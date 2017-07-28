Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, Hungaroring, 2017

Ricciardo quickest in another interrupted session

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix second practicePosted on | Author Keith Collantine

Daniel Ricciardo was quickest again in the second practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix after more red flags flew at the Hungaroring.

The Red Bull driver went just three-hundredths of a second faster than he had in the morning session as several drivers struggled to improve their lap times on a hotter track.

Carlos Sainz Jnr, Toro Rosso, Hungaroring, 2017
Hungarian Grand Prix practice in pictures
Just two-tenths of a second covered Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari and the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas by the time the chequered flag dropped.

Kimi Raikkonen was fourth-quickest following a brief stoppage in his Ferrari. He lost throttle response in his SF70-H after making a settings change, but was able to continue shortly afterwards.

Behind the top three teams there was a large gap to Nico Hulkenberg’s Renault in seventh place. Both McLarens appeared inside the top ten, separated by the Toro Rosso of Carlos Sainz Jnr. However Stoffel Vandoorne had to drive slowly into the pits with an apparent problem.

As in the first practice session there were two stoppages duo to drivers hitting trouble. Pascal Wehrlein made heavy contact with the turn 11 barriers after his Sauber snapped sideways.

Jolyon Palmer damaged his Renault for the second session in a row. He lost control at the final corner and wrecked the right-rear of his car against a barrier.

Pos. No. Driver Car Best lap Gap Laps
1 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’18.455 32
2 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’18.638 0.183 28
3 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’18.656 0.201 33
4 7 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’18.755 0.300 28
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’18.779 0.324 31
6 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’18.951 0.496 25
7 27 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’19.714 1.259 33
8 14 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda 1’19.815 1.360 31
9 55 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso-Renault 1’19.834 1.379 35
10 2 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda 1’19.909 1.454 18
11 31 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’20.126 1.671 34
12 11 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 1’20.266 1.811 33
13 26 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso-Renault 1’20.577 2.122 37
14 18 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’20.791 2.336 31
15 19 Felipe Massa Williams-Mercedes 1’20.869 2.414 22
16 30 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’21.175 2.720 12
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari 1’21.345 2.890 11
18 8 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’21.504 3.049 25
19 9 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari 1’21.559 3.104 31
20 94 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari 1’21.722 3.267 16

Second practice visual gaps

Daniel Ricciardo – 1’18.455

+0.183 Sebastian Vettel – 1’18.638

+0.201 Valtteri Bottas – 1’18.656

+0.300 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’18.755

+0.324 Lewis Hamilton – 1’18.779

+0.496 Max Verstappen – 1’18.951

+1.259 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’19.714

+1.360 Fernando Alonso – 1’19.815

+1.379 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’19.834

+1.454 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’19.909

+1.671 Esteban Ocon – 1’20.126

+1.811 Sergio Perez – 1’20.266

+2.122 Daniil Kvyat – 1’20.577

+2.336 Lance Stroll – 1’20.791

+2.414 Felipe Massa – 1’20.869

+2.720 Jolyon Palmer – 1’21.175

+2.890 Kevin Magnussen – 1’21.345

+3.049 Romain Grosjean – 1’21.504

+3.104 Marcus Ericsson – 1’21.559

+3.267 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’21.722

Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.

Drivers’ best times by tyres

Driver Team Best super-soft time Super-soft gap Best soft time Soft gap
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’23.030 4.575 1’18.779
Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’18.656 0.201 1’19.546 0.767
Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1’18.455 1’19.005 0.226
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’18.951 0.496 1’19.383 0.604
Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’18.638 0.183 1’19.698 0.919
Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’18.755 0.3 1’20.038 1.259
Sergio Perez Force India 1’20.266 1.811 1’21.263 2.484
Esteban Ocon Force India 1’20.126 1.671 1’21.389 2.61
Felipe Massa Williams 1’33.916 15.461 1’20.869 2.09
Lance Stroll Williams 1’20.791 2.336 1’21.466 2.687
Fernando Alonso McLaren 1’19.815 1.36 1’20.485 1.706
Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1’19.909 1.454 1’20.777 1.998
Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso 1’19.834 1.379 1’20.600 1.821
Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1’20.577 2.122 1’20.742 1.963
Romain Grosjean Haas 1’23.968 5.513 1’21.504 2.725
Kevin Magnussen Haas 1’21.345 2.89 72’56.096 4297.317
Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’19.714 1.259 1’20.896 2.117
Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’21.175 2.72 1’22.474 3.695
Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1’21.559 3.104 1’22.301 3.522
Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 1’21.722 3.267 1’22.317 3.538

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix

Browse all 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix articles

2017 F1 practice sessions

Browse all 2017 F1 practice results

14 comments on “Ricciardo quickest in another interrupted session”

  1. Profile Photo

    MacLeod (@macleod)
    28th July 2017, 14:33

    Seems Riccardo upgrades are the right ones!

    Reply

    1. eljueta
      28th July 2017, 15:13

      Let’s hope they can keep the pace for Quali!

      Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
      28th July 2017, 15:27

      Verstappen has the same upgrades on his car. He’s just getting his ass handed to him by RIC.

      He said he’s struggling to get “the right feeling” and that the red flags didn’t help.

      Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    72defender (@72defender)
    28th July 2017, 14:35

    Jolyon Palmer farewell tour.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      GnosticBrian (@gnosticbrian)
      28th July 2017, 15:04

      Crashathon!

      Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      MacLeod (@macleod)
      28th July 2017, 15:08

      I think he is being told that this is his last race if he don’t beat Nico.

      Reply
  3. Profile Photo

    Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
    28th July 2017, 14:54

    Jolyon putting a proper brave face on post FP1 calling it a really good session. Fair play for not moping about like he usually does but still driving below par.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      BasCB (@bascb)
      28th July 2017, 14:56

      Shame about his FP2 making it even harder to keep up that brave face @offdutyrockstar

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
        28th July 2017, 15:30

        Just about to watch the FP2 post interviews. If he has any sense he’ll be hiding in his motorhome!

        Reply
  4. Profile Photo

    Philip (@philipgb)
    28th July 2017, 15:09

    I think a Mercedes front row is still on the cards. Hamilton likely has 2/10’s edge on Bottas, and Mercedes once they put the power unit in quali mode probably have a comfortable margin over the field.

    But come race start I fancy Ricciardo to show some bravery. Especially with Hamilton having his mind on beating Vettel, he’d sooner let an ambitious Red Bull past him than risk Vettel widening his advantage.

    I think we’re on for a classic, to be honest having 6 cars this close.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
      28th July 2017, 15:29

      Yeah I got the feeling Mercedes has another .5s in hand here… We’ll see tomorrow.

      Reply
  5. Profile Photo

    DaveW (@dmw)
    28th July 2017, 15:15

    McLaren vindicating their chassis and aero work. I’m wondering if the new oil burn crack-down is affecting Ferrari and Mercedes.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Ashwin (@redbullf1)
      28th July 2017, 15:24

      Nah I’m pretty sure they are sandbagging. They don’t want to let their rivals know their true pace. ;)

      Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
      28th July 2017, 15:33

      Ferrari moreso than Mercedes if the rumours are to be believed.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.