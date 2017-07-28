Ricciardo quickest in another interrupted session

Daniel Ricciardo was quickest again in the second practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix after more red flags flew at the Hungaroring.
The Red Bull driver went just three-hundredths of a second faster than he had in the morning session as several drivers struggled to improve their lap times on a hotter track.
Just two-tenths of a second covered Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari and the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas by the time the chequered flag dropped.
Kimi Raikkonen was fourth-quickest following a brief stoppage in his Ferrari. He lost throttle response in his SF70-H after making a settings change, but was able to continue shortly afterwards.
Behind the top three teams there was a large gap to Nico Hulkenberg’s Renault in seventh place. Both McLarens appeared inside the top ten, separated by the Toro Rosso of Carlos Sainz Jnr. However Stoffel Vandoorne had to drive slowly into the pits with an apparent problem.
As in the first practice session there were two stoppages duo to drivers hitting trouble. Pascal Wehrlein made heavy contact with the turn 11 barriers after his Sauber snapped sideways.
Jolyon Palmer damaged his Renault for the second session in a row. He lost control at the final corner and wrecked the right-rear of his car against a barrier.
Second practice visual gaps
Daniel Ricciardo – 1’18.455
+0.183 Sebastian Vettel – 1’18.638
+0.201 Valtteri Bottas – 1’18.656
+0.300 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’18.755
+0.324 Lewis Hamilton – 1’18.779
+0.496 Max Verstappen – 1’18.951
+1.259 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’19.714
+1.360 Fernando Alonso – 1’19.815
+1.379 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’19.834
+1.454 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’19.909
+1.671 Esteban Ocon – 1’20.126
+1.811 Sergio Perez – 1’20.266
+2.122 Daniil Kvyat – 1’20.577
+2.336 Lance Stroll – 1’20.791
+2.414 Felipe Massa – 1’20.869
+2.720 Jolyon Palmer – 1’21.175
+2.890 Kevin Magnussen – 1’21.345
+3.049 Romain Grosjean – 1’21.504
+3.104 Marcus Ericsson – 1’21.559
+3.267 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’21.722
Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.
Drivers’ best times by tyres
|Driver
|Team
|Best super-soft time
|Super-soft gap
|Best soft time
|Soft gap
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’23.030
|4.575
|1’18.779
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’18.656
|0.201
|1’19.546
|0.767
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1’18.455
|1’19.005
|0.226
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1’18.951
|0.496
|1’19.383
|0.604
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’18.638
|0.183
|1’19.698
|0.919
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’18.755
|0.3
|1’20.038
|1.259
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|1’20.266
|1.811
|1’21.263
|2.484
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1’20.126
|1.671
|1’21.389
|2.61
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1’33.916
|15.461
|1’20.869
|2.09
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1’20.791
|2.336
|1’21.466
|2.687
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1’19.815
|1.36
|1’20.485
|1.706
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1’19.909
|1.454
|1’20.777
|1.998
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso
|1’19.834
|1.379
|1’20.600
|1.821
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1’20.577
|2.122
|1’20.742
|1.963
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1’23.968
|5.513
|1’21.504
|2.725
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1’21.345
|2.89
|72’56.096
|4297.317
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1’19.714
|1.259
|1’20.896
|2.117
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1’21.175
|2.72
|1’22.474
|3.695
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1’21.559
|3.104
|1’22.301
|3.522
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1’21.722
|3.267
|1’22.317
|3.538
2017 Hungarian Grand Prix
- “I just don’t like that kid’s face”: Hungarian GP practice team radio highlights
- Ricciardo quickest in another interrupted session
- Live: 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix second practice
- 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix practice in pictures
- Red Bull lead Ferrari in first practice
2017 F1 practice sessions
- Errors leave Hamilton behind Rosberg in final practice
- Rosberg edges Hamilton in second practice
- Mercedes comfortably ahead in first practice
- Two stoppages can’t keep Hamilton from top spot
- Mercedes wrap up Friday practice with almost a second in hand
14 comments on “Ricciardo quickest in another interrupted session”
MacLeod (@macleod)
28th July 2017, 14:33
Seems Riccardo upgrades are the right ones!
eljueta
28th July 2017, 15:13
Let’s hope they can keep the pace for Quali!
Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
28th July 2017, 15:27
Verstappen has the same upgrades on his car. He’s just getting his ass handed to him by RIC.
He said he’s struggling to get “the right feeling” and that the red flags didn’t help.
72defender (@72defender)
28th July 2017, 14:35
Jolyon Palmer farewell tour.
GnosticBrian (@gnosticbrian)
28th July 2017, 15:04
Crashathon!
MacLeod (@macleod)
28th July 2017, 15:08
I think he is being told that this is his last race if he don’t beat Nico.
Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
28th July 2017, 14:54
Jolyon putting a proper brave face on post FP1 calling it a really good session. Fair play for not moping about like he usually does but still driving below par.
BasCB (@bascb)
28th July 2017, 14:56
Shame about his FP2 making it even harder to keep up that brave face @offdutyrockstar
Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
28th July 2017, 15:30
Just about to watch the FP2 post interviews. If he has any sense he’ll be hiding in his motorhome!
Philip (@philipgb)
28th July 2017, 15:09
I think a Mercedes front row is still on the cards. Hamilton likely has 2/10’s edge on Bottas, and Mercedes once they put the power unit in quali mode probably have a comfortable margin over the field.
But come race start I fancy Ricciardo to show some bravery. Especially with Hamilton having his mind on beating Vettel, he’d sooner let an ambitious Red Bull past him than risk Vettel widening his advantage.
I think we’re on for a classic, to be honest having 6 cars this close.
Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
28th July 2017, 15:29
Yeah I got the feeling Mercedes has another .5s in hand here… We’ll see tomorrow.
DaveW (@dmw)
28th July 2017, 15:15
McLaren vindicating their chassis and aero work. I’m wondering if the new oil burn crack-down is affecting Ferrari and Mercedes.
Ashwin (@redbullf1)
28th July 2017, 15:24
Nah I’m pretty sure they are sandbagging. They don’t want to let their rivals know their true pace. ;)
Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
28th July 2017, 15:33
Ferrari moreso than Mercedes if the rumours are to be believed.