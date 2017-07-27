Halo proves F1 has “gone too far with safety”

Haas drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen have sharply criticised the FIA’s decision to require F1 drivers to use the Halo from 2018.

Magnussen told reporters in Hungary that danger is an essential ingredient of F1’s appeal.

“The element of risk and danger is something that turns me on,” he said. “It’s a big part of the reason I go racing.”

“When you put your life on the line and risk everything to get a result, and you get a result, it strengthens the satisfaction.”

“And I think we’ve gone too far with safety now. It’s already in a good place, the safety has moved on massively from 30 years ago when Formula One really was too dangerous. So I’m happy as it is, I don’t see that we need any more. It looks bad, it’s not Formula One.”

Magnussen’s team mate Grosjean, who is a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, has been a consistent critics of the Halo design.

“I’ve never liked it and I still don’t like it,” he said Grosjean. “Personally I think it was a sad day for Formula One when it came out.”

Grosjean also suggested Halo could create safety problems while addressing others.

“The research that has been done by the FIA is really strong research, really strong thinking behind it,” said Grosjean. “The GPDA is not here to say what we should have and what we should not have in the safety grounds, we leave it a hundred percent to the FIA and that’s why we accepted the Halo coming in.”

“But personally I believe that taking more time could have found a better solution because we could have problems with the Halo that we wouldn’t have without it.”

However Felipe Massa, who was badly injured when he was hit by debris in 2009, says the Halo could have reduced the severity of his accident.

“If it touched first the Halo definitely the spring would have arrived less strong than what I got,” said Massa. “So maybe, it depends, it’s very difficult to be a hundred percent sure about it.”

“So it’s true that maybe the spring could have touched the Halo and come back on my shoulder. But it’s better to break the should than to have a problem on your head.”

“I am in favour of the safety so I am in favour of whatever the FIA is choosing to help our safety. So I am in favour of the Halo.”

A competing solution called Shield which potentially offered better protection against the type of debris which injured Massa was tested by Sebastian Vettel but rejected, leading Halo to be confirmed for 2018.

“I didn’t try the Shield,” said Massa, “but understand that maybe what Sebastian said that it was not great for visibility, I trust him.”

