Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Circuit de Catalunya, 2016

Junior series to get Halo from 2019

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Formula One feeder series are likely to get the Halo one year after it is introduced at the sport’s top flight.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

3 years ago I won in Budapest.. I also asked @fernandoalo_oficial to the prom. He said yes 🎉😂

A post shared by Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) on

Comment of the day

Amid the excitement of a possible return for Robert Kubica, has Jolyon Palmer been hard done by?

I think lately people have been a bit harsh on Palmer.

Can we at least wait until, he actually has a chance to start a race before we write him off completely. Renaults performance and reliability on his car has been abysmal of late.

I’m not saying he hasn’t underperformed earlier this season, but give him a break. It’s kinda hard to show any performance improvement if the car doesn’t even make the start grid.
DB-C90 (@Dbradock)

Predictions Championship

Remember to make your Predictions Championship entry for the this weekend’s grand prix before qualifying. Among the prizes you can win this year are a motorsport painting of your choice by Rob Ijbema like the one above.

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Spud and Mikef1!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

On this day in F1

  • Gerhard Berger scored his and Benetton’s final grand prix victory today in 1997 at the Hockenheimring

2 comments on “Junior series to get Halo from 2019”

  1. Profile Photo

    Victor (@mrmuffins)
    27th July 2017, 0:23

    What could be in the works for F1’s new engine regs to attract these new engine manufacturers?

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      hunocsi (@hunocsi)
      27th July 2017, 0:30

      Affordability.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.