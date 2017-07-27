Will Hamilton take the title lead? Five Hungarian GP talking points

Having closed to within one point of Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton could take the lead of the championship at the Hungaroring.

Here are the top talking points for this weekend’s race.

Hamilton to take the title lead?

Sebastian Vettel’s strategy backfired badly at Silverstone after a tyre went flat, leaving him seventh. That was his worst result of the year so far, and it coincided with another strong weekend for his championship rival.

Approaching the final race before the summer break Lewis Hamilton now trails Vettel by just one point. Finishing ahead of the Ferrari on Sunday will almost certainly be enough to move him ahead in the championship, giving him the satisfaction of going into the summer break carrying an advantage.

However a concern for Mercedes has been the gearbox problems which forced penalties for one of their cars in each of the last two races.

Red Bull headache for Ferrari?

The Hungaroring has previously been a circuit which has suited Red Bull well and they have a significant performance upgrade planned for this weekend. This is also a track where their Renault performance disadvantage will be less of a hundrance.

The team has made gains with its RB13, while Ferrari goes into the weekend knowing it may need to err on the conservative side to avoid a repeat of its Silverstone tyre troubles – particularly with very hot conditions expected.

Sauber ready for a step forward

F1’s tail-enders have a badly-needed upgrade as they’ve brought up the rear of the field in the last two races. They need a significant improvement to stand a chance of out-scoring McLaren at a track where the MCL32s should thrive.

This weekend will also be the first since the arrival of new team principal Frederic Vasseur.

Are Renault now ‘best of the rest’?

Only Nico Hulkenberg had Renault’s new floor last weekend and he used it to beat the Force India and Williams drivers. Can he and Jolyon Palmer replicate that form this weekend when both have the new parts?

Palmer is under pressure as the team prepares to give Robert Kubica a test next weekend. If the test shows he has recovered from his 2011 injuries well enough to race again he will be an obvious contender for a 2018 seat.

Kvyat needs to keep his nose clean

Daniil Kvyat has caused two first-lap crashes in the last two races which have eliminated three drivers including two of his Red Bull colleagues: Max Verstappen at the Red Bull Ring and Carlos Sainz Jnr at Silverstone.

Because of these and earlier infractions he will be on nine penalty for the next seven races. That’s just three away from a ban, and we’ve seen other drivers get that many for individual incidents.

Kvyat has been unrepentant about the collisions, suggesting he still hasn’t learned the lessons from his driving in Russia last year, which cost him his place at Red Bull. Could these latest incidents put his Toro Rosso future in doubt?

