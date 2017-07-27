Tyres, Circuit de Catalunya, 2017

No hard tyres as Pirelli confirms final 2017 compounds

2017 F1 seasonPosted on Author Keith Collantine

Pirelli has confirmed the tyre selections for the final two races of 2017.

Formula One’s official tyre supplier will continue to steer clear of using its hard tyre, which will not appear at all after the summer break. The hard tyre has only been used in the Spanish Grand Prix so far this season.

While the hard was selected for Brazil last year, the medium will be the hardest tyre available for drivers when the series returns to Interlagos.

Here is the complete tyre selection for 2017:

Circuit 2016 tyres 2017 tyres
Melbourne Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Shanghai Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Bahrain Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Sochi Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Catalunya Hard Medium Soft Hard Medium Soft
Monte-Carlo Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Montreal Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Baku Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Red Bull Ring Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Silverstone Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Hungaroring Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Spa-Francorchamps Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Monza Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Singapore Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Sepang Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Suzuka Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Circuit of the Americas Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Interlagos Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Yas Marina Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft

      Imre (@f1mre)
      27th July 2017, 16:16

      I still think that three different compounds for the whole season is enough. Proper difference is needed between the three compounds.

