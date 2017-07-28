Ricciardo quickest in another interrupted session

Daniel Ricciardo was quickest again in the second practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix after more red flags flew at the Hungaroring.

The Red Bull driver went just three-hundredths of a second faster than he had in the morning session as several drivers struggled to improve their lap times on a hotter track.

Just two-tenths of a second covered Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari and the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas by the time the chequered flag dropped.

Kimi Raikkonen was fourth-quickest following a brief stoppage in his Ferrari. He lost throttle response in his SF70-H after making a settings change, but was able to continue shortly afterwards.

Behind the top three teams there was a large gap to Nico Hulkenberg’s Renault in seventh place. Both McLarens appeared inside the top ten, separated by the Toro Rosso of Carlos Sainz Jnr. However Stoffel Vandoorne had to drive slowly into the pits with an apparent problem.

As in the first practice session there were two stoppages duo to drivers hitting trouble. Pascal Wehrlein made heavy contact with the turn 11 barriers after his Sauber snapped sideways.

Jolyon Palmer damaged his Renault for the second session in a row. He lost control at the final corner and wrecked the right-rear of his car against a barrier.

Second practice visual gaps

Daniel Ricciardo – 1’18.455 +0.183 Sebastian Vettel – 1’18.638 +0.201 Valtteri Bottas – 1’18.656 +0.300 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’18.755 +0.324 Lewis Hamilton – 1’18.779 +0.496 Max Verstappen – 1’18.951 +1.259 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’19.714 +1.360 Fernando Alonso – 1’19.815 +1.379 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’19.834 +1.454 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’19.909 +1.671 Esteban Ocon – 1’20.126 +1.811 Sergio Perez – 1’20.266 +2.122 Daniil Kvyat – 1’20.577 +2.336 Lance Stroll – 1’20.791 +2.414 Felipe Massa – 1’20.869 +2.720 Jolyon Palmer – 1’21.175 +2.890 Kevin Magnussen – 1’21.345 +3.049 Romain Grosjean – 1’21.504 +3.104 Marcus Ericsson – 1’21.559 +3.267 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’21.722

Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.

Drivers’ best times by tyres