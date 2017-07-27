No hard tyres as Pirelli confirms final 2017 compounds

Pirelli has confirmed the tyre selections for the final two races of 2017.
Formula One’s official tyre supplier will continue to steer clear of using its hard tyre, which will not appear at all after the summer break. The hard tyre has only been used in the Spanish Grand Prix so far this season.
While the hard was selected for Brazil last year, the medium will be the hardest tyre available for drivers when the series returns to Interlagos.
Here is the complete tyre selection for 2017:
|Circuit
|2016 tyres
|2017 tyres
|Melbourne
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Shanghai
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Bahrain
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Sochi
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Catalunya
|Hard
|Medium
|Soft
|Hard
|Medium
|Soft
|Monte-Carlo
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Montreal
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Baku
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Red Bull Ring
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Silverstone
|Hard
|Medium
|Soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Hungaroring
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Spa-Francorchamps
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Monza
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Singapore
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Sepang
|Hard
|Medium
|Soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Suzuka
|Hard
|Medium
|Soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Circuit of the Americas
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Interlagos
|Hard
|Medium
|Soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Yas Marina
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
