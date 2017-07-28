In the round-up: Lewis Hamilton wants F1 to reverse the steady rise in car weight.
Links
Your daily digest of F1 news, views, features and more from hundreds of sites across the web:
Halo debate: F1 drivers remain split over FIA ruling (Sky)
"The car is already way too heavy. We've got these little brakes trying to stop this heavy car, so I just hope they do a better job and bring the weight down so that when they put this thing on it's not actually getting heavier and harder to stop."
Leading drivers back 'halo' introduction (BBC)
"When you think about the things that have happened with drivers being hit on the head, it is kind of crazy the head is almost the most precious part of the body and it is exposed."
FIA expects final Halo designs to look better (ESPN)
"The possibilities the teams have will allow a 20mm distance from around the main tubes at the top in order for them to fit fairings. I think they will come up with some different designs. I don't think it will be quite as bad as you think."
Toro Rosso blames both drivers for collision (Autosport)
"It was both drivers' fault. Daniil was penalised because he was off the track and came back but both drivers were at fault."
Grosjean back on friendly terms with Wolff (Reuters)
"I saw the comments and I was not very happy, but the good news is that I have got his phone number."
Lewis Hamilton Q&A: Taking title lead in Hungary not critical (F1)
"So far it is a challenging season – if not the most challenging season of my career."
F1's flexi-wing intrigue points to new battleground (Motorsport)
"It would also seem that a more aggressive use of this flexible footplate coincides with the almost full-time return of Adrian Newey, as the engineer famed with operating with ingenious solutions has found a way to outsmart those around him."
Ende der Saison 2017: Porsche steigt aus der LMP1-Szene aus (Motorsport-Total - German)
Porsche is tipped to quit the World Endurance Championship's LMP1 class at the end of 2018.
Got a tip for a link to feature in the next F1 Fanatic round-up? Send it in here:
Social media
Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:
FIA media briefing re Halo device, Journalists told Halo is able to withstand 15 times the weight of an F1 car
— David Croft (@CroftyF1) July 27, 2017
FIA tests showed that if car was upside down, Halo offered more space for the driver to get themselves out of cockpit pic.twitter.com/ofSjmZaLlM
— David Croft (@CroftyF1) July 27, 2017
Image from the FIA presentation showing a driver's view of the Halo. pic.twitter.com/bZLFjuLhhm
— Ben Hunt (@benjhunt) July 27, 2017
Here's how many power unit components each driver has used pre-#HungarianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/PsSJHLIzgV
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) July 27, 2017
- Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory
Comment of the day
Is Jolyon Palmer having a tough season because breakdowns are robbing him of valuable mileage? Jordi does the maths (also see this note from me on the final point):
Palmer has a total mileage of 5770.003km this year (without counting qualifying sessions). This is 1835.228km less than Hülkenberg, and the lowest besides Alonso (with 5098.878km).
If we use only FP sessions mileage, Palmer again has the lowest besides Alonso (2566.82km to 2392.418km). Everyone else is above 2995km (with Verstappen being the lowest at 2995.284km). It’s worth noting that FP sessions in Monaco should be worth at least 200km.
Using race mileage, things change a bit. Verstappen has the lowest mileage (surprise!) at 1652.183km. Alonso hits 1822.01km. Palmer is third with 1885.818km.
Fair enough, he’s had some bad luck. And considering his partners in misfortune are Alonso and Verstappen, it would perhaps be unfair to compare him to them. Still, he’s completely off-the-pace compared to Hülkenberg. To the best of my knowledge, there hasn’t been any official session this season where Palmer set a faster time than Hülkenberg (with the exception of mechanical issues, if there were any).
Jordi Casademunt (@Casjo)
From the forum
Happy birthday!
Happy birthday to Big Galah, Solo and Holly!
If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.
4 comments on “F1 cars are “way too heavy” – Hamilton”
Calum Menzies
28th July 2017, 0:05
That’s really sad Porsche are quitting WEC. Kills the 2018 WEC top tier championship does it Not?
George (@george)
28th July 2017, 0:58
Hey, maybe Toyota will finally win Le Mans?
JackySteeg (@jackysteeg)
28th July 2017, 0:40
Wow, it’s devastating how fast the WEC has unraveled. It was only 2 or 3 years ago that we were in a golden age of endurance racing; in the space of a year LMP1 has collapsed.
This is crisis time for the ACO. I’ve read the WEC may even lose its status as a world championship if it can’t attract another manufacturer to fill the void.
Ultimately this is proof if it were needed that motorsport cannot rely on manufacturers.
StefMeister (@stefmeister)
28th July 2017, 0:43
I’ll say this on the Halo.
Like most others I don’t like the way it looks, TBH I don’t like the way the various screen’s/canopy’s look either & would prefer F1 to remain totally open cockpit as it current is.
However as Martin Brundle has said a few times over the past year or so the genie is out the bottle now & you can’t put it back in. We have seen it on all the cars now & it’s viable & ready. If they decide not to run it just because people think its ugly & something tragic happens next year which the Halo would have prevented. What do you tell the family of the driver involved, The media & anyone else that start’s asking why the thing that the sport knew worked that would have prevented that injury/death from happening wasn’t been used?
Do you think saying it wasn’t been used because people felt it looked ugly is going to be seen as a good excuse? In that situation the FIA, F1 & all those against the halo are going to be ripped to shreds in the media & the FIA/FOM & maybe even the teams are likely going to face legal action for failing to do everything possible to prevent injury/death since they had something that they know works.
End of the day for me as I say I don’t like the looks of any of these head protection solutions, But i’m not going to stop watching or enjoying F1 or any other category just because of it. And yes if it helps protect a driver from injury or death I will see it as a worthwhile thing to have on the cars despite the looks.