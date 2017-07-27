Sauber’s plan to use Honda engines in 2018 has been cancelled, the team has announced, less than three months after it was revealed.

Frederic Vassuer, who recently took over as team principal from Monisha Kaltenborn, confirmed the development on Thursday.

“It is very unfortunate that we have to discontinue the planned collaboration with Honda at this stage,” said Vassuer.

“However, this decision has been made for strategic reasons, and with the best intent for the future of the Sauber F1 Team in mind. We would like to thank Honda for their collaboration, and wish them all the best for their future in Formula One.”

Sauber announced its planned technical collaboration with Honda in April. It was the last major development announced by Kaltenborn before she stepped down in June. Vasseur formally took over her role ten days ago.

The team has been a Ferrari engine customer since 1997 except for the period between 2006 and 2009 when it was owned by BMW. It is using year-old power units this season.

A statement from Sauber said a new engine partner “will be announced shortly”.

Honda returned to Formula One in 2015 with McLaren but has endured three unsuccessful seasons so far. Their planned tie-up with Sauber had prompted speculation McLaren was looking to offload its engine partner and work with another manufacturer next season.

Sauber had previously announced it will run Honda junior driver Nobuharu Matsushita in next week’s test at the Hungaroring.

