tyre choices for this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.
Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton, who are separated by a single point at the top of the championship table, will each have nine sets of super-softs, three sets of softs and one set of mediums for the Hungaroring weekend.
Drivers are required to have a set of mediums available for the race. However with the exception of the Haas drivers all the teams have taken at least nine sets of the softest available tyres.
2017 Hungarian Grand Prix tyre choices
|Driver
|Team
|Tyres
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
2017 Hungarian Grand Prix
- Hot Hungarian Grand Prix weekend expected
- Championship contenders pick same tyres for Hungary
- 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix track preview
- 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix stats preview
- 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix TV Times