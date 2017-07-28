Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2017

F1 cars are “way too heavy” – Hamilton

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Lewis Hamilton wants F1 to reverse the steady rise in car weight.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Comment of the day

Is Jolyon Palmer having a tough season because breakdowns are robbing him of valuable mileage? Jordi does the maths (also see this note from me on the final point):

Palmer has a total mileage of 5770.003km this year (without counting qualifying sessions). This is 1835.228km less than Hülkenberg, and the lowest besides Alonso (with 5098.878km).

If we use only FP sessions mileage, Palmer again has the lowest besides Alonso (2566.82km to 2392.418km). Everyone else is above 2995km (with Verstappen being the lowest at 2995.284km). It’s worth noting that FP sessions in Monaco should be worth at least 200km.

Using race mileage, things change a bit. Verstappen has the lowest mileage (surprise!) at 1652.183km. Alonso hits 1822.01km. Palmer is third with 1885.818km.

Fair enough, he’s had some bad luck. And considering his partners in misfortune are Alonso and Verstappen, it would perhaps be unfair to compare him to them. Still, he’s completely off-the-pace compared to Hülkenberg. To the best of my knowledge, there hasn’t been any official session this season where Palmer set a faster time than Hülkenberg (with the exception of mechanical issues, if there were any).
Jordi Casademunt (@Casjo)

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Big Galah, Solo and Holly!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

On this day in F1

  • Michael Schumacher won the first F1 race on the revised Hockenheimring today in 2002

4 comments on “F1 cars are “way too heavy” – Hamilton”

  1. Calum Menzies
    28th July 2017, 0:05

    That’s really sad Porsche are quitting WEC. Kills the 2018 WEC top tier championship does it Not?

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      George (@george)
      28th July 2017, 0:58

      Hey, maybe Toyota will finally win Le Mans?

      Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    JackySteeg (@jackysteeg)
    28th July 2017, 0:40

    Wow, it’s devastating how fast the WEC has unraveled. It was only 2 or 3 years ago that we were in a golden age of endurance racing; in the space of a year LMP1 has collapsed.

    This is crisis time for the ACO. I’ve read the WEC may even lose its status as a world championship if it can’t attract another manufacturer to fill the void.

    Ultimately this is proof if it were needed that motorsport cannot rely on manufacturers.

    Reply
  3. Profile Photo

    StefMeister (@stefmeister)
    28th July 2017, 0:43

    I’ll say this on the Halo.

    Like most others I don’t like the way it looks, TBH I don’t like the way the various screen’s/canopy’s look either & would prefer F1 to remain totally open cockpit as it current is.

    However as Martin Brundle has said a few times over the past year or so the genie is out the bottle now & you can’t put it back in. We have seen it on all the cars now & it’s viable & ready. If they decide not to run it just because people think its ugly & something tragic happens next year which the Halo would have prevented. What do you tell the family of the driver involved, The media & anyone else that start’s asking why the thing that the sport knew worked that would have prevented that injury/death from happening wasn’t been used?
    Do you think saying it wasn’t been used because people felt it looked ugly is going to be seen as a good excuse? In that situation the FIA, F1 & all those against the halo are going to be ripped to shreds in the media & the FIA/FOM & maybe even the teams are likely going to face legal action for failing to do everything possible to prevent injury/death since they had something that they know works.

    End of the day for me as I say I don’t like the looks of any of these head protection solutions, But i’m not going to stop watching or enjoying F1 or any other category just because of it. And yes if it helps protect a driver from injury or death I will see it as a worthwhile thing to have on the cars despite the looks.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.