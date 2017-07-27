Wilson’s fatal crash shows F1 must have Halo – Vettel

Sebastian Vettel says it would be “ignorant and stupid” for Formula One not to introduce the Halo when it knows it could save drivers’ lives.
The four-times champion said the device could have saved the life of former F1 driver Justin Wilson, who was killed in an IndyCar crash at Pocono two years ago.
“Obviously there’s been a lot of talk, you need to understand that I think it’s a decision that helps us in the car in case something goes very wrong,” said Vettel in today’s FIA press conference. “For sure if you look at Formula One, the way the cars look, I can understand that people say it doesn’t belong on a Formula One car.”
“On the other hand I think times are changing, we’re moving forward and I think if you put it very clear then it should be very clear for everyone and there shouldn’t be a doubt in your mind whether to introduce it or not.”
“I think if you were to offer the system as it stands, with the power that it has to give us additional protection, offer that to Justin Wilson some time ago and I think he would take it and we would all be happy to take it to help save his life.”
“Now we can’t turn back the clock. But I think knowing something is there that helps us in certain scenarios it would be ignorant and stupid to ignore.”
Last year Wilson’s younger brother Stefan, who has also raced in IndyCar, said he “doesn’t know how you can be against” the Halo if it would save drivers’ lives.
Fernando Alonso added his voice to the support for Halo and rejected claims it might have made his crash in Australia last year more dangerous.
“I think nothing really will affect the exit from the cockpit, as I understood, from the FIA studies, so that will be the same for me,” he said.
“Definitely while you are in the air, my only worry there was if something could impact with my helmet so if I have the Halo there probably I would be a little bit less afraid of any injuries.”
“If it looks shit, it is shit”
However Halo continues to face vehement opposition from some drivers who questioned whether it was necessary and said it will spoil Formula One.l
“I don’t like it,” said Max Verstappen. “Of course at the end of the day you have to respect the decision of the FIA.”
“But I think since we introduced the Virtual Safety Car that reduced a lot of risk when you are speeding under the yellow flag in a race. And then also with the wheel tethers, they are quite strong at the moment. So I don’t think you will lose a wheel very easily.”
“And when there are parts flying around from the car it’s not really going to protect you. So I don’t really understand why we should need it.”
Verstappen also criticised the Halo’s appearance. “I think as soon as I have that thing on the car, I don’t like it, and I’m not even sitting in the car. The excitement is gone before I’m even sitting in the car.”
Kevin Magnussen agreed with Verstappen. “It takes away some of the passion that Formula One is all about. When you look at the car, it’s ugly. Formula One cars aren’t meant to be ugly.”
“There’s a reason that a Ferrari is more exciting than a Mazda. It’s passion, and if it looks shit, it is shit.”
12 comments on “Wilson’s fatal crash shows F1 must have Halo – Vettel”
Ber101 (@cplchanb)
27th July 2017, 15:45
unless f1 goes racing on ovals he is comparing apples to oranges. the speeds that wilson was driving at when he hit the nose is far greater than what f1 cars would normally be driving at in similar conditions. Not to mention the safety and construction of the indycars are far INFERIOR to what f1 cars have so the chances of a similar accident happening is next to none. Not to mention didnt the nose come down from above? the halo wouldnt have had much chance of protecting from a vertical strike.
I kind of find Vettel being a narcissist being that he tries to impress the public with his goodie two shoes declarations about safety and this halo bs but on track he is the exact opposite and a whiner about blue flags.
Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
27th July 2017, 15:52
It seems Seb’s community service has begun.
Jere (@jerejj)
27th July 2017, 15:54
@offdutyrockstar +1
Ashwin (@redbullf1)
27th July 2017, 16:15
Lol
frood19 (@frood19)
27th July 2017, 15:52
these are some stupid comments by verstappen and magnussen. F1 cars have been ugly as for years.
Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
27th July 2017, 16:00
Aside from the T wings, thumb noses, being about 2ft too long and massive front wings, I think this years cars are…
Yeh you’re right.
Kie
27th July 2017, 16:33
Lol… though tee wings I can deal with
Evil Homer (@evilhomer)
27th July 2017, 15:53
Didn’t Justin Wilson get struck with a front wing coming down from the air? It didn’t hit him straight on.
I don’t see how a Halo could have helped him to be honest (RIP Justin)
Also he was driving Indy. Oval tracks are banked and when you crash with the crowd barriers means that debris will be pushed back to the cars. F1 is not like that. We have runs offs and don’t race on oval tracks.
Seb is a 4 time WDC so we must consider what he says – but I don’t think F1 has the risk like Indy to make such a bad choice to do Halo- Liberty will be regretting this FIA decision in 10 years time- People don’t want to see the best in the world in cotton wool.
I think Dana White from the UFC should make sure his fighters don’t ACTUALLY hit each other!! not safe……………………….
bartvander (@bartvander)
27th July 2017, 16:09
Well it is clear now what deal Vettel made
which prevented him from getting a penalty. Can’t beleive this guy.
And I Just can not beleive this is really happening. There must be something that can be done te prevent this from happening next year.
Michael
27th July 2017, 17:00
Vettel always voted for Halo. He is not expecting some readers to believe him.
JC
27th July 2017, 17:11
Sorry Sebastian, I don’t believe a word that comes out of your mouth. You’re Ferrari’s gold plated political puppet, with a side interest in the FIA, nothing more.
The other drivers have given much more honest opinions both for and against.
Fladers
27th July 2017, 17:23
I’m surprised. I’d never expected Vettel to be completely close-minded to other perspectives…..