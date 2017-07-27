No hard tyres as Pirelli confirms final 2017 compounds

Pirelli has confirmed the tyre selections for the final two races of 2017.

Formula One’s official tyre supplier will continue to steer clear of using its hard tyre, which will not appear at all after the summer break. The hard tyre has only been used in the Spanish Grand Prix so far this season.

While the hard was selected for Brazil last year, the medium will be the hardest tyre available for drivers when the series returns to Interlagos.

Here is the complete tyre selection for 2017:

Circuit 2016 tyres 2017 tyres Melbourne Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Shanghai Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft Bahrain Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft Sochi Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Catalunya Hard Medium Soft Hard Medium Soft Monte-Carlo Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Montreal Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Baku Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft Red Bull Ring Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Silverstone Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft Hungaroring Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft Spa-Francorchamps Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Monza Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft Singapore Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Sepang Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft Suzuka Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft Circuit of the Americas Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Interlagos Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft Yas Marina Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft

2017 F1 season